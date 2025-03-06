MC Command Center | Sims 4 MC Command Center Download (2025)

Sims 4 MC Command Center Usage

Time Flies… If you want it to

There was an official cheat code available in the game that forwards or backward your time according to hours minutes and seconds. The 2018 update took a lot of changes with it, as a motive to make the game more fun and challenging. Although, you can still use cheat codes to play around with time, but who wants to remember those lengthy cheat codes?

Sims 4 MC Command Center Time Flies Mod

By using the MC Command Center mod, you can adjust the in-game clock as you like. Your showers won’t have to be 2 hours long now. You can also adjust the number of days sims spend in each lifecycle and alter their lifespan to make them immortal. There are just so many things you can do.

Automated Housekeeping

There are things that get unchecked when it comes to housekeeping. Of course, you can hire a maid to do all this stuff but you have to wait a whole day for this. The MC command center feature, MC Cleaner Module automatically runs through the various unchecked processes of the game. It ensures that you focus on the gameplay, rather than other tidy pity items.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Automated Housekeeping

Keeping Up Appearances

Do you want your sim to look stunning all day? What if there’s a way they can eat all that carbs and still don’t have to hit the gym? The MC CAS module is specially designed for this purpose. Using this, you can fine-tune your sims appearance like arms or belly to be within a certain limit without using workout materials.

Additionally, when your sims age up, you can change their walking style, and control how many children will look like their parents.

Cheaters Sometimes Prosper

If you’re a player of sims 4 for a while now then we can all agree that “testingcheats enabled” is one of the most widely used cheat codes. MC Command Center comes with a tool that allows you to use cheat code in the game without typing this. There are a lot of cheat codes added in this mod that is not available on the base game such as force abduction promotion, pregnancy, set skills, buffs, and change emotion/mood state.

Control Everyone in the World

The MC Control module allows you to control everyone in the world including NPC sims. You can start a great conversation with your neighborhood, make interactions between two sims, and be a civilized person.

Command Alien Abduction

Alien abduction is a very tricky process. The mysterious ways are far beyond our grasp. Until now, the newly introduced MC Occult Module allows you to do occult-specific interactions. Now you can abduct a sim and change the chances of getting pregnant. You can perform male pregnancy or target innocent NPCs to become hybrids.

Solve People Problems

By using the MC Population Module, you can change the state of the population in your current lot. The game default is 20, but you can alter it between 5 and 200. In case, if your game is laggy in public places then you can lower some population to experience active gameplay.

Bring Back Story Progression

If you’ve played the sims 3 then you’re well aware of the story progression feature. It allows your sim to progress their story if you haven’t controlled them in a while. The MC pregnancy Module creates the same situation in sims 4. It allows non-active sims to get married and have children on their own.

Transform Interactions

The MC tuner Module changes the way you use interactions in the game. If you want to spread the relationship, you can allow sims to have multiple BFFs. You can also slow down interactions. For Example, flirty interactions in the morning, so your sim can eat breakfast in peace.

MC Command Center Woohoo

As the name suggests, you can make the woohoo a little bit more fun. Do your romantic activities wherever and whenever you want. You can also add nudity without using the wicked whims mod.

Control the World

Enabling story mode allows you to select a percentage of your sim population. You can select how many babies, Children, Teens, Adults, Young Adults, and Elders you want. You can also set a percentage of homeless sims.

MC command center pregnancy

When it comes to pregnancy, the Command center provides a variety of options. You can choose whether or not you want same-sex or opposite-gender pregnancy. You can also change the pregnancy phase and send your hosted sim, directly into labor. This option is strongly related to story mod, so enable it first.