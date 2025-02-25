Little Nightmares Steam Key for PC - Buy now (2025)

PC

  • Genre: Action /
  • Rating: (172)
  • System: Little Nightmares Steam Key for PC - Buy now (3)
  • Languages:
    *Subtitles     German*, English*, French*, Italian*, Spanish*, Polish*, Portuguese*, Japanese*
  • Delivery: Steam Key
  • Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

£15.99-10%£14.39 Add to Cart Availability: in stock

 Activates in United States

REGION LOCK INFO

This product is subject to regional restrictions. It will NOT activate in: Venezuela

Notice

Please have a look at the specifics for AMD processors under system requirements before making a purchase.

  • Downloadable Content
  • Other versions
  • Other games of the series

Downloadable Content Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares: Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass £7.99-10%£7.19

Other versions Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition £23.99-10%£21.59

Other games of the series

Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares II £24.99-10%£22.49

11 November, 2017

Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC now available!

Get ready to help the Runaway Kid explore new areas of The Maw in Little Nightmares as the second DLC "The Hideaway" has launched. In this new DLC you will travel to the Nomes' nest and u...

read more... 0 Comments

08 July, 2017

Little Nightmares - Into The Depths, Available Now!

It's here, the next chapter in the Little Nightmares story continues today as the first piece of DLC known as "The Depths" takes us to new locations and introduces The Kid. Will he manage...

read more... 0 Comments

  • Description
  • System Requirements

Buy Little Nightmares as a Steam key at Gamesplanet.com

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!

» How to activate a Steam game

As of January 1 2024, Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. Source: Steam

System Requirements Little Nightmares

Windows Minimal

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i3 | AMD CPU
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
DirectX: DirectX 11
HDD: 10 GB
Others:

CPUs have to support SSE4.1 or newer!

Compatible AMD CPUs:

AMD Barcelona-based processors and newer, AMD Bulldozer-based processors and newer, AMD Bobcat-based processors, AMD Jaguar-based processors and newer,AMD Piledriver-based processors and newer

Windows Recommended

OS: Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core i7
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
DirectX: DirectX 11
HDD: 10 GB

Little Nightmares™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

Critics Read more: Opencritic.com

"I wanted to replay it the instant I finished"

"Like Hide and Seek, Little Nightmares confidently captures the exhilarating fear of waiting to be found by something that's hunting you. But it also replicates the alien horror of..."

"Media Molecule prot'g' Tarsier turns in a masterpiece of meat and malice, swiftly consumed but with a lingering aftertaste."

  • Comments (12)
  • Discussions (3)
  • Videos (6)

Information

Pan European Game Information (www.pegi.info)

Steam Deck: Verified Learn more

22 Steam Achievements

  • Single-Player
  • Full Controller Support
  • Steam Trading Cards
  • Steam Cloud
  • Genre: Action /
  • Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Developer: Tarsier Studios
  • Release: 27.04.2017

