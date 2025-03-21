Makeup Artists Swear by These Oil Blotting Sheets (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Oily skin can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, there's the Old Wive's Tale that a slick T-zone means you'll age better; on the other is the reality of having to squeegee off your forehead everyday by 3:00pm. Believe me, I've been there. And so have a lot of other people, which is why there's no shortage of products geared toward mattifying your mug. From face masks to primers to foundations, there are shelves of products designed specifically to sop up the shine on your forehead.
But there's one go-to that professional makeup artists rely on again and again to instantly de-grease: oil absorbing sheets (also known as blotting papers). First off all, oil absorbing sheets really work—and fast. And unlike piling on the powder, which may eventually clog pores, blotting papers aren't bad for your skin. There's really no downside, says celebrity and editorial makeup artist Todd Harris. Even better: "Blotting papers can smooth a makeup look and take the shine out of a lipstick if you're going for a more matte look but love the shade of your favorite satin option."
But not all products are created equal. These are the best options out there that are truly worth your hard-earned dough.
1
SHISEIDO Oil-Control Blotting Paper
The refillable pouch comes with 100 sheets—enough to last you a good long while. The individual papers are slightly thicker than most, which is why Harris is a fan. "These are my favorites on very oily skin because they absorb more oil than any brand I've used," he says. But, he warns, they are coated in powder, so be sure to check your face for any residue.
2
Chanel PAPIER MATIFIANT DE CHANEL
150 sheets come housed in a chic mirrored case, elevating the humble blotting paper to a true accessory. "This is my red carpet go-to,"says Harris. "Because of their slim shape, Ihand these to clients so they can discreetly blot away shine."
3
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper
A cult favorite from Rihanna's makeup line Fenty Beauty, these sheets in their supercool hexagonal case are a favorite of makeup artist Suzy Gerstein. "They look like something James Bond would carry,"she says. The paper itself is constructed from natural fibers and comes in a continuous roll so you can snip away the size that works best for you.
4
Winky Lux Matcha Blotting Sheets
These blotters do everything you need them to:absorb oil and reduce shine. But they're also infused with Matcha green tea for an added skin boost.
5
BOSCIA Black Charcoal Blotting Linens
The absorptive powers of charcoal are fairly well established, so it only makes sense that the ingredient would be harnessed in the form of an oil-absorbing blotting paper. They're made from a natural tree fiber and can reduce shine without disrupting your makeup, says Gerstein.
6
Pâte Grise - Papiers Matifiants
Maybe it's just greasy ole me, but just the sight of the cheery greenpack of blotters from haute French brand Payot sparks joy. The brand has found a way to elevate the everyday, which is why these papers have become a cult favorite.
7
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets
As a working makeup artist,Harris has access to some of the most exclusive products out there, but he loves this drugstore mainstay, made from a flexible paper-free material that works on sebum like a sponge. "You'd never believe how affordable they are because they work so well,"he says.
8
TATCHA Aburatorigami Blotting Papers
Now 20% Off
Made from abaca leaf, a natural material renowned for its high absorbency, these gorgeous sheets are also infused with 23-karat gold to add a subtle shimmer to skin. "I keep these on my desk and blot my skin right before I have to get on a Zoom call,"says Gerstein. "I wrap them around a makeup puff or Beautyblender sponge and roll it over areas with excess shine, like my under eye area."
9
boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens
If you need blotters, you probably have a complexion that's on the oilier side. And if you have a complexion that's on the oilier side, it's likely you've had a pimple or two (or 50). These sheets, infused with willow bark extract (a natural form of the acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid) will cometo the rescue.
10
Alcone Face-Matte Oil Absorbing Sheets
These are a staple in every artist's kit, says Harris. And for good reason:They de-slick skin without disturbing makeup and are powder free, so you won't see any leftover residue after using them.
11
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Blotting Paper
Made from 100 percent pure pulpate paper, this pack of 50 sheets can beeasily popped in your purse if you want to take your mattification on the go. Simply press them over any areas with excess shine, like the forehead, nose, or chin.
12
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit
The genius of this kit is that you get a set of 100 blotting sheets (buh-bye shiny T-zone) along with a powder puff filled with a radiance-boosting powder so you don't look wan once you've degreased.
13
100 Percent Pure Anti Bacterial Wood Pulp Oil Blotting Paper
Made from antibacterial wood pulp and soothing hemp, these sheets are a savior for those who need a little help in the shine reduction department but also prefer their cosmetics to be super clean and natural.
Brian Underwood
Beauty Director
Brian Underwood is beauty director at Women’s Health, where he oversees content strategy for the brand across all platforms, including digital, print, and social. Underwood previously served as beauty and wellness director at Oprah Daily and O, The Oprah Magazine. During his tenure leading beauty content for the Oprah brand at Hearst, stories Underwood commissioned were awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Media Award and a Fragrance Award for Editorial Excellence (his second). He was the launch Beauty Director of Dr. Oz THE GOOD LIFE, and has held additional editorial positions at Fitness, Organic Style, Good Housekeeping, Life & Style Weekly, and Woman’s Day and has written for Self, Shape, Seventeen, Redbook, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Underwood previously served on the Skin Cancer Foundation’s gala committee and as partnerships director of the Trans Beauty Clinic, a New York-based charitable organization that provided beauty services and workshops to the city’s trans community.