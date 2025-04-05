Man United need four transfers if Ruben Amorim axes eight players (2025)

On paper, the current Manchester United squad is levels beyond the elite bunch of the Premier League. In the summer, Ruben Amorim and the recruitment team at Old Trafford have the arduous task of changing that.

United have placed, albeit not purposely, all their eggs in the Europa League basket with the competition being their only realistic route of European football for next season. Among many, Amorim's men are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Bilbao.

But whatever happens on the pitch between now and the end of May, the squad requires serious work with a number of players either not in Amorim's plans or simply not good enough. Reports this week have suggested that at least eight players could depart in the summer, leaving plenty of free spaces for new signings.

Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are both set to leave as free agents in June, alongside Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans. Funds are most likely to be raised via the sales of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Marcus Rashford, all players who United would reportedly be open to selling.

Any sale would benefit United in the summer, especially with the consideration that they could be without the financial benefit of European football. But should eight players be sold, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos would have to sign at least four players.

A new centre-back, midfielder, winger and striker are all expected to be targeted at the end of the season. Yet simply adding to the current squad isn't going to be enough to take United back to the top of English football.

The summer transfer window doesn't open until June 12 but the list of players who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford this year has surpassed 50.

In the last week, since United eased past Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City, the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Morgan Gibbs-White, Kenan Yildiz and Bryan Mbeumo have all been linked.

Change can always be difficult to comprehend but United are desperate for it. Selling the right players, for the right price and investing their money in players who suit Amorim's fluid 3-4-3 system is a must.

Allowing close to ten players to leave means there will be huge holes in the squad, but parting ways with certain players could be a blessing in disguise for United in the long-term.

