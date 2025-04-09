Man annoyed at Wizz Air ticket rule packs 20kg of gym weights (2025)

A man who could only book a ticket with a 20kg bag allowance, when he didn't want to take a bag at all, decided to take revenge on the airline - by packing 20kg of gym weights. Rob Adcock was booking a day trip to Poland when he found Wizz Air's flight from London Luton Airport only offered a ticket with 20kg baggage included.
The 31-year-old light packer claims it's unfair that he was forced to shell out £266 for the ticket, so he decided to take a stand and fill his allowance in the 'pettiest' way possible. Rob loaded gym weights into a reusable Sports Direct shopping bag and struggled to get it onto the check-in scales.
Rob says he was 'irked and annoyed' by the lack of booking options so the stunt made him and his pal laugh. The pair were visiting Krakow, Poland, to watch a football match and returned home the following day. Rob hopes Wizz Air bosses see the video and are persuaded not to charge people for something they don't need in future.
Many users took to the comments to praise Rob for his 'pettiness' while others branded him 'pathetic' for inconveniencing staff. Wizz Air say the basic fare, which doesn't include hold baggage, was available as part of a Wizz Air package or bundle, but Rob didn't choose this option.
Rob, from Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, said: "I'm quite a petty individual. Just the idea of paying for something that I was never going to use just really irked me and at the time I didn't need it, that's what annoyed me. When we were booking that particular flight, it made us have the luggage.
"It said it ran out of a certain amount of seats without luggage so you had to have the 20kg luggage. I've never experienced this before. We didn't need that level of luggage. There was no use for it whatsoever and there was literally nothing I could've taken that could've made it worthwhile.
"They know exactly what they're doing. They probably knew I wasn't going to need it and I assume they just hoped I would buy it because I've got to buy it and then not use it. We thought we'd do it in a shopping bag just to make it as petty and pathetic as possible.
"It was a bit tricky to drag across to put it in the oversized baggage to put on board. I didn't know if they'd let them on to be honest, no-one batted an eyelid. We're both pretty pathetic people anyway, it made us laugh.
"If they were just clear and straightforward with their pricing policy from the beginning and don't charge people for something they don't need we wouldn't have any of the hassle. That's firmly on Wizz Air's shoulders, not mine.
"It wasn't about upsetting the staff. It was more about making a point to the airline company that they shouldn't really be charging people for something they don't need."
Rob's video, which has more than 670,000 views, was captioned: "You're that petty you've checked in 20kg of weights because Wizz Air made you pay for hold luggage you didn't want or need."
One commented: "My hero." A second user said: "I love this level of pettiness." A third user said: "Checking in a shopping bag is the absolute best."
However, other users branded Rob 'pathetic' for inconveniencing staff members. One user said: "Absolutely pathetic. Poor Wizz Air staff."
Another user said: "Looks like you inconvenienced yourself significantly more than them." A third user said: "[You're] punishing the employees for the rules made by higher management."
A Wizz Air spokesperson: "As an ultra-low-cost carrier, Wizz Air aims to provide passengers with affordable and flexible options for travel. Given the peak travel period when the passenger made the booking, basic fare was available with bundle combo, whereas the customer chose to purchase with Wizz Go. Like many other ultra-low-cost carriers, our tickets are subject to dynamic pricing and based on demand.
"We always encourage all our customers to book as far in advance as possible - especially when booking during peak travel periods, as was the case for this passenger - to ensure they can secure the lowest price possible."
