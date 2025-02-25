Little Nightmares PC (2025)

Table of Contents
The top 3 reasons to play Little Nightmares What to know before buying Little Nightmares What are the system requirements for Little Nightmares?
Steam

Platform

Reviewed

100%

Release Date

28 Apr 2017

Reviewed

100%

Developer

Tarsier Studios

Little Nightmares PC (4) Platform

Steam

Publisher

Namco Bandai

Get instant download of Little Nightmares on PC with CDKeys.com

The top 3 reasons to play Little Nightmares

  1. Little Nightmares is a dark tale exploring the haunting nature of childhood fears and how to overcome them.
  2. Help Six escape The Maw and encounter countless of secrets to discover.
  3. Unleash your imagination and find your way out in these dark, challenging puzzles.

What to know before buying Little Nightmares

What's included with Little Nightmares?

Included is the base game Little Nightmares for PC.

Is there any region lock for Little Nightmares?

This product is available worldwide; no region lock.

How will I receive my instant download for Little Nightmares?

After payment has been approved, your game key will be included in your order confirmation email. You can access your key by following a link in the email. Next, you can activate your key on its corresponding platform.

If you’ve pre-ordered a game, your key will be delivered to your email a day before the official (or early access) release date. You will also receive a notification via email when your key becomes available.

How to activate the key for Little Nightmares

Activate with Steam:

  • Download and install the Steam client on your PC (https://store.steampowered.com/about/), then sign up and log in.
  • Locate the Steam key in your cdkeys.com confirmation email, and copy it to your clipboard by pressing “Ctrl+C”.
  • Open the Steam client and locate the “+ ADD A GAME...” button on the bottom left of the window. Click this and choose the “Activate a Product on Steam…” option.
  • Paste the key from your clipboard in the “Product Code” section when asked, and follow the rest of the prompts to add the game to your library.
  • Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab, and is available to download/install when you’re ready!

You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam

Little Nightmares details

  • Little Nightmares is a side-on platform-puzzler inspired from games such as Limbo and Inside.
  • You play as Six, and must navigate your way from The Maw to escape.
  • Deciper stories hidden in dark rooms and corridors.
  • Solve puzzles, navigate platforming sections and experience a tense atmosphere.

Want to get a free key to buy Little Nightmares?

Our team regularly select the best comments about the game. Make sure to share your feedback in the review tab!

What are the system requirements for Little Nightmares?

MINIMUM for Little Nightmares

  • ProcessorIntel CPU Core i3
  • GraphicsNvidia GTX 460
  • Memory4 GB RAM
  • Disk space10 GB
  • SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
  • DirectXVersion 11
  • NetworkBroadband Internet connection
  • Additional notesSSE4.2 required

RECOMMENDED for Little Nightmares

  • ProcessorIntel CPU Core i7
  • GraphicsNvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660
  • Memory8 GB RAM
  • Disk space10 GB
  • SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
  • DirectXVersion 11
  • NetworkBroadband Internet connection
  • Additional notesSSE4.2 required

Genre

Adventure, Atmospheric, Dark, Horror, Puzzle

  1. 100

    Little Nightmares PC (55)

    Reviewed by Izzy

    yes

    I like eating knomes yum yum

  2. 100

    Little Nightmares PC (56)

    Reviewed by charlie

    amazing game

    i have played this threw 2 times now and would defiantly recommend for such a cheap price and i will defiantly be getting the next one

    The Pros

    • everything

    The Cons

    • nothing

  3. 100

    Little Nightmares PC (57)

    Reviewed by Lee

    Cheap fun game

    keeps the kids entertained, can be a bit dark at times i might buy the second one. great site for cheaper games.

    The Pros

    • price

    The Cons

    • none

  4. 100

    Little Nightmares PC (58)

    Reviewed by Amber

    fun game

    super happy with this purchase and the site cdkeys. game is great quality and super fun. 10/10 would recommend

    The Pros

    • the game the easy buying process

    The Cons

    • nothing

Activation

