Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope: Raspberry Rainbow 5806 - (2025)

This is an over engraved stethoscope clearance item - Please see photo example before purchasing.

Suitable for:



It's here! The next generation of a clinical icon



Introducing the brand new Littmann Classic III stethoscope from 3M Littmann. With the first major upgrade of the iconic Littmann stethoscope in 18 years, the NEW industry standard has arrived!

The Classic III stethoscope brings new design, materials, and technology to the Littmann stethoscope series that’s been used and trusted by millions of medical professionals worldwide for decades. With a two-sided chestpiece, dual tunable diaphragms, improved tubing, and much more, the Classic III stethoscope combines the best of new and traditional.

As with the Cardiology III, full adult and paediatric auscultation is available through its dual head chestpiece simply by rotating the central spline to alternate between the two sides. The more compact one piece diaphragm and rim assemblies have further increased acoustic sensitivity. The binaurals have been redesigned with larger diameter ear tubes and a thicker single lumen binaural to transfer sound more effectively. The selector spline is now recessed to allow a flush fit with the binaural tube and now features a visual indicator for easy identification of the operational diaphragm.

Features

NEW double-sided, dual diaphragm chestpiece for both adult and paediatric assessment .

double-sided, dual diaphragm chestpiece for . NEW : The paediatric side is also easily transformed into a traditional open bell by replacing the single-piece diaphragm with the supplied non-chill rim.

: The paediatric side is also by replacing the single-piece diaphragm with the supplied non-chill rim. NEW chestpiece is precision-machined into an aesthetically pleasing , less angular shape.

chestpiece is precision-machined into an , less angular shape. NEW single-piece diaphragm instead of separate diaphragm/rim making it easier to attach and easier to clean due to the smooth unbroken surface.

single-piece diaphragm instead of separate diaphragm/rim making it and due to the smooth unbroken surface. NEW : The stem features an open side indicator to easily identify which diaphragm is in operation.

: The stem features an open side indicator to easily identify which diaphragm is in operation. NEW next-generation tubing gives even longer tube life with improved resistance to skin oils, alcohol and staining.

next-generation tubing gives with improved resistance to skin oils, alcohol and staining. 3M’s ‘Tunable Technology’ lets you easily switch from low to high frequency sounds by switching from light to firm pressure on both the adult and paediatric sides of the chestpiece.

by switching from light to firm pressure of the chestpiece. High acoustic sensitivity when performing general physical assessment.

when performing general physical assessment. Laser engraving of text and symbols to personalise your scope and avoid theft/loss

of text and symbols to personalise your scope and avoid theft/loss Larger ear tubes on the anatomically designed headset comfortably positioned for better sound transfer . Easy adjustment by simply squeezing or pulling apart the eartubes.

. Easy adjustment by simply squeezing or pulling apart the eartubes. Comfortable Snap-Tight soft seal eartips create an excellent acoustic seal to reduce ambient noise.

Snap-Tight soft seal eartips create an excellent acoustic seal to reduce ambient noise. No natural rubber latex or phthalate plasticisers are used in the tubing or any other component—to help protect health and the environment .

. Complement your personal style with Littmann’s large range of chestpiece finishes and tubing colours.

with Littmann’s large range of chestpiece finishes and tubing colours. Used as a diagnostic aid as part of the physical assessment of a patient.

of a patient. 5 year warranty includes free repair on any manufacturing or material defects.

includes on any manufacturing or material defects. Littmann performance rating of 7 out of 10 .

. Tubing: Raspberry (69cm/27.2"). Finish: Rainbow



New chestpiece design

Precision machined engineering

Dual diaphragm

Adult and paediatric sides both with tunable diaphragm

Low Frequencies (adult)

Apply light pressure with the floating diaphragm. (Bell mode)

High Frequencies (Adult)

Apply firm pressure with the floating diaphragm. (Diaphragm mode)

Low Frequencies (Paediatric)

Rotate the chestpiece. Apply light pressure.

High Frequencies (Paediatric)

Apply firm pressure with the small floating diaphragm.

Traditional bell

Transforms into a traditional open bell with the adapter provided.

Stem indicator

Visual identification of the operational diaphragm.

Versatility

Easily interchangeable between open bell and tunable diaphragm, giving three possible functions.

3M recommend using 70% Alcohol Wipes to clean the 3M Littmann range of stethoscopes. These Robinsons 70% alcohol wipes have rapid microbiological kill performance, meaning they are highly effective against a wide range of bacteria, yeasts and moulds. IPA is used globally for professional healthcare disinfection in hospitals and clinics.