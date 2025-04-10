Livingston Schools recognize excellence across the district (2025)

LIVINGSTON --- Livingston Parish Public Schools recently held its Recognition of Excellence Ceremony to recognize the district’s outstanding students and professionals, as well as those schools that received state recognition for academic growth and performance.
Award recipients included school-level winners, as well as overall district winners. The ceremony was held at the Walker High School gymnasium. Nearly 500 school leaders, students, parents and community members were in attendance.
The district top winners included the following:
Livingston Parish Public Schools Students of the Year – Elementary Student of the Year: Piper Howes, Holden Elementary; Middle School Student of the Year: Christopher Godso, III, North Corbin Junior High; and High School Student of the Year: Zachary McMenis, Live Oak High School.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Principals of the Year -- Elementary Principal of the Year: Joshua Martin, French Settlement Elementary; Middle School Principal of the Year: Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High; and High School Principal of the Year: John Chewning, French Settlement High School.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Teachers of the Year -- Elementary School Teacher of the Year: William Hibbard, South Walker Elementary; Middle School Teacher of the Year: Leslie Patin, Doyle Junior High School; High School Teacher of the Year: Daniel Eiland, Denham Springs High School; and New Teacher of the Year: Noelle Robinson, Live Oak High School.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Support Staff of the Year – Theresa Bankston, Live Oak High School.
All winners, as well as school designation awards, were recognized as follows:
- Albany High -- Student of the Year: Michael Kober; Support Staff of the Year: Ashley Whiddon; and Teacher of the Year: Sarah Smith; The school was named an Opportunity Honoree.
- Albany Lower Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Jessica Stratton; and Teacher of the Year: Laura Penalber. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site and Top Gains Honoree.
- Albany Middle School -- Student of the Year 5th: Morley Bardwell; Student of the Year 8th: Abigail Lamy; and Teacher of the Year: Haley Thonn. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Albany Upper Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Pat Reitz; Teacher of the Year: Elizabeth Byrd Gautreaux; and New Teacher of the Year: Kevin Walden. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Denham Springs Elementary -- Student of the Year: Felix Flores; Support Staff of the Year: Mary Gosserand; Teacher of the Year: Shyla Cohran; and New Teacher of the Year: Maegan Spence. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Excellence in Attendance and Top Gains Honoree
- Denham Springs Junior High -- Student of the Year: Lexie Richardson; Support Staff of the Year: Kimberly Byrd; Teacher of the Year: Shelby Berry; and New Teacher of the Year: Madison Bowman Leger. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Doyle Elementary -- Student of the Year: Liam Harrison; Support Staff of the Year: Melissa McDonald; Teacher of the Year: Kirsten Bourgeois; and New Teacher of the Year: Lauren Canady; The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site and Top Gains Honoree.
- Doyle High School -- Student of the Year 8th: Reese Patin; Student of the Year 12th: Alexander Aucoin; Support Staff of the Year: Dayna Ferguson; Teacher of the Year 9-12: Shannon Gautreau; Teacher of the Year 6-8: Leslie Patin; and New Teacher of the Year: Ashlie Byrnes. The school was awarded for Excellence in Attendance.
- Eastside Elementary -- Student of the Year: Katie Chavez; Support Staff of the Year: Alan Avants; Teacher of the Year: Britney Romito; and New Teacher of the Year: Summer Rogers. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Excellence in Attendance, Opportunity Honoree, and Top Gains Honoree.
- French Settlement Elementary -- Student of the Year: Anna Phares; Support Staff of the Year: Cathy Ellis; and Teacher of the Year: Kristy Poche. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Top Gains Honoree.
- French Settlement High School -- Student of the Year 8th: Dani Delhommer; Student of the Year 12th: Mason Hill; Support Staff of the Year: Sarah Childers; and Teacher of the Year: Colton Vickers. The school was honored for the Highest DCAI Index: 148.0, and as an Opportunity Honoree.
- Maurepas High School -- Student of the Year 5th: Rylynn DeLacerda; Student of the Year 8th: Sophie Rodriguez; Student of the Year 12th: Mackenzie Hutson; Support Staff of the Year: Tiffany Miller; Teacher of the Year: Jessica Janis; and Teacher of the Year: Jeanne Mayers.
- Freshwater Elementary -- Student of the Year: Kylie Branagan; Support Staff of the Year: Lisa Varnado; Teacher of the Year: Beryl Britt; and New Teacher of the Year: Meghan Fuchs.
- Frost School -- Student of the Year 5th: Jesse Wise; Student of the Year 8th: Reice Berthelot; Support Staff of the Year: Angelle Ellenberger; and Teacher of the Year: Paullena McMorris; The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Opportunity Honoree, and Top Gains Honoree.
- Gray’s Creek Elementary -- Student of the Year: Lola Wilson; Support Staff of the Year: Tammy Davis; and Teacher of the Year: Nicole Osborne.
- Holden School -- Student of the Year 5th: Piper Howes; Student of the Year 8th: Evan Lambert; Student of the Year 12th: Edward Queen; Teacher of the Year: Paige Hymel. The school received the Highest Assessment Index for High School: 90.6; Highest Progress Index for High School: 108.4; and was a Top Gains Honoree
- Juban Parc Elementary -- Student of the Year: Emery Mefford; Support Staff of the Year: Jean Moore; and Teacher of the Year: Alycia Parker; The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Opportunity Honoree, and Top Gains Honoree.
- Juban Parc Junior High -- Student of the Year: Shelbie LaPorte; Support Staff of the Year: Katie Coburn; Teacher of the Year: Erika Romero; and New Teacher of the Year: Macie Talbert.
- Levi Milton Elementary -- Student of the Year: Jase Clark; Support Staff of the Year: Felicia Walker; and Teacher of the Year: Melinda Sanchez. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Lewis Vincent Elementary -- Student of the Year: Drew Haynes; Support Staff of the Year: Meghan Marcotte; Teacher of the Year: Lindsay Anderson; and New Teacher of the Year: Emily Snider.
- Live Oak Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Christian Fasola; and Teacher of the Year: Kindra Williamson. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Live Oak High School -- Student of the Year: Zachary McMenis; Support Staff of the Year: Theresa Bankston; Teacher of the Year: Angell Beswetherick; and New Teacher of the Year: Noelle Robinson; The school received the Highest ACT Index: 94.2; Highest Strength of Diploma Index: 138.4; Highest Graduation Cohort Index: 143.5, and was an Opportunity Honoree and Top Gains Honoree.
- Live Oak Junior High -- Student of the Year: Chloe Pemberton; Support Staff of the Year: Kandi Neames; and Teacher of the Year: Casey Goodson.
- Live Oak Middle School -- Student of the Year: Hayden Howitz; Support Staff of the Year: Knadris Vyvial; and Teacher of the Year: Maria Olivier. The school was honored for Excellence in Attendance.
- Livingston Alternative Program – The school received an Exemplar Rating in an Alternative Program.
- North Corbin Elementary -- Student of the Year: Calliope Wunderlin; Support Staff of the Year: Susie Wheat; Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Rogers; and New Teacher of the Year: Taylar Sanders. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site.
- North Corbin Junior High -- Student of the Year: Christopher Godso III; Support Staff of the Year: Christi Saltz; Teacher of the Year: Megan Almand; and New Teacher of the Year: Hannah Swetledge. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- North Live Oak Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Lori Hinton; and Teacher of the Year: Danielle Fennell. The school was named an Excellent Pre-K Site, Highest Progress Index for K-8: 122.7, Opportunity Honoree, and Top Gains Honoree.
- Northside Elementary -- Student of the Year: Leah Jacobsen; Support Staff of the Year: Tammy Stokes; Teacher of the Year: Hillary Berthelot; and New Teacher of the Year: Debra Branton.
- Pathways – The school received an Exemplar Rating in an Alternative Program.
- Pine Ridge Alternative Program – The school received an Exemplar Rating in an Alternative Program.
- Seventh Ward Elementary -- Student of the Year: Remi Sweat; Support Staff of the Year: Taylor Doucet; and Teacher of the Year: Callegan Landry. The school received Excellence in Attendance and was a Top Gains Honoree
- South Fork Elementary -- Student of the Year: Harlee Lenard; Support Staff of the Year: Loretta Thompson; Teacher of the Year: Shannon Hamilton; and New Teacher of the Year: Amber Pomares.
- South Live Oak Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Vanna Letard Dunn; and Teacher of the Year: Brittany Kelley; The school received Excellence in Attendance, Highest Assessment Index for K-8: 89.2, and was named an Opportunity Honoree and Top Gains Honoree.
- South Walker Elementary -- Student of the Year: Alden Michel; Teacher of the Year: William Hibbard; and New Teacher of the Year: Sara Myrick. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Southside Elementary -- Student of the Year: Phoenix Lathan; Support Staff of the Year: Ericka Durocher; Teacher of the Year: Leah Davis; and New Teacher of the Year: Kate Simmons. The school received Excellence in Attendance and was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Southside Junior High -- Student of the Year: Jonathan McManus; Support Staff of the Year: Sandy Stockton; and Teacher of the Year: Heather Williamson.
- Springfield Elementary -- Support Staff of the Year: Christina Galle; and Teacher of the Year: Karen Caves. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Springfield High -- Student of the Year: Asia Cox; Support Staff of the Year: Natasha Groce; and Teacher of the Year: Wendi LeBlanc. The school was named an Opportunity Honoree
- Springfield Middle -- Student of the Year 5th: Cadyn Wall; Student of the Year 8th: Hadleigh Jenkins; Support Staff of the Year: Kristy Richards; and Teacher of the Year: Dana Fontenot.
- Walker Elementary -- Student of the Year: Annabel Cahill; Support Staff of the Year: Victoria Tornabene; Teacher of the Year: Kalyn Starns; and New Teacher of the Year: Megan Hall. The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
- Walker High School -- Student of the Year: Rhett Pitarro; Support Staff of the Year: Eddie Thomas; Teacher of the Year: Madelyne Tate; and New Teacher of the Year: Connor Locke. The school was named an Opportunity Honoree.
- Walker Junior High -- Student of the Year: Adalyn Salassi; Support Staff of the Year: Joli Davis; Teacher of the Year: Robert Perez; and New Teacher of the Year: Victoria McKee.
- Westside Junior High -- Student of the Year: Carrington Sprouse; Support Staff of the Year: Rhonda Melancon; Teacher of the Year: Mariela Reyes; and New Teacher of the Year: Charlee Davis. The school was recognized for Excellence in Attendance.