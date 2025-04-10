Martin Scorsese says he’s “got to get going” on his next movie...whatever it may be (2025)

Martin Scorsese has a crime movie with DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt lined up but isn’t sure what will come after.

Martin Scorsese says he’s “got to get going” on his next movie...whatever it may be (1)

Martin Scorsese has never gone more than four years without releasing a movie, and it’s unlikely that will ever be the case. His planned Frank Sinatra biopic and The Life of Jesus are postponed indefinitely, but his next movie could be lined up at Disney. Considering how close Scorsese tends to release his movies, we do have to wonder: what’s next? But it’s not just us – it’s Marty himself.

Martin Scorsese, who is one of many of the Movie Brats in their 80s, knows that time is limited. But what will he have going for him in the near future? Speaking with USA Today, the director said, “I don’t know what’s next; I’ve got to get going here…I have some reading to do.” Since we do know that Scorsese’s next movie will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (yeah…) and some general plot details have emerged, we have to assume that he’s referring to what will be his follow-up to that movie. But will it be something he has put on the back burner or a fresh idea?

Despite being, you know, Martin Scorsese, it’s not always easy for him to get a movie made or to have a smooth relationship with the bigwigs. This is something he brilliantly poked fun at in Apple TV+’s The Studio, in which he played himself, directing a film about the Jonestown massacre, only to be duped into being tied to a movie about Kool-Aid…only for that to be buried. That’s showbiz, baby!

And so while Martin Scorsese may not know exactly what his next-next movie will be, our curiosity and attention are towards the yet-to-be-titled Hawaii-set crime drama. According to Deadline, “The film focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands…In 1960s and 70s Hawaii, this formidable and charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands’ most powerful criminal empire, waging a brutal war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates while fighting to preserve his ancestral land.”

What do you want Martin Scorsese’s next movie to be? Give us your ideal project for him in the comments section below.

