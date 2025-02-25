Little Nightmares Steam Key for PC - Buy now (2025)

- Genre: Action /
Subtitles German, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Japanese
- Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
This product is subject to regional restrictions. It will NOT activate in: Venezuela
Please have a look at the specifics for AMD processors under system requirements before making a purchase.
11 November, 2017
Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC now available!
Get ready to help the Runaway Kid explore new areas of The Maw in Little Nightmares as the second DLC "The Hideaway" has launched. In this new DLC you will travel to the Nomes' nest and u...
0 Comments
08 July, 2017
Little Nightmares - Into The Depths, Available Now!
It's here, the next chapter in the Little Nightmares story continues today as the first piece of DLC known as "The Depths" takes us to new locations and introduces The Kid. Will he manage...
0 Comments
Buy Little Nightmares as a Steam key at Gamesplanet.com
Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!
As of January 1 2024, Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. Source: Steam
System Requirements Little Nightmares
Windows Minimal
OS: Windows 7, 64-bit CPUs have to support SSE4.1 or newer! Compatible AMD CPUs:
CPU: Intel Core i3 | AMD CPU
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
DirectX: DirectX 11
HDD: 10 GB
Others:
CPUs have to support SSE4.1 or newer!
Compatible AMD CPUs:
AMD Barcelona-based processors and newer, AMD Bulldozer-based processors and newer, AMD Bobcat-based processors, AMD Jaguar-based processors and newer,AMD Piledriver-based processors and newer
Windows Recommended
OS: Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core i7
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
DirectX: DirectX 11
HDD: 10 GB
Little Nightmares™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
Critics Read more: Opencritic.com
"I wanted to replay it the instant I finished"
"Like Hide and Seek, Little Nightmares confidently captures the exhilarating fear of waiting to be found by something that's hunting you. But it also replicates the alien horror of..."
"Media Molecule prot'g' Tarsier turns in a masterpiece of meat and malice, swiftly consumed but with a lingering aftertaste."
Little Nightmares