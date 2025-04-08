List of Face Segments (2025)

Picture Segment Description

Face and the Butterfly Video: Dora the Explorer: Wish Upon a Star (2001)

Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)

Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)

Face and the Dance of the Fork and Spoon

Face and the Flowers Never Stop Growing Video: Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)

Little Bill: Me and My Family (2001)

Face Asks "Are You Ready to Sing?" Video: Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)

Face Blows Bubble Gum

Face Can't Stop Sneezing Video: Little Bear: Feel Better Little Bear (2003)

Face Counts Down to the Big Event Video: Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)

Face Counts Popcorn

Face Counts Potatoes Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)

Face Does His Exercise Video: Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)

Face Drinks from His Cup Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)

Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)

Face Drinks Milk Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's First Holiday (2003)

Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)

Face Eats a Banana Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)

Little Bear: Snacktime Tales (2002)

Face Eats a Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich Video: Blue's Clues: Meet Joe! (2002)

Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)

Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)

Face Eats Spaghetti Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)

Face Echoes

Face Gets His Face Painted Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)

Face Goes Fishing

Face Has a Boo-Boo

Face Has a Clock in the Middle of His Face Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)

Face Has a Faucet for a Nose

Face Has a Leaf for a Nose Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)

Face Has an Apple for a Nose

Face Has Hiccups

Face is Cold Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)

Face is Underwater Video: Little Bear: Campfire Tales (2002)

Face Looks at Ladybugs Video: Little Bear: A Kiss for Little Bear (2000)

Little Bear: Little Artist Bear (2002)

Face Looks for Blue Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)

Face Looks Out His Window Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)

Face Looks Through a Kaleidoscope

Face Loves Birthdays Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)

Face Loves Bubbles Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)

Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)

Dora the Explorer: Cowgirl Dora (2003)

Face Loves Ice Cream

Face Loves Wintertime Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)

Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)

Little Bill: Merry Christmas, Little Bill (2002)

Face Makes Bird Sounds Video: Blue's Clues: It's Joe Time! (2002)

Blue's Clues: Stop, Look and Listen! (2000)

Little Bill: I Love Animals! (2002)

Face Makes Funny Sounds Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)

Face Makes His Mouth Big Video: Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)

Face Makes Many Different Faces Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)

Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)

Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)

Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)

Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)

Little Bear: Little Sherlock Bear (2001)

Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)

Little Bill: Big Little Bill (2001)

Face Makes Spin Art Video: Blue's Clues: Shapes and Colors! (2003)

Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)

Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)

Face Mixes Colors

Face Opens for Blue Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)

Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)

Face Plants in His Garden

Face Plays with Blue Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)

Face Says a Long Goodbye Video: Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)

Face Says See You Later Alligator Video: Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)

Little Bear: Friends (1999)

Face Shrinks

Face Sings and Spells His Name Video: Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)

Dora the Explorer: Meet Diego! (2003)

Face Sings Frere Jacques Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)

Face Sings His Vegetable Garden Song Video: Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)

Face Sings His Waiting Song

Face Sings the Alphabet Song Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)

Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)

Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)

Face Sings the Goodbye Song Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)

Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)

Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)

Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)

Gullah Gullah Island: Dance Along with the Daisie Family (1997)

Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)

Face Sings the Yes No Opera Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)

Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)

Little Bear: Let's Play a Game (2001)

Little Bear: Little Bear's Band (2000)

Face Sings We Are Looking for Blue's Clues Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)

Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)

Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)

Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)

Face Snores On Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)

Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)

Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)

Face Spins Around

Face Talks About the Letter T

Face Talks About the Letter W

Face Tells Fruit Jokes Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)

Dora the Explorer: Dora Swing Into Action! (2001)

Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)

Face the Monster Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)

Face the Superhero Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)

Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)

Little Bear: Friends (1999)

Face the Washing Machine

Face Tries Out Funny Ways to Talk Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)

Face Turns Into Different Things Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)

Face Watches a Parade Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)