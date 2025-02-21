Lip Blushing & Eye Liner Permanent Makeup - Hollywood Makeup School (2025)

After perfecting all these amazing techniques, you will have the skills to start offering lip blushing and eyeliner permanent makeup sessions, no additional education is needed. If you are already a beautician, permanent makeup artist, tattoo artist, or a makeup artist, you can have these services as excellent additions to your repertoire.

Let’s break down your potential income. An average lip blushing permanent makeup session takes about two to three hours and will cost your client anywhere from $450 to $800.

That means you can earn from $225 to $400 per hour when you factor in the initial cost of supplies.

The actual cost of your products is only about $25.00 per treatment. As a trained permanent makeup technician, you can perform these procedures for two clients per day. That’s only four to six whole hours of your time per day. When it’s all said and done, the money you get to keep equals $200 per hour or more.