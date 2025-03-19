List of Medical Abbreviations (A to Z) - EngDic (2025)

List of Medical Abbreviations (A to Z)

Medical abbreviations are commonly used in the English language to shorten long phrases and words. While there are many medical abbreviations, some of the more common ones include AIDS, ADHD, and OCD. By using medical abbreviations, doctors are able to communicate more effectively with one another, as well as with their patients. In addition, medical abbreviations can help to save time during a doctor’s visit.

Medical Abbreviations List

Medical Abbreviation – A

AJ= ankle jerk

Medical Abbreviation – B

Bx = biopsy

Medical Abbreviation – C

CVA= cerebrovascular accident

Medical Abbreviation – D

D & E= dilation and evacuation

Medical Abbreviation – E

ESN= educationally subnormal

Medical Abbreviation – F

FHR= foetal heart rate

Medical Abbreviation – G

GI(T)= gastrointestinal (tract)

Medical Abbreviation – H

HS= heart sounds

Medical Abbreviation – I

IVSD= interventricular septal defect

Medical Abbreviation – J

JVD= jugular venous distention

Medical Abbreviation – K

KJ= knee jerk

Medical Abbreviation – L

Lap= laparotomy

Medical Abbreviation – M

MSL= midsternal line

Medical Abbreviation – N

NKA= no known allergies

Medical Abbreviation – O

O/A= on admission

Medical Abbreviation – P

PMH= past medical history

Medical Abbreviation – R

RLL= right lower lobe (lung)

Medical Abbreviation – S

STD= sexually transmitted disease

Medical Abbreviation – T

TL= tubal ligation

Medical Abbreviation – U

UA= uric acid

Medical Abbreviation – V, W, X, Y, Z