Luzardo throws seven shutout innings as Phillies defeat Dodgers 3-2 (2025)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Luzardo followed up his sensational Phillies’ debut with two-hit ball and eight strikeouts over seven shutout innings in Philadelphia’s 3-2 win over Los Angeles on Friday night that ended the Dodgers’ undefeated start.The World Series champion Dodgers won their first eight games and were just two wins shy of matching the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955 for the best start in franchise history.Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer in the ninth with no outs against Phillies reliever Jordan Romano to make it 3-2. Romano escaped on a strike-him-out-throw-him out double play to end the game.Luzardo struck out 11 batters against the Washington Nationals in his first regular-season appearance in 9 1/2 months. Luzardo was sidelined last season with a back injury. The Miami Marlins traded the left-hander in the offseason to the NL East champion Phillies for a pair of prospects. With the Phillies up 1-0 in the seventh, Luzardo (2-0) ran into his only jam of the game when he had two runners on base with two outs. Luzardo, who had his fastball humming in the high 90s, got Kiké Hernández to strike out swinging on a slider to that had another sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park roaring in celebration.Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) struck out five and allowed one unearned run in six innings. The unearned run came on his own error. Yamamoto threw the ball into foul territory trying to pick off Trea Tuner attempting to steal third in the first inning. The All-Star shortstop hustled home for a 1-0 lead.Bryson Stott had an RBI single, and Brandon Marsh added a run-scoring groundout for a 3-0 lead in the seventh.Key momentThe Dodgers put two runners on against reliever Matt Strahm in the eighth. José Ruiz came into to face Mookie Betts but Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing second base by catcher JT Realmuto to end the inning.Key statOhtani went 1 for 4 with with one strikeout.Up nextThe Dodgers send RHP Roki Sasaki (0-0, 5.79 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (0-2, 8.44 ERA).

