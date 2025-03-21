Makeup Artists Swear by These Oil Blotting Sheets (2025)

Oily skin can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, there's the Old Wive's Tale that a slick T-zone means you'll age better; on the other is the reality of having to squeegee off your forehead everyday by 3:00pm. Believe me, I've been there. And so have a lot of other people, which is why there's no shortage of products geared toward mattifying your mug. From face masks to primers to foundations, there are shelves of products designed specifically to sop up the shine on your forehead.

But there's one go-to that professional makeup artists rely on again and again to instantly de-grease: oil absorbing sheets (also known as blotting papers). First off all, oil absorbing sheets really work—and fast. And unlike piling on the powder, which may eventually clog pores, blotting papers aren't bad for your skin. There's really no downside, says celebrity and editorial makeup artist Todd Harris. Even better: "Blotting papers can smooth a makeup look and take the shine out of a lipstick if you're going for a more matte look but love the shade of your favorite satin option."

But not all products are created equal. These are the best options out there that are truly worth your hard-earned dough.