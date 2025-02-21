Lip Blushing & Eye Liner Permanent Makeup - Hollywood Makeup School (2025)

6-Month NO INTEREST Payment With PayPal Credit
Lip Blushing Permanent Makeup
(includes FREE eyeliner tattoo training)
Lips cosmetic permanent makeup will allow you to neutralize dark lips, fix uneven lips, create lip ombré, lip blush and full lip color transformation.
And with your free eyeliner tattoo training included with this class, you’ll be able to create beautiful permanent wing eyeliner as well as simply create the illusion of thicker and fuller lashes by performing lash line enhancement permanent makeup.
Our permanent makeup training here provides you the skills to create beautiful looking results all of your clients will love. And if that’s not rewarding enough, your earning potential is endless. A permanent makeup artist can make from $5000 to $15,000 a month.
What’s included?
We cover everything regarding lip blushing permanent makeup with the most up-to-date information available. Here is what is included in the course:
What is the process?
Before the course starts, students must register to take an online Bloodborne Pathogen Certification. It is needed to obtain your Body Art Practitioner License within your state/city. It will take some time to complete. Details will be provided via email once you register.
Our course is split into 3 different stages:
Pre-Class Education Online:
Before you start the in-person classes, you will need to go over the fundamentals of eyebrow permanent makeup. We will provide you with the materials you need to get started.
Our up-to-date pre-class trainings include the following topics: general color theory, color theory for eyebrows pmu, numbing products, needle cartridges, skin and contra-indications, an introduction to the shading technique, and how to set up your procedure tray.
We will also provide you with a kit that contains everything you will need during the in-person classes.
A Total Of Three Days Of In-Person Class:
During these three days, you will do the bulk of your learning. Each day is a combination of theory and practice. You will start out the day by first going over the theory and then putting it into practice on synthetic skin after a demonstration from the instructor. On the last day, you will test your skills on a live model, which will be the culmination of all your hard work.
Practice And Post-Class Support:
It’s time to practice and perfect your skills. Students can re-take the class if they need to. In most cases, there’s no extra charge. Any extra charge will be for supplies. Plus, a continuous lifetime support after class through our Facebook support group.
You'll be able to cater to all types of clients
High Income Potentials
You Can Make Your Own Schedule
More Time to Spend Doing What You Love
What Is Your Potential Income?
After perfecting all these amazing techniques, you will have the skills to start offering lip blushing and eyeliner permanent makeup sessions, no additional education is needed. If you are already a beautician, permanent makeup artist, tattoo artist, or a makeup artist, you can have these services as excellent additions to your repertoire.
Let’s break down your potential income. An average lip blushing permanent makeup session takes about two to three hours and will cost your client anywhere from $450 to $800.
That means you can earn from $225 to $400 per hour when you factor in the initial cost of supplies.
The actual cost of your products is only about $25.00 per treatment. As a trained permanent makeup technician, you can perform these procedures for two clients per day. That’s only four to six whole hours of your time per day. When it’s all said and done, the money you get to keep equals $200 per hour or more.
3 days - $1800
Certification is provided at end of class. Kit is included.
Stronglyrecommend that students take eyebrow PMU class before this class IF you are planning totake both classes.
Only 6students per class.
$100 OFF when you enroll this class and Eyebrow Permanent Makeup Master Classtogether at the same time. (Students will receive one set of product for both classes including, but not limited to, digital machine and pigments.)
PROMO CODE: OFF100NOW
Here’s what you will be learning in details:
After enrollment—before attending the actual class
Students must complete online Blood Borne Pathogens Certificate (cost not covered by this program). Detailed instruction will be provided after your registration. Please be sure to choose the correct state/county where you will be working in, for example: Los Angeles, California.
Day One
Registration
Introduction to permanent makeup
How is it different from tattooing?
What is permanent makeup?
Who can benefit from permanent makeup
Ink VS cosmetic pigment
Maintenance and timing
Layers of the skin
Skin conditions affecting eyebrow permanent makeup
Health conditions and medications
Other Factors that affect healing
Get to know products in your kit
How to use permanent makeup machine
Types of needles
Different angles of needles for different results
Synthetic skin demo by instructor
Synthetic skin practice
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Lunch
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Color theories
Cool VS warm undertones
The Fitzpatrick scale
Undesirable healed color
Numbing
Important technical skills
The healing process
Tips and tricks for new technicians
Touch up appointment: what to do
How to check symmetry of lip design
Practice drawing lip liner using makeup between classmates
How to do lip liner permanent makeup (synthetic skin practice)
How to do lip blush
How to do lip ombré
How to do full lips
Day Two
Pricing
Types of scars
Consultation
Before care
Consent form
After care
Sanitation, Health and safety
Blood borne pathogens
Requirements for safe performance of body art
Decontamination
Standard precautions
PPE: personal protective equipment
How to reduce your risk
Hazardous disposal
Clean-up Procedure
Proper glove removal
Exposure incident
Infection prevention and control plan
Technician
Facilities and equipment
CaviCide
Procedure area
Sterilization of needles and instruments
Cross-contamination protocols
Sanitary practices during the procedure
Disposal of waste
Work area items
Recommended Equipment
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Lunch
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
How to do lash line (tight-lining) permanent makeup
How to design wing eyeliner for different eye shapes
How to ensure symmetry
Practice tight-lining using makeup between classmates
Practice creating wing eyeliner using makeup between classmates
Practice tight-lining using permanent makeup on practice skin
Practice wing eyeliner on practice skin
How to create smokey eye effect using permanent makeup
Day 3
10:00 AM – Finish
Live model practice (2 models max. per class)
PRODUCTS IN THE KIT ARE AS FOLLOWS:
- Digital permanent makeup machine
- Machine shading pigments for eyeliner and lips
- Disposable Needle 1RL, 3RL, 7CM
- Caliper
- Lip measuring guide
- Disposable bib
- Disposable bib holder
- Pen machine & clip cord sleeves
- Gauze
- Disposable mascara wand
- Ink cupsFlocked applicators
- Drawing pencil for eyeliner
- Drawing lip pencil
- Surgical marker pen
- Synthetic practice skin
- Disposable razors
WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU SUCCEED!
Students can retake the class for free. You’ll have access to a lifetime support after class. As long as you are willing to do the work, we will get you there. It’s a promise.
Los Angeles:
5450 W Pico Blvd #104 Los Angeles 90019
San Diego:
248-B Avocado Avenue El Cajon 92020
Phone: (323) 932-9100
Email: contacthollywoodmakeup@gmail.com