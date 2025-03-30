Louisiana families brace for potential Medicaid cuts. 'Incredibly difficult.' (2025)

The diagnoses for Hailey Bowen’s 12-year-old son came one after another.

First, it was severe ADHD. Then autism. Related challenges followed, including difficulties with mood regulation and anxiety.

Despite it all, he recently transitioned from a special needs school to general education, helped with a Medicaid-funded one-on-one aide. He’s earning good grades and learning to socialize, said Bowen, a landscape architect in New Orleans. She imagines a day when he won't need the aide, and can use the coping skills he's learning at school to get a job as an adult.

But with potential federal cuts to Medicaid looming, Bowen and her husband, a teacher, fear their son's progress could unravel if he's no longer eligible and can't continue to have an aide. She credits the one-on-one attention as the reason he’s able to join mainstream education.