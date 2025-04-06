Man City rallies to beat Bournemouth and reach FA Cup semifinals but Haaland goes off injured (2025)

Manchester City could still end its disappointing season with a trophy after rallying to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, with Erling Haaland inspiring the comeback before being forced off injured.

Haaland, who had a penalty saved in the first half, equalized in the 49th but hobbled off 12 minutes later with a left ankle injury, having briefly tried to play on.

Omar Marmoush came on as Haaland’s replacement and, within two minutes, scored the clinching goal to ensure City won in the quarterfinals for a record-extending seventh straight season.

Already out of the Champions League and down in fifth place — 22 points behind leader Liverpool — in an improbably poor Premier League title defense, City can partly rescue its season by winning the FA Cup for an eighth time, and a third time in Pep Guardiola’s tenure.

City will face Nottingham Forest in the semifinals being played at Wembley Stadium next month. On the same weekend there, Aston Villa, which beat second-tier Preston 3-0 on Sunday, will meet Crystal Palace.

Of the four semifinalists, only City has won a trophy this century.

Haaland’s turbulent match

Haaland was at the center of everything at Vitality Stadium.

He squandered a great chance to put City ahead when his low 14th-minute penalty was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and then lifted a shot over the bar in the 16th when played clean through.

The Norway striker delivered a far-post finish to equalize from a cross by substitute Nico O’Reilly, only to see his match end early when Bournemouth right back Lewis Cook landed awkwardly on Haaland’s trailing ankle in a 56th-minute tackle.

Haaland received treatment, came back on — despite not looking happy — and soon fell to the ground in pain. He shook his head and had to be substituted.

Asked how serious Haaland’s injury, Guardiola said: “I don’t know yet, we’ll have to see.”

Marmoush made an instant impact, with fellow sub O’Reilly again the creator after capitalizing on a slip from Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. The Egypt forward’s shot went under the body of Arrizabalaga.

Rashford igniting career at Villa

Marcus Rashford scored his first goals for Villa to help his new team reach the FA Cup semis for the first time since 2015.

Rashford has reignited his career at Villa since joining on loan from Manchester United on Feb. 2 and has just got back in the England squad, starting the recent World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

The striker tapped home Lucas Digne’s cross for the opener at Deepdale in the 58th minute and then converted a penalty in the 63rd after Morgan Rogers was fouled. Jacob Ramsey wrapped up a comfortable victory for Villa in the 71st.

“It’s a great feeling,” Rashford said. “I feel like I’ve been getting fitter and playing better football since I’ve been here.

“I missed a lot of football before joining up with (Villa). My body feels good and I’m enjoying my football for now.”

Villa — without a trophy since capturing the English League Cup in 1996 — has won the FA Cup seven times but not since 1957. In the 2015 final, Villa lost 4-0 to Arsenal.

Preston, the only non-Premier League team in the last eight, was playing its first FA Cup quarterfinal match since the 1965-66 season.

