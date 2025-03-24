Makeup Mirrors Are More Than Chic Accessories—These 5 Seriously Level-Up Your Application Process (2025)

ByKaitlyn McLintock
published
in Buying Guides
Beauty editors know that there's more to makeup than, well, makeup. If you want a smooth, flawless, and airbrushed-looking result, you must consider what I'll call "makeup-adjacent variables," such as skin prep, application tools, and where you're applying it. Yep, that last one matters because you might end up with a less-than-ideal look without a proper mirror and good lighting.
That's where a good makeup mirror comes in. Although they might seem extraneous, they can make a difference. Take it from me, a makeup mirror convert who once thought they were just chic objets d'art to keep atop a vanity. Now that I've applied my makeup with one—not to mention used the magnification to perfect my sharp winged liner and tweeze rogue brow hairs—I'll never go back. Keep scrolling to see the five best makeup mirrors on the market.
The Top Picks
- Best Overall: Fancii Vera LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
- Best Classic: Zadro Makeup Mirror
- Best Magnifying: Simple Human Trio Multi-Magnification Sensor Makeup Mirror
- Best Vanity: Zadro Hollywood Makeup Mirror With Lights
- Best Travel: Merifun LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror
Best Overall: Fancii Vera LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
Fancii
Vera LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
Features: Lighted, rechargeable, cordless, multiple light settings, 1x and 10x magnification, three colors (obsidian, chrome, and rose gold)
Not only is this makeup mirror sleek and sophisticated, but it's also super handy. The built-in ring light provides bright, even lighting, and the rechargeable design means you don't have to use it near an outlet. Plus, it has three light settings and two magnification options for the most seamless blending and precise makeup placement.
Customer review: "I was amazed by the quality of this product! The packaging is sleek and high-end: it reminded me of Google products. The first thing I noticed when I took it out of the packaging is how heavy it is. That's because it's made of metal, not plastic. I ordered the rose gold one and the color is beautiful. The light is bright and has cold and warm settings. The mirror itself can be tilted, which I view as a plus. It also comes with a microfiber cloth to clean it. I don't think it would be that good for traveling because it isn't small and it's quite heavy, but it doesn't need to be plugged in to work so that's convenient. Overall, it's a beautiful LED mirror, and the quality is amazing, especially for the price."
Best Classic: Zadro Makeup Mirror
Zadro
Makeup Mirror
Features: Swivel head, 10x/1x magnification, two colors (nickel and bronze)
If you appreciate simple, classic design, you'll love this no-nonsense makeup mirror. It features a swivel head, so you can easily switch between the 1x and 10x magnification. When you have a high-quality product, I'm a firm believer that you don't need all the bells and whistles.
Customer review: "I was hoping to be able to order a wall-mounted mirror like my original 7x magnifier, for my new house but there just wasn't a place to attach it. So, got one that sits on the counter and I actually like it better. I can turn it to angle any way I need to reflect light. The regular side is also helpful for the overall face but with my eyes, the magnified side is the best!"
Best Magnifying: Simplehuman Trio Multi-Magnification Sensor Makeup Mirror
simplehuman
Trio Multi-Magnification Sensor Makeup Mirror
Features: Swivel head, lighted, rechargeable, cordless, multiple light settings, natural sunlight simulator, 1x, 5x, or 10x magnification, two colors (brushed steel and white)
This makeup mirror has two unique qualities that make me giddy with excitement. First, it has three different magnification levels—1x, 5x, and 10x—which means it's ideal for everything from makeup application to brow-tweazing and at-home dermaplaning. Second, it features a "tru-lux light system," which means it closely simulates natural sunlight. In other words, it provides the best lighting for achieving flawless makeup. For those two reasons, plus its smart design, I think it's worth the hefty $300 price tag.
Customer review: "Purchased a Simplehuman mirror at Nordstrom Anniversary sale 1 1/2 yrs ago and absolutely love it. One of the best beauty purchases I've made. An investment for myself."
Best Vanity: Zadro Hollywood Makeup Mirror With Lights
Zadro
Hollywood Makeup Mirror With Lights
Features: Adjustable 360-degree rotation, lighted, multiple light settings, 1x magnification
Whether you have a vanity with space to spare or you take your makeup routine extremely seriously, this is the makeup mirror for you. Larger than most, it's designed to sit atop a vanity like the ones those glamorous, old-school actresses had. 15 LED bulbs surround the perimeter for bright, even lighting, while dimmable brightness and cool, warm, and neutral light settings offer a customized experience. It even has an adjustable, 360-degree rotation, so you can get the perfect angle every time.
Customer review: "Love this mirror, it’s beautiful and the lighting is beyond amazing!! So happy with this purchase."
Best Travel: Merifun LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror
merifun
LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror
Features: Lighted, rechargeable, cordless, multiple light settings, 1x, 10x magnification
A travel makeup mirror is a must-have. Trust me—I've done my makeup in enough poorly lit hotel bathrooms to have learned this the hard way. That said, a travel makeup mirror has to meet specific criteria for me to pack it in my carry-on. First, it has to be portable and lightweight (duh). Second, it has to provide bright, even light. Third, it has to be cordless and *actually* hold a charge. This one checks all of those boxes. It even offers three light colors, adjustable brightness, and a soft and velvety travel pouch.
Customer review: "Perfect size to do its job, yet not take up much space in my luggage. Very happy I bought it!"
5 More Makeup-Adjacent Products I Love
Beautyblender
Denim Makeup Sponge
I always keep a Beautyblender in my makeup bag. This denim color is so cute.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA
Cruelty-Free Foundation Brush
If I'm not using a Beautyblender, I'm using this dreamy foundation brush.
The Outset
Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum
This lightweight serum plays so well with makeup.
MILK MAKEUP
Mini Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer
I only use primers when I need my makeup to stay put for an exceptionally long time, like when I'm attending an all-day wedding. In that case, Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Makeup Primer is my go-to. As the name implies, it actually grips makeup to the skin, while hydrating ingredients prevent dryness.
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder
Even though this is technically an under-eye powder, I use it to set makeup all over my face. It's the most silky, lightweight, and luxurious powder I've ever tried. The blurring, smoothing, and perfecting finish is heavenly. I'm honestly obsessed.
Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
