List of Face Segments (2025)

These are the list of the Nick Jr. Face segments.
Video: Dora the Explorer: Wish Upon a Star (2001)
Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)
Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)
Video: Little Bear: Summertime Tales (1999)
Little Bill: Me and My Family (2001)
Video: Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)
Video: Little Bear: Feel Better Little Bear (2003)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)
Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)
Video: Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's First Holiday (2003)
Dora the Explorer: Christmas! (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)
Little Bear: Snacktime Tales (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: Meet Joe! (2002)
Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)
Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)
Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)
Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)
Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)
Video: Little Bear: Campfire Tales (2002)
Video: Little Bear: A Kiss for Little Bear (2000)
Little Bear: Little Artist Bear (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)
Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)
Video: Allegra's Window: Sing Along with Allegra & Lindi (1998)
Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Cowgirl Dora (2003)
Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)
Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)
Little Bill: Merry Christmas, Little Bill (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: It's Joe Time! (2002)
Blue's Clues: Stop, Look and Listen! (2000)
Little Bill: I Love Animals! (2002)
Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)
Video: Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)
Video: Allegra's Window: Allegra's Christmas (1996)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)
Dora the Explorer: City of Lost Toys (2003)
Gullah Gullah Island: Christmas (1998)
Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)
Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)
Little Bear: Little Sherlock Bear (2001)
Little Bear: Winter Tales (1997)
Little Bill: Big Little Bill (2001)
Video: Blue's Clues: Shapes and Colors! (2003)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)
Oswald: Best Buddies (2003)
Video: Blue's Clues: 100th Episode Celebration (2003)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Holiday (2001)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Safari (2000)
Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)
Video: Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)
Little Bear: Friends (1999)
Video: Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)
Dora the Explorer: Meet Diego! (2003)
Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)
Video: Blue's Clues: ABC's and 123's (1999)
Blue's Clues: Blue Takes You to School (2003)
Blue's Clues: Reading with Blue (2002)
Video: Allegra's Window: Play Along with Allegra and Friends (1997)
Blue's Clues: Blue's Birthday (1998)
Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)
Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)
Gullah Gullah Island: Dance Along with the Daisie Family (1997)
Little Bear: Meet Little Bear (1997)
Video: Gullah Gullah Island: Feelings (1998)
Little Bear: Family Tales (1997)
Little Bear: Let's Play a Game (2001)
Little Bear: Little Bear's Band (2000)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)
Blue's Clues: Rhythm and Blue (1999)
Blue's Clues: Story Time (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Pajama Party (1999)
Eureeka's Castle: Wide Awake at Eureeka's Castle (1997)
Little Bear: Goodnight Little Bear (1998)
Video: Blue's Clues: Arts and Crafts (1998)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Swing Into Action! (2001)
Little Bear: Parties and Picnics (1998)
Video: Little Bear: Little Goblin Bear (1999)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big Treasure Hunt (1999)
Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Prince (2002)
Little Bear: Friends (1999)
Video: Blue's Clues: Telling Time with Blue (2002)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Discoveries (1999)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: The Baby's Here! (2001)
Video: Blue's Clues: Blue's Big News: Read All About It (2001)
Blue's Clues: It's Joe Time! (2002)
Blue's Clues: Magenta Comes Over (2000)