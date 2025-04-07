Matt Baker says it's 'tough' behind the scenes as Countryfile presenter hits out (2025)

The presenter Matt Baker, known for his time on Blue Peter in the early 00s and more recently on Countryfile, has recently discussed the obstacles and common misunderstandings associated with the farming community and living in the countryside.

After spending his early years on his family's sheep farm in the Durham Dales, he is no stranger to country living. Following a period in London for his media career, Matt returned to his roots, settling back on the farm with his wife, Nicola, and their children, Molly and Luke.

In 2021, Channel 4 followed Matt and his family as they presented their daily life on their programme, Our Farm in the Dales which provided an authentic look at rural living. Now, the 47-year-old presenter has translated his knowledge and experience into aiding others to pursue their agricultural ambitions on the new show Our Dream Farm, also on Channel 4.

Our Dream Farm, sees seven shortlisted candidates followed in a documentary style as they are put under the watchful eye of the National Trust to complete real-life farming tasks in the hope of becoming the new tenants of a unique hill farm in Eryri (Snowdonia) national park for the next 15 years. For the latest TV and showbiz gossip sign up to our newsletter.

When speaking about his own dream farm he said: “I’m very fortunate to have grown up on a very traditional hill farm in Durham Dales. That’s the farm that I love. I love a mixture of landscapes as well. Welsh farms are very similar to the kind of farms that we have in the Durham Dales, but thankfully, my dream farm is the farm I grew up on.”

Upon his return, Matt commented, "I am delighted we're back for a second series, shedding light on the tenant farming world and the challenges our farming community faces in not only producing food but also in looking after our environment."

He continued, "It's an incredible farm and I hope viewers will indulge in the breathtaking landscapes and enjoy learning about Welsh hill farming traditions, culture and techniques."

However, despite having such informative and educational programmes at the forefront, Matt mentions that misconceptions about countryside living still persist. He emphasised that hard work is not only a feature of the warmer seasons, as many might believe.

"It's not as bucolic as people imagine. Our countryside goes on in winter, the tougher months are really challenging," he stated, addressing the romanticised views of rural life.

Moreover, Matt quashed the notion that farm duties are anything less than all-consuming, saying: "But let me tell you, it's very hard work, it's a tough life, and it's not a job, it's a lifestyle. Families are wrapped up in this constantly, and they work together. I think the togetherness and the community are very strong in the rural community."

Matt Baker expressed his thoughts to the Daily Post, pointing out that the biggest misconception people have is a lack of understanding about food production. He encouraged people to try growing something simple like cress on their windowsill, reflecting on the process, and asking themselves if they're still committed to it. "And if you're not still growing cress on the window, why not?" he questioned.

Baker added, "A lot of people can't be bothered, so be thankful to the people that are producing your food."