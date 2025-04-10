Livingston Schools recognize excellence across the district (2025)

LIVINGSTON --- Livingston Parish Public Schools recently held its Recognition of Excellence Ceremony to recognize the district’s outstanding students and professionals, as well as those schools that received state recognition for academic growth and performance.

Award recipients included school-level winners, as well as overall district winners. The ceremony was held at the Walker High School gymnasium. Nearly 500 school leaders, students, parents and community members were in attendance.

The district top winners included the following:

Livingston Parish Public Schools Students of the Year – Elementary Student of the Year: Piper Howes, Holden Elementary; Middle School Student of the Year: Christopher Godso, III, North Corbin Junior High; and High School Student of the Year: Zachary McMenis, Live Oak High School.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Principals of the Year -- Elementary Principal of the Year: Joshua Martin, French Settlement Elementary; Middle School Principal of the Year: Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High; and High School Principal of the Year: John Chewning, French Settlement High School.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Teachers of the Year -- Elementary School Teacher of the Year: William Hibbard, South Walker Elementary; Middle School Teacher of the Year: Leslie Patin, Doyle Junior High School; High School Teacher of the Year: Daniel Eiland, Denham Springs High School; and New Teacher of the Year: Noelle Robinson, Live Oak High School.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Support Staff of the Year – Theresa Bankston, Live Oak High School.

All winners, as well as school designation awards, were recognized as follows: