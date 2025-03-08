Makeup Artists Say CC Cream Is 'the Holy Grail of Coverage' (2025)

Everyone dreams of having porcelain skin, but in reality, this is no easy task. Fortunately, there are several options that can help conceal imperfections and give you a bright, even complexion. Sometimes, even the sheerest foundation can feel too heavy or look unnatural, and while a tinted moisturizer is daily day moisturizer plus pigment to even skin tone, “it’s the lightest option for those who want a very sheer coverage and moisturizer in one,” says Lauren Serra, Lead Trainer and Senior Makeup Artist at Blushington in NYC.



The main purpose of tinted moisturizer is to hydrate your skin, while BB and CC creams actually target skin issues to perfect your skin while smoothing out imperfections with a bit more pigmentation than your average tinted moisturizer. Here's everything you need to know about the differences between BB and CC creams, including how to apply them, benefits, and what each is used for.

What is BB cream?

The “BB” stands for beauty balm or blemish balm. Taking a cream form, BB cream “contains serum ingredients, pigments, moisturizer and usually sunscreen,” adding “anti-oxidants, vitamins, moisture, sun protection and coverage to [your] skin,” says Serra. It's "a multi-step skincare regimen in one application [that] provides more coverage than tinted moisturizer.”

Even though BB cream is lighter than foundation, it offers long-lasting “buildable coverage with a dewy or natural finish." However, it doesn’t provide full or matte coverage. Serra says it’s great for basically everyone but especially for those who want a “no-makeup makeup look” or “don’t want to completely mask their freckles.”

What is CC cream?



CC cream is an improved version of BB cream, lighter but providing more coverage. Serra says it's like “BB cream with the added benefit of concealer or color correction built in,” hence the double C. It's "the holy grail of coverage, blurring lines, pores and wrinkles [with the] most natural looking finish — almost undetectable.” Like BB cream, CC cream is buildable, so it won’t completely mask freckles (unless you want it to).

CC cream "can also be used as makeup primer layered underneath BB cream or foundation,” says Serra. “It’s great for those with acne, enlarged pores, sunspots, rosacea, wrinkles, uneven texture and scarring. But I use it on virtually everyone because it feels so light, looks so natural and tackles so many steps in one application.” Serra’s “absolute favorite product on earth” is Erborian CC Crème, which comes in three different shades and Red Correct to specifically conceal redness. It’s also non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. There are also a lot of great drugstore CC creams, such as Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream.

BB and CC creams vs. foundation

Unlike skin-improving BB or CC creams, foundation is “strictly for skin coverage and evenness,” says Serra. With either an oil, water, or silicone base, foundation can come in a “liquid, cream, pancake, airbrush, loose powder [or] pressed powder form,” with a matte, dewy or natural finish.

That said, it has multitude of uses. “It is great for applying long wear makeup, stage and photo makeup, bold looks, and full coverage of problematic skin.” Those with dry skin should look for a liquid or cream foundation with hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid or ceramides. For those with oily skin, try a powder foundation, or look for the words, matte or oil-free.

