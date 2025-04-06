Max: HBO Max replacement, price, Australia launch, movies, TV shows, devices, features, and more (2025)

It's time to welcome Max – well, if you're Australian, anyway. Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD) super streamer replacement for HBO Max has officially launched Down Under. So, if you're curious about what one of the best streaming services has to offer, this guide has got you covered.

Indeed, whether you're an Aussie native who's checking it out for the first time, or a US or Canadian national who's similarly considering signing up for an account, we've rounded up the latest information on Max. That includes our round-up of the best films and shows on offer, how much a subscription costs, news on last year's password crackdown, and more. So, dive in!

What is Max?

Max was born when WBD merged its streaming platforms – HBO Max and Discovery+ – in May 2023.

Essentially, it's bigger and more streamlined streaming service than its predecessor. You;ll gain access to all of HBO Max's vast library (including most DC Comics content, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and more) – and the best programs from Discovery Plus' TV brands, including TLC, Magnolia Network, and HGTV (NB: It's worth noting that Discovery+ is still available as a separate service).

Here are some of the other big benefits that the Max service offers over its predecessor:

Smarter recommendations

Improved performance

Easier sign-in and use

Profile PIN for adult profiles

New hubs and genres

To start viewing, you'll need to download the Max app on your device of choice (more on these later) or head to Max.com to begin streaming via a web browser.

Where is Max currently available?

HBO Max, which was been rebranded to Max in the US, was only available in that nation for a number of years.

Then, in February 2024, Max rolled out in Latin American and Caribbean countries. A few months later, Max landed in Europe, meaning it's now available in 25 European nations. Before 2024 ended, Max also launched in Japan (via U-Next), New Zealand (via Sky), and in Southeast Asian nations, including Hong Kong and Singapore, too.

Max's global roll out continued in March 2025 with WBD's streaming platform finally launching in Australia (NB: watch these five fantastic shows first if you've just signed up to Max Down Under). In mid-April, it'll arrive in Turkey (it'll replace BluTV, FYI), meaning it'll soon be available in 77 countries.

Alright, but what about in countries where HBO Max is still unavailable, such as the UK? HBO-developed movies and TV shows still air on Sky. That licensing agreement isn't expected to end for some time, so WBD's HBO-based contract with Sky will continue.

With Sky's WBD deal now running until early 2026, UK viewers will definitely have got another 12 months to wait for the service's potential arrival.

Will Max finally launch on British shoes alongside the in-development Harry Potter TV show, which could make its debut on the platform sometime in 2026? We wouldn't rule it out.

Max price: how much does it cost?

There are three main Max price points to choose from in the US and Canada, with the more expensive tiers offering extra perks over their cheaper cousins. All three are available for monthly and annual fees, with the 12-month deals offering significant savings of up to 20%.

Here's a closer look at what's available:

If you're subscribed to HBO through your cable or satellite TV package, internet plan, or wireless plan, the Max home page explains that users may have access to Max at no extra cost. However, you'll need to head to the Max providers page to see if you're eligible.

You can also add Max to your Hulu plan for $16.99 per month, or to your Prime Video subscription for $9.99 (ad-supported) or $16.99 (ad-free) per month. Alternatively, a Max, Disney Plus, and Hulu bundle is available that'll save you money in the long run with prices starting at just $16.99 per month.

As for Australians, Max's Basic With Ads (the ad-supported tier and cheapest one available) will set you back AU$11.99 a month. The Standard plan (the cheapest tier without ads) costs AU$15.99 for a monthly subscription, while the Premium tier is at the high end from a price point perspective – indeed, it weighs in at a hefty AU$21.99 every 30 days.

As long as you sign up before April 30, you'll get a discount on whatever subscription you pick, too. So, it's well worth checking out Max at the Premium level first and, if you're not happy with what you're offered, hop down to a cheaper tier or cancel your subscription entirely.

Oh, and if you're currently a Foxtel subscriber, you'll gain access to Max at no additional cost. It might be worth keeping your Foxtel subscription, then, if it's cheaper than the alternative.

Is there a Max free trial?

No. In the early days of HBO Max, potential subscribers could give the new platform a free seven-day spin before deciding whether to sign up. However, that hasn't been an option since December 2020 and remains the case with Max two years after the name change.

WBD occasionally slashes the price across Max's various tiers but, as of March 31, 2025, there's no free trial to take advantage of.

Max password sharing crackdown explained

Like Netflix and Disney+, Max is taking steps to crackdown on password sharing. In December 2024, WBD confirmed it was in the early stages of implementing a crackdown on account sharing, with a view to rolling out a full-scale crackdown from early 2025 onwards.

As of March 31, 2025, Max subscribers have only been politely informed that WBD is clamping down on sharing your account with people in a separate household to yours. Be sure to keep an eye our Max password sharing guide, though, for more details on when it'll actually take effect and how much it might cost you to share your password with other households.

Max movies: DC, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more

Max is packed with plenty of critically-acclaimed and highly-rated movies. Netflix's library might contain notable highlights from other studios, but Max offers tons of amazing films from Warner Bros' impressive, 100-year-plus film library.

So, what's on offer? For one, an eclectic range of movies based on DC Comics starring legendary superheroes like Batman and Superman.

That includes a slate of movies in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU) – find out how how to watch the DC movies in order while you're here – and soon-to-be new movies set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe (DCU).

Genre movies are generally well represented, with The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and the Dune duology also available. Take a look at our dedicated guide to the best Max movies for our top-tier choices and our new Max movies list, which is updated every month with the latest movies to hit the platform.

One of Max's bespoke channels features Studio Ghibli movies, which gives subscribers access to every animated film from the legendary studio. There's plenty more for kids among the best Max family movies, too. Another channel – TCM (Turner Classic Movies) – delivers plenty more classics, such as Casablanca, and recently enjoyed an expansion to its catalog that brings even more unmissable flicks to this channel.

Since December 2023, more than 100 A24 films have joined Max's library thanks to a new licensing deal between Max and A24 as well. WBD has also extended its licensing partnership with the Criterion Collection, so those films will stay on the service for years to come.

Max shows: The Pitt, The White Lotus, and more

Max may have ditched the HBO from its branding but the cable behemoth's acclaimed content remains a key selling point of the streaming giant.

That connection means few platforms can compete with the TV drama offering available on Max, with long-standing classics such as The Wire, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones sitting alongside more recent (but similarly acclaimed) fare. Indeed, Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Penguin, and The Pitt are just some of the recent global hits that Max has at its disposal.

HBO isn't just known for its highly bingeworthy dramas. Smash-hit comedies including Veep, Flight of the Conchords, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm , and The Big Bang Theory are all on the platform. There are numerous stand-up comedy specials available at your fingertips, plus a plethora of highly-rated docuseries for fact-based fans to consume.

Great animated shows from the ’90s like Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, and the more futuristic Batman Beyond can be beamed right into your living room, too. And, if you're after some anime, Crunchyroll has a channel on Max that offers a broad selection.

Access to Cartoon Network encompasses shows like Steven Universe and Adventure Time, while the channel's more grown-up cousin, Adult Swim, supplies not-for-kids animated shows, like Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Unfortunately, though, WBD has rang the death knell on its Looney Tunes line-up of programming, which frustratingly means it's on longer streamable on the service.

Lastly, import shows include Italian crime drama Gomorrah, Brit hit I Hate Suzie, and the first 13 seasons of the BBC's successful 2005 Doctor Who reboot are notable TV library inclusions. For more recommendations encompassing Max's impressive suite of TV content, check out our comprehensive guide to the best Max shows.

Max vs HBO: what's the difference?

The main difference between HBO and Max comes down to the range of programming you can access. Subscribing to HBO will allow you to stream every original series and movie that the premium channel has to offer.

Signing up for Max, meanwhile, gets you more than triple the content. You won't only gain access to Max's originals line-up, but you'll get everything on HBO and numerous other channels, such as Adult Swim and the best of Discovery+'s back catalog. Essentially, there's no reason to get HBO over Max. They cost roughly the same, but you get way more stuff with the latter.

What devices is Max available on?

Want to know what devices support Max via web browsers or its app? Read on:

Amazon Fire tablets (4th generation or later)

Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5 or later)

Android (5.1 or later)

Android TV (with TV OS 5.1 or later)

Apple TV 4K or HD (with tvOS 14 or later)

Airplay

Chromecast

Chrome/Firefox/Microsoft Edge (latest versions) and Safari (version 13 or later)

Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player

HDMI cable

iOS (14 or later)

LG Smart TV (webOS 3.5 or later)

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Roku (OS 11.0 and later)

Samsung smart TVs (2016 models or later)

VIZIO Smart TV (2016 models or later)

Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

XClass TV

Xfinity X1 and Flex

Max app: what features are available?

Max lets you download content for offline viewing, except on its Ad-Lite tier. It also has a PIN system for parental control, personalized profiles, and brand-based content hubs similar to how Disney+ categorizes Star Wars content and Marvel films.

Other features are also available for subscribers, including SharePlay. This is now available to Max subscribers globally with Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free tiers with adult profiles, allowing users to watch shows and movies on Max alongside their friends and family over FaceTime and iMessage. There are also adult profile ratings and in player discovery for series.

Max also comes packaged with a number of accessibility features, including Alexa voice commands, audio description and audio description quick access, close captions, keyboard navigation, and screen readers.

Classic HBO channels are also now available on Max for users on Ad-Free or Ultimate Ad-Free plans in the United States. Max was testing HBO Channels, which is similar to the experience of watching cable. Following its successful test period, you can now tune into a channel that's essentially a stream of HBO programming, like HBO 2 and HBO Comedy.

Max's features list continues to be updated, too. Recently, it received a big change to its user interface navigation menu, introduced new multiview functionality to 2025's Nascar Cup Series on TNT Sports, and retained its Live Sports and News output at no additional cost to Standard and Premium customers.

Throw in other new additions like Audio in Hero for CTV and Web, movie and TV recommendations in-player, skip button functionality on Google Chrome, QR Code and Wi-Fi sign in improvements, and ad-based tweaks, and Max is becoming a better service all round.

Does Max support 4K streaming?

Yes. Max supports 4K streaming on a selection of compatible devices, with over 1000 movies and TV shows available to watch in 4K UHD. That's eight times (!) the quantity that was available on HBO Max, including a bunch of new movies that weren't supported previously.

There are a couple of caveats, thoug. 4K UHD support is only offered as part of the Ultimate Ad-Free tier, which will set you back $20.99 a month / $209.99 per year. Additionally, Dolby Atmos and Vision are only supported on specific films and TV series (read the full list in this WBD blog post), as well as on certain devices, which you can see below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android TVs, including AT&T Streaming Box

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

PlayStation 5

Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Xbox Series X

Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

Is Max worth the money?

There are some streamers that won't survive the ongoing content war, but Max has a lot of positives in its corner, especially with WBD's ongoing investment in blockbuster movies, HBO Originals the addition of the Discovery+ library, and more besides.

HBO Max was already great, but Max has built upon the foundations laid by its predecessor in impressive style. However, it's unclear whether those Max originals make it stand out in the overpopulated streaming landscape, especially when the price of entry (particularly on its ad-free tiers) is higher than the equivalents on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Prime Video.

For us, Max's superb movie and TV line-ups make it worth investing in even before all of its other features are accounted for, especially with the impressive raft of exclusive upcoming content already confirmed for the platform. Big hitters in the pipeline include new TV shows set in the worlds of The Conjuring and The Big Bang Theory, plus the new DCU Chapter One TV series like Lanterns and Peacemaker season 2.

Harry Potter HBO Original Series | Official Announcement | Max - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing news, however, is that Max will be the home of more Game of Thrones prequel shows – including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – and a big-budget TV adaptation of JK Rowling's Harry Potter franchise.

We're unsure how popular Max will prove to be in the long term – it only launched in 2023 – and WBD will need to ensure that any early teething problems are ironed out quickly. But, if Max can start to make a dent in Netflix's dominance of the landscape – as well as actively competing with other popular streamers, such as Disney Plus for audience attention – WBD's decision to merge its two platforms will become a justifiable expense. As always, however, the proof will be in how many new subscribers Max can entice in the coming months and years.

For more Max-based coverage, read our guides on The Last of Us season 2, Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 3, and Creature Commandos season 2.