Lyrics containing the term: makes sence synonym (2025)

Senses
Willie Nelson
My Own Way/The Minstrel Man
2011
to taste now I can taste the tears that I cryMy senses tell me all that I need to knowIt's over but I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make
Fighting the Gravity
blink-182
Neighborhoods
2011
This makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make noThis makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make
No Sense
Justin Bieber
Purpose
2015
Yeah, yeahIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with youIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with you(Alright)The sun don't set
Grigio Girls
Lady Gaga
Pinot Grigio girlsKeep it real cold'Cause it's a fired-up worldOh, oh, make it all make senseOh, oh, does it all make sense?Oh, oh, make it all
any sense to meRun awayThis life makes no sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meI was
Senses
Connie Smith
Connie Smith/Cute N Country
2006
now I taste the tears I cryMy senses tell me all I need to know it's over and I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make much sense for me
Love Has No Synonym
Chisongwriter
afraid to fall in love; but love kills fear"I loved you then, but not anymore" that makes no senseReal love never disappears; it keeps a present tense
Bed Chem
Sabrina Carpenter
really good bed chemHow you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes senseHow you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
Uplift
Pantera
No sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thoughtAh, no sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thought insideYour head now
It Don't Make Sense (You Can't Make Peace)
Styx
don't make sense that you can't make peaceNo it don't make sense that you can't make peaceYou can make a transfusion that will save a lifeYou can
Make No Sense
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
that I be toting on that strap, don't make no senseHe a million dollar nigga but be posted in the bricks, ayyIt make no sense, yeahIt make no
epiphany
Taylor Swift
just can't speak aboutOnly twenty minutes to sleepBut you dream of some epiphanyJust one single glimpse of reliefTo make some sense of what
Left Hand Suzuki Method
Gorillaz
Gorillaz
2001
The most important thingIs listening the recording of the musicIt makes them gain a, um, musical senseAnd uh, gets to the point of the fast
Sense
KEANØ
SenseYou don't make sense
Progress
Bad Religion
No Control [Limited Edition]
1989
It's the structure of the futureAs demise comes seething throughIt's progress 'til there's nothing left to gainAs the dearth of new ideasMakes us
Intro
MC MYASNOI
Hey CapitalismThat makes no fucking sense, huh?
Nothin' 'Bout Love Makes Sense
LeAnn Rimes
All-Time Greatest Hits
2015
'bout love makes sense Like an ocean liner shouldn't float on the seaA pearl in an oyster or a circus of fleasSomeone so perfect can't be fallin'
Misconception Pt. 2
Lecrae
missing out andThat don't make no sense, eh?YOLO's a no show for repeat, we syndicateFollowing their passions while weFollowing the MasterSo we sorta
Makes Sense to Me
Widespread Panic
than a crutch"Well, that makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessThat makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessListen
Didn't We
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra: Concert Collection [Box Set]
2010
This time we almost made the pieces fitDidn't we?This time we almost made some sense of itDidn't we?This time I had the answer, right here in
Sense of Purpose
Pretenders
The Bridge School Concerts: 25th Anniversary Edition [DVD]
2011
to take me home?Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys don't
Sense of Purpose [Re-Mastered for 'Pirate Radio']
Pretenders
2006
home? Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys dont bother meI
Common Sense
John Prine
Angels from Montgomery: 4 Essential Albums 1971-1975
2014
that door, it don't make much senseThat common sense, don't make no sense no moreJust between you and me, it's like pullingWhen you ought to be
