Mazda teases its new Chinese-made electric SUV (2025)

Not long after its first Chinese-developed electric vehicle (EV) went on sale in the form of the EZ-6, Mazda has teased its upcoming electric SUV – also to be built through its joint venture with Changan Automobile.

Likely to be named the EZ-60 in China – a name that was trademarked in March 2024 – the new SUV’s teaser appears to show an exterior heavily inspired by the Arata concept.

In the teaser video uploaded to Chinese platform Weibo by Changan Mazda, the SUV’s silhouette is painted with a digital representation of airflow, revealing a side profile that looks nearly identical to the Arata concept.

It’s drastically different from Mazda’s internal combustion SUVs like the CX-60 thanks to its elongated rear end, almost certainly a result of the Changan EPA1 platform which will underpin it.

That means it’ll have much in common with the EZ-6 and its Deepal L07 twin-under-the-skin, and especially the Deepal S07 SUV – the latter of which arrived in Australia in late 2024.

Specifications are yet to be detailed, but if UK specifications for the EZ-6 (where it’s known as the 6e) are anything to go by, it’s possible the EZ-60 could feature either a 68.8kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery or an 80kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) battery – or both.

Looking to the Australian-market Deepal S07 – which will likely be reskinned into the EZ-60 – the electric SUV is offered here with a 79.97kWh ternary lithium battery and a single rear-mounted motor, producing 160kW of power and 320Nm of torque.

The 0-100km/h sprint takes a claimed 7.9 seconds with that arrangement, and claimed range is 475km on the WLTP cycle.

Overseas, the S07 EV is also available with a 66.8kWh ternary lithium battery, while there are also range-extender versions with smaller batteries and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The EZ-6 is offered with the same configuration.

Inside, the EZ-60 will likely bear a strong resemblance to the EZ-6, which is headlined by large screens and premium-looking materials – albeit with direct influence from Mazda appearing limited.

Launch dates for the EZ-60 (which could also be called the CX-6e in Europe, not to be confused with the CX-60) are not yet known, with the Weibo teaser simply telling customers that more will be “coming soon”.

There’s no word yet on whether the EZ-6 or EZ-60 could come to Australia. Europe is expected to receive the Mazda 6e in mid-2025, while it’ll go on sale in right-hand drive in the UK in early 2026.

Mazda Australia hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing the EZ-6 here as a spiritual successor to the Mazda 6, which was axed locally last year, but EV demand in Australia will be a key factor.

“As you can see, when it comes to battery EV option as a powertrain in Australia, the growth has really stagnated in that part, regardless of the segment. It will accelerate at some point, it will grow, but it’ll take time so we’ll let that mature,” Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi told CarExpert in early 2025.

“Our business strategy is that we will meet the consumer demand. If there is an appetite for that sort of vehicle and that sort of powertrain, we will do our hardest to bring it to market.”

