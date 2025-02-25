Little Nightmares PC (2025)

- Home
- PC
- Little Nightmares PC
Skip to the end of the images gallery
Skip to the beginning of the images gallery
Steam
Platform
Reviewed
100%
Special Price $4.29 RRP $20.19
-78%
Limited stock available at this price!
Currently In Stock
Code Delivered To You Digitally
Release Date
28 Apr 2017
Reviewed
100%
Developer Tarsier Studios
Tarsier Studios
Platform Steam
Steam
Publisher
Namco Bandai
Delivery
Instant Delivery
Language
You May Also Like
- -61%
Dark Souls III 3 PC
Special Price $24.69 RRP $63.19Add to Wish List
- -83%
Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition PC
Special Price $7.59 RRP $44.29Add to Wish List
- -78%
DOOM PC
Special Price $4.19 RRP $18.99
- -42%
No Man's Sky PC
Special Price $29.09 RRP $50.59Add to Wish List
- -80%
The Elder Scrolls V 5 Skyrim Special Edition PC
Special Price $8.79 RRP $44.29Add to Wish List
- -50%
7 Days to Die PC
Special Price $23.99 RRP $48.09Add to Wish List
- -96%
Prey PC
Special Price $2.39 RRP $56.89Add to Wish List
- -85%
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition PC
Special Price $4.69 RRP $30.39Add to Wish List
- -90%
Human Fall Flat PC
Special Price $1.59 RRP $15.19Add to Wish List
- -61%
Dead by Daylight PC
Special Price $7.49 RRP $18.99Add to Wish List
- -81%
Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 PC
Special Price $10.89 RRP $56.89Add to Wish List
- -84%
Grand Theft Auto V 5 (GTA 5): Premium Online Edition PC - Rockstar Games Launcher
Special Price $10.09 RRP $63.19Add to Wish List
- -77%
Green Hell PC
Special Price $5.69 RRP $24.69Add to Wish List
- -4%
Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition PC
Special Price $48.79 RRP $50.59Add to Wish List
- -72%
Little Nightmares II PC
Special Price $8.79 RRP $31.59Add to Wish List
- -86%
Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PC
Special Price $6.29 RRP $44.29Add to Wish List
Information
Get instant download of Little Nightmares on PC with CDKeys.com
The top 3 reasons to play Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares is a dark tale exploring the haunting nature of childhood fears and how to overcome them.
- Help Six escape The Maw and encounter countless of secrets to discover.
- Unleash your imagination and find your way out in these dark, challenging puzzles.
What to know before buying Little Nightmares
What's included with Little Nightmares?
Included is the base game Little Nightmares for PC.
Is there any region lock for Little Nightmares?
This product is available worldwide; no region lock.
How will I receive my instant download for Little Nightmares?
After payment has been approved, your game key will be included in your order confirmation email. You can access your key by following a link in the email. Next, you can activate your key on its corresponding platform.
If you’ve pre-ordered a game, your key will be delivered to your email a day before the official (or early access) release date. You will also receive a notification via email when your key becomes available.
How to activate the key for Little Nightmares
Activate with Steam:
- Download and install the Steam client on your PC (https://store.steampowered.com/about/), then sign up and log in.
- Locate the Steam key in your cdkeys.com confirmation email, and copy it to your clipboard by pressing “Ctrl+C”.
- Open the Steam client and locate the “+ ADD A GAME...” button on the bottom left of the window. Click this and choose the “Activate a Product on Steam…” option.
- Paste the key from your clipboard in the “Product Code” section when asked, and follow the rest of the prompts to add the game to your library.
- Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab, and is available to download/install when you’re ready!
You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam
Little Nightmares details
- Little Nightmares is a side-on platform-puzzler inspired from games such as Limbo and Inside.
- You play as Six, and must navigate your way from The Maw to escape.
- Deciper stories hidden in dark rooms and corridors.
- Solve puzzles, navigate platforming sections and experience a tense atmosphere.
Want to get a free key to buy Little Nightmares?
Our team regularly select the best comments about the game. Make sure to share your feedback in the review tab!
What are the system requirements for Little Nightmares?
MINIMUM for Little Nightmares
- ProcessorIntel CPU Core i3
- GraphicsNvidia GTX 460
- Memory4 GB RAM
- Disk space10 GB
- SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
- DirectXVersion 11
- NetworkBroadband Internet connection
- Additional notesSSE4.2 required
RECOMMENDED for Little Nightmares
- ProcessorIntel CPU Core i7
- GraphicsNvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660
- Memory8 GB RAM
- Disk space10 GB
- SystemWindows 7, 64-bit
- DirectXVersion 11
- NetworkBroadband Internet connection
- Additional notesSSE4.2 required
Genre
Adventure, Atmospheric, Dark, Horror, Puzzle
Videos
Screenshots
Reviews 4
CDKeys Customer Reviews Write a Review
Overall score
100 /100
100
Reviewed by Izzy
yes
I like eating knomes yum yum
100
Reviewed by charlie
amazing game
i have played this threw 2 times now and would defiantly recommend for such a cheap price and i will defiantly be getting the next one
The Pros
- everything
The Cons
- nothing
100
Reviewed by Lee
Cheap fun game
keeps the kids entertained, can be a bit dark at times i might buy the second one. great site for cheaper games.
The Pros
- price
The Cons
- none
100
Reviewed by Amber
fun game
super happy with this purchase and the site cdkeys. game is great quality and super fun. 10/10 would recommend
The Pros
- the game the easy buying process
The Cons
- nothing
4 Item(s)
Show per page
Write Your Review
Activation
Activate with Steam:
- Download and install the Steam client on your PC.
- Open the Steam client, login and locate the Games tab on the top menu. Click this and then select “Activate a Product on Steam…”
- Enter your unique code that's displayed on the 'Orders' page of CDKeys.com and follow the prompts to activate.
- Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab and is available to download/install when you’re ready.
You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam