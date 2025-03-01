Lyrics containing the term: makes sence synonym (2025)

Filter by gender:

Search type: Within LyricsLyrics Exact MatchTitlesExact Match

Lyrics:

Senses Willie Nelson My Own Way/The Minstrel Man 2011 to taste now I can taste the tears that I cryMy senses tell me all that I need to knowIt's over but I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make

Fighting the Gravity blink-182 Neighborhoods 2011 This makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make noThis makes no sense, this makes no senseThis makes no sense, this make

No Sense Justin Bieber Purpose 2015 Yeah, yeahIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with youIt don't make no sense'Less I'm doing it with you(Alright)The sun don't set

Grigio Girls Lady Gaga Pinot Grigio girlsKeep it real cold'Cause it's a fired-up worldOh, oh, make it all make senseOh, oh, does it all make sense?Oh, oh, make it all

Runaway P!nk See Also Making Effective Revisions part 2: crutch words, style, and voice #writingHow to pronounce P crutchfield | Meaning, Synonyms, Nicknames any sense to meRun awayThis life makes no sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meRun awayIt don't make any sense to meI was

Senses Connie Smith Connie Smith/Cute N Country 2006 now I taste the tears I cryMy senses tell me all I need to know it's over and I don't have the sense to let you goIt doesn't make much sense for me

Love Has No Synonym Chisongwriter afraid to fall in love; but love kills fear"I loved you then, but not anymore" that makes no senseReal love never disappears; it keeps a present tense

Bed Chem Sabrina Carpenter really good bed chemHow you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes senseHow you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things

Uplift Pantera No sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thoughtAh, no sense makes senseYou can't get bought without thought insideYour head now

It Don't Make Sense (You Can't Make Peace) Styx don't make sense that you can't make peaceNo it don't make sense that you can't make peaceYou can make a transfusion that will save a lifeYou can

Make No Sense YoungBoy Never Broke Again that I be toting on that strap, don't make no senseHe a million dollar nigga but be posted in the bricks, ayyIt make no sense, yeahIt make no

epiphany Taylor Swift just can't speak aboutOnly twenty minutes to sleepBut you dream of some epiphanyJust one single glimpse of reliefTo make some sense of what

Left Hand Suzuki Method Gorillaz Gorillaz 2001 The most important thingIs listening the recording of the musicIt makes them gain a, um, musical senseAnd uh, gets to the point of the fast

Left Hand Suzuki Method Gorillaz Gorillaz 2001 The most important thingIs listening the recording of the musicIt makes them gain a, um, musical senseAnd uh, gets to the point of the fast

Sense KEANØ SenseYou don't make sense

Progress Bad Religion No Control [Limited Edition] 1989 It's the structure of the futureAs demise comes seething throughIt's progress 'til there's nothing left to gainAs the dearth of new ideasMakes us

Intro MC MYASNOI Hey CapitalismThat makes no fucking sense, huh?

Nothin' 'Bout Love Makes Sense LeAnn Rimes All-Time Greatest Hits 2015 'bout love makes sense Like an ocean liner shouldn't float on the seaA pearl in an oyster or a circus of fleasSomeone so perfect can't be fallin'

Misconception Pt. 2 Lecrae missing out andThat don't make no sense, eh?YOLO's a no show for repeat, we syndicateFollowing their passions while weFollowing the MasterSo we sorta

Makes Sense to Me Widespread Panic than a crutch"Well, that makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessThat makes sense to meIt makes sense to me, I must confessListen

Didn't We Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Concert Collection [Box Set] 2010 This time we almost made the pieces fitDidn't we?This time we almost made some sense of itDidn't we?This time I had the answer, right here in

Sense of Purpose Pretenders The Bridge School Concerts: 25th Anniversary Edition [DVD] 2011 to take me home?Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys don't

Sense of Purpose [Re-Mastered for 'Pirate Radio'] Pretenders 2006 home? Give me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowGive me a sense of purposeA real sense of purpose nowBully boys dont bother meI

Common Sense John Prine Angels from Montgomery: 4 Essential Albums 1971-1975 2014 that door, it don't make much senseThat common sense, don't make no sense no moreJust between you and me, it's like pullingWhen you ought to be