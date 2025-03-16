Liquid Oxygen & Ageless Serum Duo (2025)

Suzanne Somers

Target Wrinkles and Fine Lines with this Powerful Duoof Organic 5 Star Anti-Aging Skincare Products

This amazing tri-fecta targets fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful, glowing complexion. Use as part of the SUZANNE Organics system, or add to your own to see why everyone is buzzing about the awesome results from my toxic-free anti-aging products.

Ageless Serum and Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum

This incredible duoincludes:

Ageless Serum (1 oz)

This remarkable Ageless Serum plumps, firms and restores elasticity to aging skin. If you imagine an old, brittle rubberband, you can see how dry and aging, skin loses its elasticity and begins to sag. When it’s young, that rubberband bounces back, just like youthful skin keeps us looking taut.

This biotanically loaded serum provides extreme repair to stressed, aging skin.

Dramatically reduces the appearance of wrinkles and improves skin’s natural vitality.

SUZANNE Organics™ Ageless Serum targets your cells to rejuvenate your skin and make it soft and flexible, as it was in our youth.

Completely Gluten-Free

Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum (1 oz)

It's like an expensive Oxygen Facial Treatment in a bottle! Give your skin the breath of life with nature’s gift of Liquid Oxygen Therapy. This luxurious elixir helps to reverse the visible signs of aging while providing soothing properties to the skin.

Anti-aging: hydrates, revitalizes and rejuvenates

Anti-Wrinkle: reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Anti-Pollution: combats free radicals from environmental stress

Helps promote clear, smooth, healthy-looking skin

Soothes irritated and sensitive skin

Completely Gluten-Free