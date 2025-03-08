Low-Porosity Hair Needs These Intensely Hydrating Treatments (2025)

Low-porosity hair can often feel like a mystery—products just seem to slide right off and dryness seems inevitable. But incorporating the best products for low-porosity hair into your daily routine can transform your strands, leaving them hydrated, bouncy, and free from unwanted buildup.

Understanding hair porosity is the key to choosing the best products that work with your unique hair type and texture. "Low-porosity hair refers to tight hair cuticles, which make it very difficult for the strands to absorb products fully," explains hairstylist Mirna Jose, who splits time between New York City and LA. “It's important to note that low-porosity occurs in all hair types and curl patterns.” In other words, moisture can't easily get in or out. The good news? From lightweight leave-ins to deep conditioners, the right products can get past those stubborn cuticles, leaving your curls soft, shiny, and nourished.

Our top picks

Whether you're after moisture, definition, or a healthy shine, these low-porosity-friendly products have you covered—addressing common issues like dryness, frizz, and lack of shine without weighing your hair down or causing buildup—for smooth, healthy strands. Trust us, once you find the right formulas, your strands will be impossibly smooth and healthy.

Frequently asked questions

What is low-porosity hair?

What ingredients are good for low-porosity hair?

Meet the experts

How we test and review products

Our staff and testers

Best shampoo: Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo $24 Amazon $24 Ulta Beauty

Why it's worth it: Ouidad's Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo is ideal for low-porosity hair due to its lightweight, hydrating formula. Infused with glycerin, ceramides, and panthenol, these ingredients attract and retain moisture without weighing down hair. "That's important for curls as it ensures soft, touchable, and well-defined curls in any climate," New York-based hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy-Rosa previously explained. The shampoo forms a barrier against humidity while keeping moisture in. It also minimizes frizz and helps define curls. Its sulfate-free, paraben-free, and silicone-free formula ensures a gentle cleanse that won't clog the hair's cuticle or prevent moisture from entering.

Key ingredients: ceramides and sericin | Frequency of use: up to twice per week | Sulfate-free: yes

Best clarifying shampoo: DpHue ACV Hair Rinse

Why it's worth it: We've all experienced moments when our hair feels heavier than usual and requires a bit more TLC during your wash. With low-porosity hair that's prone to buildup, this rings even more true. "One of the most important tips for low-porosity hair is using clarifying hair products like this rinse that will thoroughly cleanse the hair and allow styling products to work," says Jose. The DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Rinse gently removes residue without stripping the hair of essential moisture. What sets this rinse apart is a combination of apple cider vinegar and a blend of nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile, which soothe the scalp while hydrating the hair. Unlike traditional clarifying products, this rinse won't strip essential moisture and helps balance the scalp's pH.