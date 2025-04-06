Man Says His Girlfriend Wants to Give Their New Baby ‘the Male Version of Her Daughter’s Name’ — and She Won’t Compromise (2025)

A man is expecting his first baby with his current girlfriend while both of them have children from past relationships

He's upset that his girlfriend wants to name the baby boy the "matchy matchy" male version of her daughter's name from a previous marriage

He adds that she's not willing to compromise when it comes to the name that he doesn't like

A couple is arguing over what name to bestow upon their future baby.

A man, who has a 15-year-old son from a previous marriage, explained on Reddit’s “Am I the A------?” forum that his girlfriend, who has two elementary school-aged daughters from a previous marriage, is firmly set on naming their first baby together after one of her kids.

“She wants to name our soon-to-be child after her daughter (the male version of her daughter's name),” the boyfriend wrote. “I dislike the name because it excludes my kids. She said the baby will have my last name therefore my kids and I shouldn’t feel excluded.”

Without sharing the exact names on Reddit to protect their identities, the man said the “matchy-matchy” names would be similar to “Victor”and “Victoria.”

“I hate the idea of matching names like that but what I hate about it most is that my partner is only thinking of herself and her daughter,” he said.

Mom of 3 Is ‘Pissed’ That Her Husband Doesn’t Come Home for Days Because He Works an Hour Away: ‘Makes My Blood Boil’ See Also Sidney Poitier Told Eddie Murphy to Turn Down One Dramatic Movie Role: ‘You Are Not Denzel, and You Are Not Morgan’

Despite bargaining for a middle ground, he explained she won’t budge.

“She is unwilling to compromise on alternative names that would make everyone happy,” he added. “I suggested we use the name as the baby’s middle name but that’s not good enough for her. I also suggested the baby takes her last name. That’s not good enough either.”



Feeling “strongly that the name should be unique and not tied to any of our kids,” the man sought outside opinions and asked fellow Redditors, “Am I the a------ for wanting a say in my baby's name?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Pregnant Woman Accused of ‘Trying to Ruin’ Future Sister-in-Law’s Wedding After Not Wanting to Travel at the 9-Month Mark

Within days, the March 23 post attracted hundreds of comments, with some readers relating to the “matchy-matchy” naming idea.

“My mother named my brother (6 years younger) the masculine form of my name. He never felt like he had his own name,”one person replied. “Our choices of nicknames was limited — he was called a nickname that I probably would have used but couldn’t. Please tell [her] that every child should have their own name.”

Another Redditor criticized the couple’s communication skills.



“Between your combined (failed) relationships, neither of you have learned about communication AND compromise?” that person wrote. “Both of you will be back on the market soon enough. Still nothing learned, just adding children to your relationship history as long as you're fertile.”