Magnetic Lashes: How to Apply and Which Are Best (Or Worst) (2025)

As a lash artist specializing in individual eyelash extensions, I have to admit I was skeptical about magnetic lashes at first. But after testing and trying them, I have to say that they have a place in my arsenal now.

In this article, I wanted to share my experience with magnetic eyelashes, how they work, how to apply them, and whether they’re safe. I’ll also talk about the ones I tested and liked.

Article at a glance: What are magnetic lashes?

How do magnetic lashes work?

How to apply magnetic lashes

How long do magnetic eyelashes stay on?

How long do magnetic eyelashes last?

Are magnetic eyelashes safe?

What are the pros and cons?

Best magnetic lashes (my top 3 picks)

If you find regular false lashes messy or difficult to apply, magnetic eyelashes are worth considering, especially if you only want your lashes enhanced for a day.

Keep on reading!

Yearning for a career in lash artistry? Enroll in our Classic Lash Online Course and become a certified lash artist in no time. Get started here!

Article at a Glance: What Are Magnetic Lashes?

How Do Magnetic Lashes Work?

How to Apply Magnetic Lashes

How Long Do Magnetic Eyelashes Stay On?

How Long Do Magnetic Eyelashes Last?

Are Magnetic Eyelashes Safe?

Pros and Cons

Best Magnetic Lashes

Bottom Line

References

What Are Magnetic Lashes?

Magnetic lashes are false lashes with a magnetic band. They adhere to the lash line through magnetism rather than glue. There are two main types of magnetic lashes: Lashes that come with magnetic eyeliner and lashes with sandwich-style anchors.

I’ve tried both types, and I can say that the magnetic liner type is definitely an improvement over the sandwich type. The finished look is similar using both but the application is a lot smoother with the liner.

I’ll cover that in detail lower so let’s keep going.

How Do Magnetic Lashes Work?

Magnetic lashes have a few tiny magnets attached to the lash band which is how they stick to the lash line. How they actually work and what they stick to depends on the style of magnetic lashes.

Magnetic Eyeliner

Today, most magnetic eyelashes come with eyeliner infused with iron oxides. Once you apply the eyeliner, the magnets in the lash band simply stick to it.

I thought this innovation was pure genius. It allows you to apply the lashes very quickly in the morning with great precision.

Sandwich Style

Sandwich-style magnetic lashes consist of four parts: Two sets of top lashes and two sets of smaller bottom “anchor” lashes.

The top and bottom lashes have magnets with opposite polarity, so they work by adhering to each other. You apply the top lashes over your natural lashes, and the bottom lashes will magnetize under your natural lashes to stay in place – hence why I call them “sandwich-style” lashes.

How to Apply Magnetic Lashes

The process of applying magnetic lashes is a little different depending on the type you picked up. Here’s how to apply either style:

Eyeliner

Applying magnetic false eyelashes with liner is incredibly easy, assuming you’ve already mastered liquid eyeliner.

Once you’ve largely finished your makeup, apply a layer of magnetic liner over your lash line. You might have to use the liner in a thicker layer than normal. Once the liner dries down, pick up the magnetic lashes and place them over the top of your lashes. Line the lash band up with the eyeliner, making sure it adheres comfortably over the inner corner of your eye. Press the lash band gently towards your lash line, and the eyeliner will actively pull the lash band towards it. Adjust the strip to make sure it sits nicely, and then go ahead and apply the second lash. Finally, using your fingers or lash tweezers, press the false lashes and your natural lashes together so they can appear more blended together. If you wish, you can apply some mascara as well.

Pro tip: Magnetic liners can be thick and difficult to apply with precision. Instead of relying on them for your full look, draw your eyeliner on first with a black eyeliner that you like. Then, apply the magnetic liner over it.

Sandwich

Sandwich or anchor magnetic lashes are a little easier to explain, but they’re actually much tougher to put on.

First, line the top piece with your top lash line. Bring the bottom piece in from below your lashes, closer to the outer corner of the eye. The top and bottom pieces will pull towards each other – ideally, that would immediately keep them in place, with your lashes in between, and you’ll be done!

In practice, the bottom piece often ends up pulling the top piece out of place, or they connect higher up on your lashes than ideal. It often takes a lot of practice and some false starts to get the two pieces to stick together.

My experience with this type of false lashes has not been great. It took several tries to get the strips exactly where I wanted them to be. Honestly, I don’t recommend them. I’ll stick to the magnetic type.

Trimming Your Magnetic Lashes

You can customize your magnetic lashes by giving them a trim.

For example, if your false lashes are too long for your lash line, trim a segment from the end to shorten them. Make sure to cut close to the next magnet, so that the lashes can still attach securely.

You can also transform your magnetic lashes into clusters by cutting them into several segments. Some magnetic lash-wearers find that it makes for a more natural-looking style or easier application.

How Long Do Magnetic Eyelashes Stay On?

Magnetic lashes stay on for about a day, just like other types of strip lashes. That said mishaps can happen. It’s not unusual for one end of the band to lift and need fixing at some point during the day.

See Also Exploring the Safety of Magnetic Lashes

A quick google search might tell you that you can keep them for a longer period of time. While you could give this a shot, I don’t find it hygienic. I want to remove all makeup before going to bed (magnetic liner off) and clean the false lashes themselves for future use.

How Long Do Magnetic Eyelashes Last?

On average, you can expect your magnetic lashes to last between 15 to 30 wears, especially if you don’t apply mascara over them.

Since I’m more conservative and a little clean freak, I only reuse my magnetic eyelashes 10 times before throwing them away and using a fresh new pair. I just find that it’s not worth it to stretch the elastic even more and risk damaging my real eyelashes! Especially since magnetic lashes are fairly cheap.

Having said that, if you wear these fake lashes often, I can understand the need to reuse them more frequently. In my case, I only use them very occasionally so it’s not worth it to get more than 10 uses out of them.

Compared to regular falsies, magnetic eyelashes have a heartier band so they can accommodate more uses. Just make sure to clean them before repeat wears.

Are Magnetic Eyelashes Safe?

Yes! The cosmetic-grade iron oxides in magnetic eyeliners are considered safe by the FDA.1 Always apply your lashes with clean hands, don’t leave them on too long, and wash and sanitize them after every wear.

Moreover, since magnetic lashes aren’t intended for long periods of wear, you don’t need to worry about long-term stress to the lashline.

Having said that, it’s important to make sure that the weight of the magnetic band rests on the skin of the eyelid. The last thing you want to do is have the weight of the band rest on the natural lashes themselves. This would surely cause damage to the eyelashes.

Dr. Rupa Wong shared a Youtube Video of her experience with these fake lashes. She covers her experience applying them for the first time and longevity during a workout. More importantly, she covers the safety topic.

Pros and Cons

Are you still trying to decide if magnetic lashes are right for you? Understanding their drawbacks and benefits should help you choose.

Pros

Easy to apply, especially compared to other types of fake lashes.

especially compared to other types of fake lashes. Easy to remove without the need for much pulling.

without the need for much pulling. Can be reused again and again

Spontaneous. Change your look from day to day!

Change your look from day to day! Lash glue alternative. Allergies to lash adhesive are common, so magnetic lashes present an excellent alternative.

Cons

Heavy . The magnets on the lash band add a fair amount of weight. It’s even worse with sandwich-style lashes because of the bottom lash anchors.

. The magnets on the lash band add a fair amount of weight. It’s even worse with sandwich-style lashes because of the bottom lash anchors. Visible. The magnets on the strip may be visible in the inner corner, even if you purchase lashes with very small magnets.

The magnets on the strip may be visible in the inner corner, even if you purchase lashes with very small magnets. Restrictive makeup style. The thick liquid liner look isn’t for everyone, but it’s a must if you’re using magnetic lashes with a liner.

The thick liquid liner look isn’t for everyone, but it’s a must if you’re using magnetic lashes with a liner. Makeup removal. While the lashes are easy to remove, the liner itself is often very waterproof and hard to take off.

While the lashes are easy to remove, the liner itself is often very waterproof and hard to take off. Sandwich-style lashes. Some people love them, but in my opinion, sandwich lashes are ill-conceived and simply not worth the effort.

Best Magnetic Lashes

If you’d like to give magnetic lashes a try, here are a few brands I’m happy to recommend for their beautiful lash designs and safe, effective magnetic liners.

1- Glamnetic

Glamnetic was one of the first brands to release false lashes with magnetic eyeliner. The range is large, with a lot of lash styles of varying lengths, intensity levels, and shapes. I’m partial to the Virgo with its natural style and Lucky which has a staggered cat eye reminiscent of hybrid extensions.

Note that these two options sell the liquid liner separately. If you’re looking for a kit that includes the liner, the Virgo kit is a great place to get started.

Glamnetic’s eyeliner is especially impressive, with powerful magnetism and intense longevity. It’s one of those liquid eyeliners that’s truly budge-proof, so if you pick it up, make sure to also have an excellent makeup remover on hand. Otherwise, you may damage your natural lashes trying to take it off.

2- Velour

Velour is another prestige brand with gorgeous false lashes. The material used for the lashes is very reminiscent of natural lashes or high-quality lash extensions, with a finely tapered tip. The lashes are designed to look fluffy and full without being heavy. The rounded Magnet-Eyezed lashes are ideal if you like the dolly-eye look, and the Instant Attraction lashes are great for fluffy cat-eyed drama.

The magnets on Velour’s lash bands are smaller than normal, so they’re a little easier to blend into the lash line. The brand has a 3-in-1 eyeliner that features both iron oxides and an adhesive, so it can work with every type of false eyelash and it offers excellent hold. That said, if you’re interested in magnetic lashes because you can’t tolerate adhesives, you can use Velour’s lashes with magnetic liners from other brands.

3- Kiss

If you’re looking for budget-friendly magnetic lashes, Kiss has an excellent selection. This brand’s lash styles are very diverse, with some designs that look just as good as more high-end lashes. My top styles are Charm and Crowd Pleaser, but Lure is a nice option if you prefer a light and natural look.

Having said that, I found the kiss magnetic lashes a little less comfortable to wear than some of the more premium options. Also, the finish looked more fake. Since I only use them occasionally, I prefer to purchase a premium brand.

Kiss’ magnetic eyeliner is not as powerful as Glamnetic’s. I recommend it if you have sensitive eyes since removing it is much more forgiving, but make sure to check on your lashes periodically throughout the day to make sure they’re still properly attached.

Bottom Line As a professional lash stylist, I’m biased in favor of lash extensions for their natural look and long wear time. That said, I still appreciate the spontaneity of falsies! Magnetic lashes are an excellent innovation that makes applying falsies a breeze. They offer a fantastic alternative for those who cannot tolerate any kind of lash glue. But not all magnetic lashes are worth it! I strongly prefer the ones available with magnetic eyeliner. Sandwich-style magnetic lashes are too difficult to apply and, once they’re on, they’re very heavy. I’d love to know what you think about magnetic lashes! Have you tried them yourself? Do you have a favorite brand? Comment below to let me know! – Asako 🙂

Further Readings on DivineLashes.ca: If you would like to know more, check out my article about wearing magnetic lashes on top of lash extensions, and the various types of lash extensions available.

References

U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21. Retrieved from https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=73.2250[Accessed 9th January 2023].