Mast P20 Permanent Beauty Wireless Pen Machine With 2.5MM Stroke (2025)

Mast P20 Permanent Beauty Wireless Pen Machine With 2.5MM Stroke
Thepermanent machine newly launched has a classic stroke 2.5mm and beautiful shell.
Coloring efficiency is more efficient, reducing skin damage and making work easier.
Quieter sound: Running without needles, it seems to feel no sound or vibration from it.
Durable battery: Equipped with 1000 mAh battery which can work 4-6 hours, charging time around 2 hours. Give you worry-free and smooth work.
Classic stroke: 2.5MM. Specially tuned stroke and speed forpermanent makeup artists.
Comfortable grip: Design a machine more suitable for women according to the size of their hands. more in line with the aesthetics of female artists.
Friendly control: Total 3 buttons on the machine to start/ pause the machine and adjust the voltage.
OLED screen: Display voltage and battery capacity.
Specifications:
- Input Voltage: 3.7V
- Output Voltage: 4-10 V
- Battery Capacity: 1000 mAh
- Charging Time: 2 hrs
- Diameter & lengt: 24.5 & 143.8 mm
- Weight: 122g
- Stroke: 2.5 MM
- Function: Instant start-up
Dragonhawk product warranty service terms
Dragonhawk Tattoo Supply offers one-yearwarranty for all tattoo machines.
1. Regarding warranty information
Thanks very much for purchasing and supporting Dragonhawk products. Please contact our customer service service@dragonhawktattoos.com directly when there is a problem with the product you received. We provideone-yearwarranty service for machines and power supplies. The customer team will verify your situation by email. Please provide the order number, product pictures, video when submitting the warranty verification email. These Info can speed up the verification. The audit result will be sent to you by email.
2. Regarding the warranty requirements
For products that are non-artificial damaged, Dragonhawk will provide effective warranty services. We do not provide warranty service in the following situations:
⑴. The product was seriously damaged due to falling to the ground.
⑵. The product was soaked in liquid.
⑶. The product was disassembled and modified privately
3. Regarding exceeding service time situation
Please don’t worry, if the Dragonhawk product you purchased is damaged after one-year. The Dragonhawk service team will provide paid maintenance product services. Please contact the service team via email service@dragonhawktattoos.com. And please provide the order number and product pictures in the meantime. The service team will notify you of the maintenance cost and logistics cost by email.
Hope to be noticed:
1.If the machine breaks within 30 days of receiving the order and is still not repaired after contacting customer service, we will send you a new machine for free.
2.If the machine breaks within the warranty period, we will provide free maintenance. The problem of machines can’t be solved through remote support; you can ship the machine to our maintenance address for free maintenance. Meanwhile, the buyer will pay the shipping fee for sending it back.
