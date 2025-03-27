List of All Exploits | Skull and Bones｜Game8 (2025)

- Game8
This is a list of exploits that are tried and tested in Skull and Bones. Find out how to make use of these exploits, cheats, and tricks to make your life easier!
List of All Exploits
Restart the Game to Refresh Resources
One exploit you could take advantage of is the resource refresh exploit.
If you ever find yourself looking for a resource but you've already depleted all the resource nodes for that material, you should try restarting the game to refresh the nodes.
Technically, it doesn't really “refresh” the resources. What happens is that the game logs you into a different server where some of the resource nodes haven't been depleted yet. This gives you the chance to gather the resources that you need from this server's nodes.
Our team successfully “refreshed” the resources in our game 8 out of 10 times using this method!
Acacia Wood Exploit
|Acacia Respawn Map Location
|
North of Saint-Anne
|Overworld Location
|
Any acacia tree at the lagoon
We've also discovered an exploit in the game wherein you can get plenty of Acacia Wood in just a short amount of time.
Just north of Saint-Anne is a lagoon that's home to plenty of Acacia Trees. When cut, these Acacia Trees respawn in under a minute. This allows you to farm plenty of Acacia Wood in a jiffy!
Do note that these areas aren't marked on your map unlike other resource nodes in the game, so you'd have to mark these areas yourself.
Furthermore, only the Dhow can fit the small entrance leading to the lagoon, so you'll have to change your ship at Saint-Anne before going here.
Acacia Respawn Location and How to Harvest
Reset the Game to Refresh Helm Missions
There is an exploit where logging in and out of the game will instantly refresh your Helm Missions, meaning you won't have to wait for a certain amount of in-game time to pass in order to get a fresh list of new missions.
All you need to do is exit back to the main menu and jump right back into the game to find a new set of Helm Missions for you to do.
How to Unlock The Helm and All Facilities
