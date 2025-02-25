Little Nightmares Steam Key for PC - Buy now (2025)

As of January 1 2024, Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. Source: Steam

System Requirements Little Nightmares

Windows Minimal

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 | AMD CPU

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD: 10 GB

Others: CPUs have to support SSE4.1 or newer! Compatible AMD CPUs: See Also Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch (EU & UK)

AMD Barcelona-based processors and newer, AMD Bulldozer-based processors and newer, AMD Bobcat-based processors, AMD Jaguar-based processors and newer,AMD Piledriver-based processors and newer

Windows Recommended

OS: Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core i7

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD: 10 GB

