Makeup Remover - Skin Care | Ulta Beauty (2025)

Makeup remover is a skincare product that helps you remove makeup, including waterproof and long-wear formulas, from your face. You typically use it at the end of the day to clean your skin before going to bed. Makeup removers come in various formulations like oils, balms, micellar waters, and wipes, each designed to target different skin types and makeup removal needs. For instance, oil-free options are great for oily skin, while hydrating formulas with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or jojoba oil are ideal for dry skin. Some makeup removers also feature soothing components like cucumber or chamomile, making them gentle enough for sensitive skin. Whether you're looking for an eco-friendly choice like compostable wipes or a luxurious cleansing balm, there's a makeup remover to meet your skincare routine's specific requirements.

Choosing the Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type

When it comes to removing makeup, not all products are created equal. It's important to choose a makeup remover that suits your skin type to avoid irritation and ensure effective removal. For oily skin, opt for oil-free formulas like the Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, which effectively removes makeup without leaving a greasy residue. If you have dry skin, look for hydrating removers like the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, enriched with nourishing ingredients to moisturize as it cleanses. Those with sensitive skin should consider gentle, fragrance-free options such as the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes, designed to minimize irritation.

For oily skin: Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

For dry skin: Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

For sensitive skin: Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

Understanding your skin's needs and choosing a makeup remover tailored to those needs can make all the difference in your skincare routine, ensuring your skin remains healthy and clean.

The Benefits of Double Cleansing

Double cleansing involves using two different types of cleansers to thoroughly remove makeup and cleanse the skin. Start with an oil-based cleanser or balm, like the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, to dissolve makeup and sunscreen. Follow with a water-based cleanser, such as the CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water, to remove any remaining impurities and refresh the skin. This method ensures a deeper clean, preventing clogged pores and breakouts.

Begin with an oil-based product to break down makeup. Follow with a water-based cleanser to cleanse the skin. Consider using products with additional benefits, like hydration or exfoliation, in your second cleanse.

Double cleansing is especially beneficial at night to ensure all makeup and daily grime are completely removed, leaving your skin clean and able to breathe and regenerate overnight.

What to Look For

When selecting a makeup remover, consider the following factors to find the best option for your skin:

Formulation : Choose a formulation that suits your skin type and preferences. Oil-based removers are great for dry skin, while micellar water or oil-free formulas are better for oily or combination skin.

: Choose a formulation that suits your skin type and preferences. Oil-based removers are great for dry skin, while micellar water or oil-free formulas are better for oily or combination skin. Ingredients : Look for beneficial ingredients that address your skin concerns. Hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil are excellent for hydration, while tea tree oil can help with acne-prone skin.

: Look for beneficial ingredients that address your skin concerns. Hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil are excellent for hydration, while tea tree oil can help with acne-prone skin. Sensitivity : If you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free, hypoallergenic options to minimize the risk of irritation.

: If you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free, hypoallergenic options to minimize the risk of irritation. Eco-friendliness: Consider the environmental impact of your makeup remover. Reusable pads and biodegradable wipes are more sustainable choices compared to single-use wipes.

By paying attention to these factors, you can choose a makeup remover that effectively cleanses your skin while also addressing any specific skin concerns you may have.

FAQs for Makeup Remover

What's the best way to remove waterproof makeup? Opt for oil-based or bi-phase makeup removers which are specifically designed to dissolve waterproof and long-lasting makeup effectively.

Can makeup remover cause skin irritation? Yes, if you have sensitive skin or use a product with harsh ingredients. Look for gentle, hypoallergenic formulas and consider doing a patch test first.

Is it okay to use makeup remover wipes every day? While convenient, daily use of wipes isn't recommended as a primary cleansing method. They can be harsh on the skin and leave residue. It's better to use them sparingly, especially when traveling.

Are there makeup removers suitable for acne-prone skin? Yes, look for non-comedogenic, oil-free makeup removers that won't clog pores or exacerbate acne.

Can I use micellar water as my only facial cleanser? Micellar water is great for removing makeup and can be used alone for light cleansing. However, for a deeper clean, especially if you wear heavy makeup or have oily skin, follow up with a face wash.

What's the difference between cleansing balms and oils for makeup removal? Both are effective for removing makeup. Balms start solid and melt into an oil on the skin, providing a nourishing feel, while oils are liquid and can offer a lighter cleanse.

How do I remove eye makeup without causing harm to my lashes? Gently press a soaked cotton pad with an eye makeup remover over your closed eyelid for a few seconds before wiping away. This reduces the need for rubbing and lash damage.

Is it necessary to cleanse the face after using makeup remover? Yes, it's recommended to follow with a facial cleanser to remove any residual makeup remover and impurities, ensuring a thorough clean.

What ingredients should I look for in a makeup remover for dry skin? Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides help hydrate and soothe dry skin.

Are there eco-friendly makeup remover options? Yes, look for biodegradable wipes, reusable cotton pads, or products packaged in recyclable materials to reduce waste.