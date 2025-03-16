Liquid Oxygen & Ageless Serum Duo (2025)

Target Wrinkles and Fine Lines with this Powerful Duoof Organic 5 Star Anti-Aging Skincare Products Ageless Serum and Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum Customer Reviews References
Suzanne Somers

Target Wrinkles and Fine Lines with this Powerful Duoof Organic 5 Star Anti-Aging Skincare Products

This amazing tri-fecta targets fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful, glowing complexion. Use as part of the SUZANNE Organics system, or add to your own to see why everyone is buzzing about the awesome results from my toxic-free anti-aging products.

Ageless Serum and Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum

This incredible duoincludes:

Ageless Serum (1 oz)
This remarkable Ageless Serum plumps, firms and restores elasticity to aging skin. If you imagine an old, brittle rubberband, you can see how dry and aging, skin loses its elasticity and begins to sag. When it’s young, that rubberband bounces back, just like youthful skin keeps us looking taut.

  • This biotanically loaded serum provides extreme repair to stressed, aging skin.
  • Dramatically reduces the appearance of wrinkles and improves skin’s natural vitality.
  • SUZANNE Organics™ Ageless Serum targets your cells to rejuvenate your skin and make it soft and flexible, as it was in our youth.
  • Completely Gluten-Free

Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum (1 oz)
It's like an expensive Oxygen Facial Treatment in a bottle! Give your skin the breath of life with nature’s gift of Liquid Oxygen Therapy. This luxurious elixir helps to reverse the visible signs of aging while providing soothing properties to the skin.

  • Anti-aging: hydrates, revitalizes and rejuvenates
  • Anti-Wrinkle: reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
  • Anti-Pollution: combats free radicals from environmental stress
  • Helps promote clear, smooth, healthy-looking skin
  • Soothes irritated and sensitive skin
  • Completely Gluten-Free

    Ageless Serum

    DIRECTIONS: Apply morning and evening to face and neck after your toner and before moisturizer, to target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    Ingredients:

    Purified Water (Aqua), Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes (Emulsifier-free Delivery System), Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil*, Vegetable Glycerin**, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Chrysanthellum Indicum Extract (and) Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Lecithin (and) Carnosine (and) Tocopherol (and) Silybum Marianum (Milk Thistle) Fruit Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium (Canadian Willowherb) Extract, Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Cetyl Palmitate (and) Sorbitan Palmitate (and) Sorbitan Oleate (Olive-derived Biomimetic Emulsifier) , Lactobacillus Ferment (from Cabbage)**, Lactobacillus (and) Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract **, , Sorbitol (and) Yeast Extract , Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose (Plant Thickener), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Phytic Acid (Rice Derived), Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract (Colloidal Oatmeal Protectant)**, Avena Sativa (Oat) Bran Extract**, Sodium Hyaluronate**, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seed Oil, Prunus Persica (Peach) Fruit Extract*, Xanthan Gum**, Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil (and) Gardenia Taitensis (Tiare) Flower, Allantoin, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Propandiol (Vegetable Derived) (and) Anogeissus Leiocarpus (African Birch) Extract**.

    *Organic **Ecocert and/or COSMOS approved

    Liquid Oxygen Facial Serum

    Active Ingredients:
    Suspended Oxygen
    Extracts from Apple
    Watermelon and Lentils
    Bioavailable Essential Minerals
    Pro-Vitamin B-5

    Certified ToxicFree® Ingredients: Purified Water (Aqua), Perfluorodecalin (Suspended Oxygen), Citrulline & Pyrus malus (Apple) Fruit Extract* & Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Fruit Extract* & Sodium PCA* & Sodium Lactate* in Vegetable Glycerin* (Super Moisture Blend), Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Extract* (and) Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Water* (and) Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Bud Extract* (and) Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract* (and) Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Water* (Anti-Inflammatory Blend), Saccharomyces Manganese Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Copper Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Zinc Ferment* (Essential Minerals), Lonicera Japonica (Japanese Honeysuckle) (and) Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Extract* (Natural Preservatives), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B-5).

    Certified ToxicFree®formulas uses only pure, organic ingredients. No animal testing. No synthetic fragrances. 1 ounce. Made in the United States.

    Customer Reviews

    P

    Pepper

    Wonderful Serum

    Leaves my skin dewy and fresh. Moisturizes. Helps with crepey skin, wrinkles and sagging. But the best part is it's all organic, pure ingredients and the scent is luscious

    M

    Maria S

    Ageless serum

    Please bring back the bonus size! Sincerely, valued customer

    R

    Rhonda Ganey

    Bonus Size please 💗

    I love this product! We need the bonus size back in stock please! 💗💕🩷💗💕

    R

    Rebecca W.

    Waiting

    Ageless Serum is my favorite. I use it twice a day. It makes my face and neck feel so good. I don’t understand why we can’t get it in the bonus size now! Now I have to get the small size and I go through it too fast. I can’t afford that. Please get the Bonus size back!.

    B

    Betty Atkinson

    Like

    It’s just like these other reviews on here I agree with them 100% they got sales going on right now that I really want to get, but don’t have the money good sales on top of that. I would love to stock up on this stuff.

    Liquid Oxygen & Ageless Serum Duo (2025)

