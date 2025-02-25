Little Nightmares: Complete Edition PC (2025)

- Home
Steam
Platform
Reviewed
95%
Special Price $4.69 RRP $30.39
-84%
Limited stock available at this price!
Currently In Stock
Code Delivered To You Digitally
Release Date
28 Apr 2017
Reviewed
95%
Developer Tarsier Studios
Tarsier Studios
Platform Steam
Steam
Publisher
Namco Bandai
Delivery
Instant Delivery
Language
Information
Get instant download of Little Nightmares Complete Edition on PC with CDKeys.com
The top 3 reasons to play Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears!
- Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover.
- Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!
What to know before buying Little Nightmares Complete Edition
What's included with Little Nightmares Complete Edition?
- Little Nightmares base game
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
Is there any region lock for Little Nightmares Complete Edition?
This product is available worldwide; no region lock.
How will I receive my instant download for Little Nightmares Complete Edition?
After payment has been approved, your game key will be included in your order confirmation email. You can access your key by following a link in the email. Next, you can activate your key on its corresponding platform.
If you’ve pre-ordered a game, your key will be delivered to your email a day before the official (or early access) release date. You will also receive a notification via email when your key becomes available.
How to activate the key for Little Nightmares Complete Edition
Activate with Steam:
- Download and install the Steam client on your PC (https://store.steampowered.com/about/), then sign up and log in.
- Locate the Steam key in your cdkeys.com confirmation email, and copy it to your clipboard by pressing “Ctrl+C”.
- Open the Steam client and locate the “+ ADD A GAME...” button on the bottom left of the window. Click this and choose the “Activate a Product on Steam…” option.
- Paste the key from your clipboard in the “Product Code” section when asked, and follow the rest of the prompts to add the game to your library.
- Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab, and is available to download/install when you’re ready!
You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam
Little Nightmares Complete Edition details
- A side-on platform-puzzler in the vein of Playdead’s exceptional Limbo and Inside, the game casts the player as Six, a nine-year-old girl who must navigate her way from the depths of a titanic ship called The Maw to escape onto the ocean waves. But the more time you spend with Six, guiding her through the clanking and groaning vessel, the more Little Nightmares reveals its mysteries...
- There are many stories to decipher and interpret from the derelict, poorly lit rooms and corridors of the Maw.
- The game's presentation engenders a deep sense of foreboding that makes each moment you spend in it all the more chilling.
- Solve basic puzzles, navigate the occasional platforming sections and experience the most thrilling and tense features Little Nightmares has to offer.
Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass:
- Can't get enough of Little Nightmares? Unveil all the secrets of The Maw in a parallel escape story where you play as the Runaway Kid, another prisoner looking for a way out of this place of misfortune.
- On his journey, The Kid will explore The Depths, The Hideway and another hidden part of The Maw offering a different perspective on Six’s adventures as well as new challenges to overcome.
- Featuring new puzzle solving mechanics, there's more challenge in this exclusive expansion pass.
- Expand on the horror puzzle-platformer with new mysteries to discover and solve - Little Nightmares is brimming with haunting worlds...
Want to get a free key to buy Little Nightmares Complete Edition?
Our team regularly select the best comments about the game. Make sure to share your feedback in the review tab!
What are the system requirements for Little Nightmares Complete Edition?
MINIMUM for Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- ProcessorIntel CPU Core i3
- GraphicsNvidia GTX 460
- Memory4 GB RAM
- Disk space10 GB
- SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
- DirectXVersion 11
- NetworkBroadband Internet connection
- Additional notesSSE4.2 required
RECOMMENDED for Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- ProcessorIntel CPU Core i7
- GraphicsNvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660
- Memory8 GB RAM
- Disk space10 GB
- SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
- DirectXVersion 11
- NetworkBroadband Internet connection
- Additional notesSSE4.2 required
Videos
Screenshots
Reviews 13
CDKeys Customer Reviews Write a Review
Overall score
95 /100
75
Reviewed by Kiz
Good Game
very cheap key from CDKeys
100
Reviewed by pablo
Amazing
Game is a little short, however the puzzles and creepiness is well worth buying. The additional amount for the extra DLC and playtime is well worth it.
The Pros
- CREEPY
- NICE PUZZLES
The Cons
- A LITTLE SHORT (NO PUN INTENDED)
75
Reviewed by Bethany
Little Nightmares
It was interesting and challenging at some points during the game. I definitely recommend for all ages and all gamers. No matter what type of game genre you like this is a very good game to play. I don't normally like puzzle games but this game changed my view on puzzles and it also included my favourite genres and also more that I never thought about playing before. The only downside I noticed about this game is that there is not much game time to the game and should include more things to interact with throughout.
The Pros
- -Includes many genres throughout
- -Challenging but not too challenging
- -Great graphics
The Cons
- -Has a short game time of around 3-5 hours
- -Not much to interact with
100
Reviewed by Chaim
Scary Monsters
Love playing this game while my 3 yr old son watched me. Definitely shared some good times as he screamed while Six ran for her life.
The Pros
- Fun creepy game. Introduced my 3 yr old to "scary monsters" with out scaring him.
The Cons
- N/A
75
Reviewed by Kevin
Great little game
Great little platform game that was very enjoyable and interesting. Would highly recommend
100
Reviewed by Forex
AMAZING GAME
This game is definitely worth getting for its current price, it's fun and the puzzles are easy and engaging.
The Pros
- Good storyline
- Easy puzzles
100
Reviewed by Aanonym123123
It is a really great game
I really love that the game is not only about jumpscares but rather about creepy atmosphere. The dark story with game mechanics and puzzles make the game really entertaining. I enjoyed it so much. Especially with the dlc story.
The Pros
- Creepy atmosphere
- Puzzles
- Story (incl. DLC)
The Cons
- None for me
100
Reviewed by ItsHalumiii
Great Game worth a fiver
The puzzles are quite easy but it does make you over think which can be annoying but apart from that great. The graphics are really nice and overall a great game to play! So for just under £5 for the main game and DLC I highly recommend
The Pros
- The Puzzles, Graphics Story Line
The Cons
- Sometime Repetitive on certain levels
100
Reviewed by Becca
Good game but puzzles can be annoying.
The art for this game is so good and the story lines are amazing. The puzzles can be a little annoying because you know what you need to do but you cant do it.
The Pros
- Beautiful game, graphics are amazing.
The Cons
- knowing what to do but not managing to do it.
100
Reviewed by debzy
little nightmares
Wacky and tense. I really enjoyed it! Wacky and tense The character designs are creepy and unsettling.
Write Your Review
