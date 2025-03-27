List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

Table of Contents
List of All Exploits Restart the Game to Refresh Resources Acacia Wood Exploit Reset the Game to Refresh Helm Missions Skull and Bones Related Guides All Tips and Tricks Comment Author Rankings Gaming News Popular Games Recommended Games All rights reserved References
  • Game8
  • Tips and Tricks
  • List of All Exploits

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones Walkthrough Team

Beginner's Guide | Best Ships | Best Weapons
All Infamy Ranks | How to Raise Infamy Fast
Resource Map
All Treasure Map Locations
The Helm: Black Market | Pieces of Eight

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (1)

This is a list of exploits that are tried and tested in Skull and Bones. Find out how to make use of these exploits, cheats, and tricks to make your life easier!

List of Contents

  • List of All Exploits
  • Related Guides

List of All Exploits

Restart the Game to Refresh Resources

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2)

One exploit you could take advantage of is the resource refresh exploit.

If you ever find yourself looking for a resource but you've already depleted all the resource nodes for that material, you should try restarting the game to refresh the nodes.

Technically, it doesn't really “refresh” the resources. What happens is that the game logs you into a different server where some of the resource nodes haven't been depleted yet. This gives you the chance to gather the resources that you need from this server's nodes.

See Also
Skull and Bones – 5 Ways To Raise Your InfamyAll Bugs, Performance Issues, and Known Glitches | Skull and Bones｜Game8All Infamy Ranks | Skull and Bones｜Game8Skull and Bones: How to Increase Infamy Fast

Our team successfully “refreshed” the resources in our game 8 out of 10 times using this method!

Acacia Wood Exploit

Acacia Respawn Map Location

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (3)

North of Saint-Anne
Overworld Location

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (4)

Any acacia tree at the lagoon

We've also discovered an exploit in the game wherein you can get plenty of Acacia Wood in just a short amount of time.

Just north of Saint-Anne is a lagoon that's home to plenty of Acacia Trees. When cut, these Acacia Trees respawn in under a minute. This allows you to farm plenty of Acacia Wood in a jiffy!

Do note that these areas aren't marked on your map unlike other resource nodes in the game, so you'd have to mark these areas yourself.

Furthermore, only the Dhow can fit the small entrance leading to the lagoon, so you'll have to change your ship at Saint-Anne before going here.

Acacia Respawn Location and How to Harvest

Reset the Game to Refresh Helm Missions

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (5)

There is an exploit where logging in and out of the game will instantly refresh your Helm Missions, meaning you won't have to wait for a certain amount of in-game time to pass in order to get a fresh list of new missions.

All you need to do is exit back to the main menu and jump right back into the game to find a new set of Helm Missions for you to do.

How to Unlock The Helm and All Facilities

Skull and Bones Related Guides

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (6)

Beginner's Guide: Tips and Tricks

All Tips and Tricks

Early Game Guides
Early Game Guide Character Creation and Customization Options
Best Settings Best Items to Sell
How to Change the Captain's Name How to Change Clothes
How to Start Over Language Options
All Fast Travel Point Locations Crafting Guide
How to Fish List of All Exploits
How to Cure All Status Effects All Pirate Bonfire Locations
Advanced Guides
Money Farming Guide How to Get Sovereigns
Supply Routes and Networks Explained -
Multiplayer Guides
Multiplayer Size How to Enable or Disable Crossplay
How to Join Friends How to Voice Chat
How to Disable Text Chat How to Trade Items with Other Players
FAQs
Is There Land Combat or Sword Fighting? Can You Skip Cutscenes?
Can You Sprint? Do Dialogue Choices Matter?
What Happens When You Die? How to Lower Hostility
All UI Icons Explained All Damage Types and Mitigations Explained
How to Survive Rogue Waves Rarity Explained
What Is the Max Level? How to Increase Warehouse Storage Space
How to Claim Welcome Firework Day Night Cycle Explained

Comment

Post (0 Comments)

Author

List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (7)

Skull and Bones Walkthrough Team

This article was created by Game8's elite team of writers and gamers.

See Also
Skull And Bones: How To Increase Your Infamy Quickly

    Leave feedback(Login required)

    • Tips and Tricks

    • List of All Exploits

    Rankings

    Popular Articles

    Message Board

    • 1Brokered Ground Walkthrough
    • 2Sainte-Anne Location and Possibl...
    • 3How to Get Culverin and Blueprin...
    • 4How to Get Pyromaniac Sambuk and...
    • 5How to Get All Exotic Materials
    • See more

    • We could not find the message board you were looking for.

    Gaming News

    Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Review
    • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Review [Closed Network Test]
    • Duet Night Abyss Review [Closed Beta Test]
    • TRIBE NINE Review
    • More Gaming News

    Popular Games

    Recommended Games

    All rights reserved

    © 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Skull and Bones, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

    The copyrights of videos of games used in our content and other intellectual property rights belong to the provider of the game.
    The contents we provide on this site were created personally by members of the Game8 editorial department.
    We refuse the right to reuse or repost content taken without our permission such as data or images to other sites.

    List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (32)

    List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (33)

    List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Pod Technical Classicpod Micro Stethoscope Case for Littmann Classic S
    Littmann vs MDF: Sound Quality and Price Compared - stethoscope.eu Blog
    Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope: Raspberry Rainbow 5806 -
    Latest Posts
    10 Nail Art Tools For Beginners: The Ultimate Guide - CLEAR SKIN REGIME
    Littmann Stethoscopes
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5875

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

    Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

    Birthday: 1994-08-17

    Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

    Phone: +8524399971620

    Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

    Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

    Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.