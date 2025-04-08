List of Face Segments (2025)

These are the list of the Nick Jr. Face segments.

List of Face Segments (1)
Face and the Butterfly

Video: Dora the Explorer: Wish Upon a Star (2001)
Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)
Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)

List of Face Segments (2)
Face and the Dance of the Fork and Spoon
List of Face Segments (3)
Face and the Flowers Never Stop Growing

Video: Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)
Little Bill: Me and My Family (2001)

List of Face Segments (4)
Face Asks "Are You Ready to Sing?"

Video: Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)

List of Face Segments (5)
Face Blows Bubble Gum
List of Face Segments (6)
Face Can't Stop Sneezing

Video: Little Bear: Feel Better Little Bear (2003)

List of Face Segments (7)
Face Counts Down to the Big Event

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)

List of Face Segments (8)
Face Counts Popcorn
List of Face Segments (9)
Face Counts Potatoes

Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)

List of Face Segments (10)
Face Does His Exercise

Video: Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)

List of Face Segments (11)
Face Drinks from His Cup

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)

List of Face Segments (12)
Face Drinks Milk

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's First Holiday (2003)
Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)

List of Face Segments (13)
List of Face Segments (14)
Face Eats a Banana

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)
Little Bear: Snacktime Tales (2002)

List of Face Segments (15)
Face Eats a Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

Video: Blue's Clues: Meet Joe! (2002)
Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)
Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)

List of Face Segments (16)
Face Eats Spaghetti

Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)

List of Face Segments (17)
Face Echoes
List of Face Segments (18)
Face Gets His Face Painted

Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)

List of Face Segments (19)
Face Goes Fishing
List of Face Segments (20)
Face Has a Boo-Boo
List of Face Segments (21)
Face Has a Clock in the Middle of His Face

Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)

List of Face Segments (22)
Face Has a Faucet for a Nose
List of Face Segments (23)
Face Has a Leaf for a Nose

Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)

List of Face Segments (24)
Face Has an Apple for a Nose
List of Face Segments (25)
Face Has Hiccups
List of Face Segments (26)
Face is Cold

Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)

List of Face Segments (27)
Face is Underwater

Video: Little Bear: Campfire Tales (2002)

List of Face Segments (28)
Face Looks at Ladybugs

Video: Little Bear: A Kiss for Little Bear (2000)
Little Bear: Little Artist Bear (2002)

List of Face Segments (29)
Face Looks for Blue

Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)

List of Face Segments (30)
Face Looks Out His Window

Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)

List of Face Segments (31)
Face Looks Through a Kaleidoscope
List of Face Segments (32)
Face Loves Birthdays

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)

List of Face Segments (33)
Face Loves Bubbles

Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)
Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Cowgirl Dora (2003)

List of Face Segments (34)
Face Loves Ice Cream
List of Face Segments (35)
List of Face Segments (36)
Face Loves Wintertime

Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)
Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)
Little Bill: Merry Christmas, Little Bill (2002)

List of Face Segments (37)
Face Makes Bird Sounds

Video: Blue's Clues: It's Joe Time! (2002)
Blue's Clues: Stop, Look and Listen! (2000)
Little Bill: I Love Animals! (2002)

List of Face Segments (38)
Face Makes Funny Sounds

Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)

List of Face Segments (39)
Face Makes His Mouth Big

Video: Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)

List of Face Segments (40)
List of Face Segments (41)
List of Face Segments (42)
Face Makes Many Different Faces

Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)
Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)
Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)
Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)
Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)
Little Bear: Little Sherlock Bear (2001)
Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)
Little Bill: Big Little Bill (2001)

List of Face Segments (43)
Face Makes Spin Art

Video: Blue's Clues: Shapes and Colors! (2003)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)
Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)

List of Face Segments (44)
Face Mixes Colors
List of Face Segments (45)
Face Opens for Blue

Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)
Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)

List of Face Segments (46)
Face Plants in His Garden
List of Face Segments (47)
Face Plays with Blue

Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)

List of Face Segments (48)
Face Says a Long Goodbye

Video: Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)

List of Face Segments (49)
List of Face Segments (50)
Face Says See You Later Alligator

Video: Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)
Little Bear: Friends (1999)

List of Face Segments (51)
Face Shrinks
List of Face Segments (52)
Face Sings and Spells His Name

Video: Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)
Dora the Explorer: Meet Diego! (2003)

List of Face Segments (53)
Face Sings Frere Jacques

Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)

List of Face Segments (54)
Face Sings His Vegetable Garden Song

Video: Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)

List of Face Segments (55)
Face Sings His Waiting Song
List of Face Segments (56)
Face Sings the Alphabet Song

Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)
Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)

List of Face Segments (57)
Face Sings the Goodbye Song

Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)
Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)
Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)
Gullah Gullah Island: Dance Along with the Daisie Family (1997)
Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)

List of Face Segments (58)
List of Face Segments (59)
Face Sings the Yes No Opera

Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)
Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)
Little Bear: Let's Play a Game (2001)
Little Bear: Little Bear's Band (2000)

List of Face Segments (60)
Face Sings We Are Looking for Blue's Clues

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)
Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)
Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)

List of Face Segments (61)
Face Snores On

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)
Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)

List of Face Segments (62)
Face Spins Around
List of Face Segments (63)
Face Talks About the Letter T
List of Face Segments (64)
Face Talks About the Letter W
List of Face Segments (65)
List of Face Segments (66)
List of Face Segments (67)
Face Tells Fruit Jokes

Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Swing Into Action! (2001)
Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)

List of Face Segments (68)
Face the Monster

Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)

List of Face Segments (69)
Face the Superhero

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)
Little Bear: Friends (1999)

List of Face Segments (70)
Face the Washing Machine
List of Face Segments (71)
Face Tries Out Funny Ways to Talk

Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)

List of Face Segments (72)
List of Face Segments (73)
List of Face Segments (74)
Face Turns Into Different Things

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)

List of Face Segments (75)
Face Watches a Parade

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)

List of Face Segments (76)
Face Wears a Disguise

Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: Read All About It (2001)
Blue's Clues: It's Joe Time! (2002)
Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)

List of Face Segments (2025)

References

