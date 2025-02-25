Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK) (2025)

Table of Contents
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK)

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK)

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK)

Platform

Edition

Special Price $11.39 RRP $37.89

Release Date

18 May 2018

Platform

Nintendo

Publisher

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Language

Language

Information

Get your instant download with CDKeys.com

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition includes the base game and expansion packs.

  • Little Nightmares
  • Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw

The top 3 reasons to play Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

  1. Experience a dark and whimsical tale that conjures up your worst childhood fears!
  2. Danger, darkness, and challenging puzzles lurk around every corner in the oversized dollhouse you'll find yourself trapped in.
  3. Work to discover all of the secrets of The Maw with the content included in the Complete Edition.

About Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

  • NOTE: This product key can only be redeemed in Europe.
  • Do you remember your childhood fears? Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears as you help Six & The Kid escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal!
  • THE ALL-IN-ONE EDITION FOR NINTENDO SWITCH - Embark on a delectably dangerous journey with Six and The Kid to unveil all the secrets of The Maw in two parallel escape stories that will put your cool to the test.
  • A SPOOKY PUZZLE PLATFORMER - Trapped in an oversized dollhouse inhabited by monstrous residents, light your way through darkness, hide & sneak to avoid danger and run for your life to find a way out.
  • REKINDLE YOUR CHILDLIKE JOYS - Find your inner child and bend your imagination to find the way out by solving complex 3D puzzles. Each room is a cell, each resident a threat, and both are puzzles to untangle.
  • TAILORED TO THE DEVICE - Undock your Nintendo Switch and continue your delectably dangerous journey everywhere, anytime with full HD rumble support for the Joy-Con controllers for a more immersive experience.

What are the system requirements?

MINIMUM

  • OSText
  • ProcessorText
  • MemoryText
  • GraphicsText
  • StorageText

RECOMMENDED

  • OSText
  • ProcessorText
  • MemoryText
  • GraphicsText
  • StorageText/li>

Genre

Action, Adventure, Puzzle

Videos

Screenshots

Reviews

Activation

Instructions on redeeming a software download code in Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

Additional Information:

  • An internet connection andNintendo Accountare required to access Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.
  • For assistance with redeeming a code for a Nintendo Switch Online membership,click here.

Complete These Steps:

  1. Select “Nintendo eShop” on the HOME Menu to launch Nintendo eShop.
  2. Select the account you want to use.
  3. Select “Redeem Code” on the left side of the screen.
  4. Enter the 16-character download code.
    • Some retailer cards for Nintendo Switch software will include both a Control Number and a Download Code. Make sure that you are entering theDownload Code(usually begins with a B, no hyphens in the number) and not the Control Number (usually begins with an S, has hyphens).
    • Any letters and symbols not used with prepaid codes (i.e. O, I, Z, commas, hyphens, etc.) will be disabled from the on-screen keyboard.
  5. Select “Confirm”. The software will begin downloading once the code is confirmed.
    • The software icon will appear on the HOME Menu, with a download status bar. The status bar will disappear once the game download is complete.
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK) (2025)

