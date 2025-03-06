Mast P20 Permanent Beauty Wireless Pen Machine With 2.5MM Stroke (2025)

Mast P20 Permanent Beauty Wireless Pen Machine With 2.5MM Stroke

Thepermanent machine newly launched has a classic stroke 2.5mm and beautiful shell.

Coloring efficiency is more efficient, reducing skin damage and making work easier. Quieter sound: Running without needles, it seems to feel no sound or vibration from it.

Durable battery: Equipped with 1000 mAh battery which can work 4-6 hours, charging time around 2 hours. Give you worry-free and smooth work.

Classic stroke: 2.5MM. Specially tuned stroke and speed forpermanent makeup artists.

Comfortable grip: Design a machine more suitable for women according to the size of their hands. more in line with the aesthetics of female artists.

Friendly control: Total 3 buttons on the machine to start/ pause the machine and adjust the voltage.

OLED screen: Display voltage and battery capacity.

Hope to be noticed:the battery ofMast P20 with one batteryisNOTcompatible withMast P20 with Two Batteries Specifications: