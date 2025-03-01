Looks like Neverwinter Nights 2 has been freed from rights hell and is due an imminent enhanced edition release, but Beamdog says it ain't us (2025)

Update 14/02/2025: Well, now I'm just confused. Since everyone started chatting about an NWN2 enhanced edition, Beamdog has taken to social media to tell everyone that—whatever's happening with the game—it isn't involved with it. Could Aspyr be handling this one solo?

Hey Adventurers!👋While we love the Neverwinter Nights series, Beamdog isn't working on a NWN2 remaster.Stay tuned for more updates on what we ARE working on!👀 https://t.co/OpimJ9dDuvFebruary 13, 2025

Original story: There's probably a few holdouts somewhere, but for the most part, it seems like we've all come to accept Beamdog's "enhanced" versions of D&D classics like Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights 1 as those games' go-to editions. But there are a couple of classics still missing from the lineup: Icewind Dale 2 and Neverwinter Nights 2.

Icewind Dale 2's missing source code means the outlook for a remaster of that one looks grim, but an addition to SteamDB (spotted on Reddit) has me pretty much convinced we're due for an imminent dolled-up re-release of Obsidian's follow-up to the OG Neverwinter Nights, which up to now has reputedly been in licensing rights purgatory.

The package on SteamDB—which, if you're not familiar, is a third-party website that tracks changes to Steam's backend—is called Dungeons and Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition. Which could mean anything, really. I'm not a detective, how do you expect me to work out what that could possibly signify?

But wait, there's more. Alongside that inscrutable name, the package's update history suggests we'll be able to launch the game in default mode, Dungeon Master mode (misspelled "Dungen Master," somewhat charmingly), or launch the NWN2 Toolset. It's also already been tagged as: RPG, Action-RPG, Dungeon Crawler, Story Rich, and Fantasy.

Yeah, I'm as stumped as you are. Unless, wait, could "Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition" possibly be an enhanced edition of Neverwinter Nights 2? It just might be, and according to SteamDB's data, the new release of the classic will come in at a meaty 36GB of size, compared to the original's 5.5GB of required HDD space. It also seems to come with Steam Deck support out the gate.

To be fair, it looks like the devs have done a bunch of upscaling for the game's textures and whatnot to make them fit for modern screens. Plus, it looks like it comes with all the gubbins for the game's expansions: Storm of Zehir, Mask of the Betrayer, and Mysteries of Westgate.

Sounds great to me. The EULA tied to the package only mentions Aspyr, but I really have to imagine that the company handed the work off to Beamdog, which it acquired in 2022. If that's the case, consider me excited. Beamdog does great work on exactly this kind of thing, and I've wanted to play NWN2 (specifically, Mask of the Betrayer) for years. Looks like I'll get my chance, and probably soon.

Joshua Wolens

News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Graphics cards are so demanding now there are devices with tiny screens that plug into connectors and monitor temperatures
