Lyrics containing the term: makes sence synonym (2025)

Senses

Willie Nelson

My Own Way/The Minstrel Man

2011

to taste now I can taste the tears that I cryMy senses tell me all that I need to knowIt's over but I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make

Fighting the Gravity

blink-182

Neighborhoods

2011

This makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make noThis makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make

No Sense

Justin Bieber

Purpose

2015

Yeah, yeahIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with youIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with you(Alright)The sun don't set

Grigio Girls

Lady Gaga

Pinot Grigio girlsKeep it real cold'Cause it's a fired-up worldOh, oh, make it all make senseOh, oh, does it all make sense?Oh, oh, make it all
any sense to meRun awayThis life makes no sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meI was

Senses

Connie Smith

Connie Smith/Cute N Country

2006

now I taste the tears I cryMy senses tell me all I need to know it's over and I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make much sense for me

Love Has No Synonym

Chisongwriter

afraid to fall in love; but love kills fear"I loved you then, but not anymore" that makes no senseReal love never disappears; it keeps a present tense

Bed Chem

Sabrina Carpenter

really good bed chemHow you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes senseHow you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things

Uplift

Pantera

No sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thoughtAh, no sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thought insideYour head now

It Don't Make Sense (You Can't Make Peace)

Styx

don't make sense that you can't make peaceNo it don't make sense that you can't make peaceYou can make a transfusion that will save a lifeYou can

Make No Sense

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

that I be toting on that strap, don't make no senseHe a million dollar nigga but be posted in the bricks, ayyIt make no sense, yeahIt make no

epiphany

Taylor Swift

just can't speak aboutOnly twenty minutes to sleepBut you dream of some epiphanyJust one single glimpse of reliefTo make some sense of what

Left Hand Suzuki Method

Gorillaz

Gorillaz

2001

The most important thingIs listening the recording of the musicIt makes them gain a, um, musical senseAnd uh, gets to the point of the fast

Left Hand Suzuki Method

Gorillaz

Gorillaz

2001

The most important thingIs listening the recording of the musicIt makes them gain a, um, musical senseAnd uh, gets to the point of the fast

Sense

KEANØ

SenseYou don't make sense

Progress

Bad Religion

No Control [Limited Edition]

1989

It's the structure of the futureAs demise comes seething throughIt's progress 'til there's nothing left to gainAs the dearth of new ideasMakes us

Intro

MC MYASNOI

Hey CapitalismThat makes no fucking sense, huh?

Nothin' 'Bout Love Makes Sense

LeAnn Rimes

All-Time Greatest Hits

2015

'bout love makes sense Like an ocean liner shouldn't float on the seaA pearl in an oyster or a circus of fleasSomeone so perfect can't be fallin'

Misconception Pt. 2

Lecrae

missing out andThat don't make no sense, eh?YOLO's a no show for repeat, we syndicateFollowing their passions while weFollowing the MasterSo we sorta

Makes Sense to Me

Widespread Panic

than a crutch"Well, that makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessThat makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessListen

Didn't We

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra: Concert Collection [Box Set]

2010

This time we almost made the pieces fitDidn't we?This time we almost made some sense of itDidn't we?This time I had the answer, right here in

Sense of Purpose

Pretenders

The Bridge School Concerts: 25th Anniversary Edition [DVD]

2011

to take me home?Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys don't

Sense of Purpose [Re-Mastered for 'Pirate Radio']

Pretenders

2006

home? Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys dont bother meI

Common Sense

John Prine

Angels from Montgomery: 4 Essential Albums 1971-1975

2014

that door, it don't make much senseThat common sense, don't make no sense no moreJust between you and me, it's like pullingWhen you ought to be

