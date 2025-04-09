Man annoyed at Wizz Air ticket rule packs 20kg of gym weights (2025)

A man who could only book a ticket with a 20kg bag allowance, when he didn't want to take a bag at all, decided to take revenge on the airline - by packing 20kg of gym weights. Rob Adcock was booking a day trip to Poland when he found Wizz Air's flight from London Luton Airport only offered a ticket with 20kg baggage included.

The 31-year-old light packer claims it's unfair that he was forced to shell out £266 for the ticket, so he decided to take a stand and fill his allowance in the 'pettiest' way possible. Rob loaded gym weights into a reusable Sports Direct shopping bag and struggled to get it onto the check-in scales. Rob says he was 'irked and annoyed' by the lack of booking options so the stunt made him and his pal laugh. The pair were visiting Krakow, Poland, to watch a football match and returned home the following day. Rob hopes Wizz Air bosses see the video and are persuaded not to charge people for something they don't need in future. Many users took to the comments to praise Rob for his 'pettiness' while others branded him 'pathetic' for inconveniencing staff. Wizz Air say the basic fare, which doesn't include hold baggage, was available as part of a Wizz Air package or bundle, but Rob didn't choose this option. Rob, from Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, said: "I'm quite a petty individual. Just the idea of paying for something that I was never going to use just really irked me and at the time I didn't need it, that's what annoyed me. When we were booking that particular flight, it made us have the luggage. "It said it ran out of a certain amount of seats without luggage so you had to have the 20kg luggage. I've never experienced this before. We didn't need that level of luggage. There was no use for it whatsoever and there was literally nothing I could've taken that could've made it worthwhile.