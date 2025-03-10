Live updates: Elon Musk joins Donald Trump's first White House cabinet meeting (2025)

Fresh tariffs, gold visas, and a Zelensky visit to come published at 22:12 Greenwich Mean Time 26 February 22:12 GMT 26 February

Alex Smith

Reporting from Washington DC

Image source, Reuters

Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting of his second term ended up becoming an extended hour-long question and answer session between the president and reporters.

He confirmed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will be heading to the White House on Friday, unveiled plans to sell $5m (£3.9m) "gold card" visas and announced that tariffs on the European Union are coming "very soon".

The person who dominated the meeting was not Trump or a cabinet member, but Elon Musk, who has become one of the president's top advisers. At the meeting, the tech billionaire defended his efforts to slash federal government jobs but admitted his team will make mistakes along the way.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been firing back at both Trump and Musk, with one senator calling them "out-of-touch billionaires" who "do not know what they're doing".

That's not the only thing that's been happening today - earlier lawmakers on the Doge subcommittee gathered to probe US spending cuts to foreign aid, and Donald Trump is expected to sign some more executive orders further cutting federal spending later this afternoon.

