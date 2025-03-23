Manic Panic® Mixabowls® Hair Color Mixing Bowls (2025)

AnyQuestions?
We’ve got answers! Whether you’re a hair dye virgin or a total dye hard, we’ve got all the pointers you need to get the Instagram-ready color of your dreams.
What Makes Manic Panic So Special?
Because we’re the OGs in colorful vegan and cruelty-free hair color. But if that’s not reason enough, our hair colors are free of harsh chemicals and fortified to condition your hair while you color. With each Manic Panic® color, you can get the DIY look without the damage. That’s color without compromise!
Why Do I Need To Do a Patch/ Strand Test?
Before coloring your hair, you should perform a patch or strand test with your hair color or bleach to make sure you don’t have any allergic reactions. You can also see if you like the color before coloring your hair all over!
Do I Need To Bleach My Hair To Use Manic Panic Hair Color?
Yes and no. Some of our colors (especially neons, UVs, and pastels) work best on a pre-lightened base. If you want our signature intense color, we recommend lightening your hair to at least a level 7+ blonde. But we also have colors that give gorgeous colorful tints to dark hair. Each product on our website comes with hair swatches so you can see before and after results on light and dark hair.
Why Did My Blue Hair Color Turn Out Green?
Your base color is SUPER important since it affects the appearance of tones. If you apply blue pigment on top of a yellow-toned blonde, the results can veer toward a more teal or green hue. The whiter the hair, the truer the color tone. Before you color your hair blue, watch a tutorial by Mykey O’Halloran on how to avoid green tints!
How Long Do Manic Panic Colors Last?
Our semi-permanent formula lasts for about 4-6 weeks. But stronger formulas (like our Amplified collection) last longer because they contain 30% more pigment.
If you want to fight the fade for longer, we have color-safe shampoos and conditioners made specifically to maintain our hair colors. Use cool water when shampooing and try to wash hair only once a week (the more you wash, the faster the color fades). We also have dry shampoo to keep your color fresh on days when you skip a wash.
See all faqs
Regular price $14.99USD
Our BRAND NEW Manic Panic NYC salon-quality, professional Mixabowl® Color Bowls are specifically made for hair color. Get all the colors of the rainbow in one kit! Need a steady bowl for coloring? These have rubber grips on the bottom and they interlock to help keep them in place when you’re mixing with one hand. Large enough to for all your color mixes and safe to use with bleach as well!
Made to last with plastic that’s easy to clean so that you’ll have them as long as you need them!
Caution: Keep bowls away from heat tools as they can melt.
Brush sold separately.
Best Use: First, figure out how many bowls you will need for your process and then find where they interlock on the sides. Interlock them together for stability and place on a stable/solid surface. If you are coloring at home, you can lay down a towel or newspaper underneath your work station to avoid any staining. Now, open your favorite Manic Panic® Classic High Voltage®hair color jar, Amplified™ bottle, or Manic Panic® Professional tube, and empty the contents into your bowls. Next, use your brush to gently mix the color for a yummy cream consistency. (Don't eat it though!) Then, use the pointy end of the brush tip to help create sections in the hair. Then carefully use the applicator brush regularly to apply color evenly to your sections making sure they are fully saturated. When you are done applying, simply put on your cap to let your hair process, then wash out your bowl and brush with hot water and soap in a timely manner to avoid any staining.
Live Fast and Dye Your Hair!®
dye like you mean it
What Sets UsApart
4-6 weeks of color
Our semi-permanent hair colors shine brighter and bolder for much, MUCH longer than other dye brands.see reviews
Easy to apply
Your hair, your vision, your way! Get a salon-quality dye job in the comfort of your own home.learn more
Vegan Products
100% vegan and cruelty free since ‘77. You can always count on Manic Panic to bring the Guilt-Free Glamour.about us
You'll Also Like...
Join The Color Revolution
Sign up for exclusive Dye Hard community perks: content, tips, discounts, and more!