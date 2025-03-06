MC Command Center | Sims 4 MC Command Center Download (2025)

Table of Contents
This post covers a complete guide on how you can download and install the sims 4 MC command center mod and its top 12 general usages.

MC Command Center

If we have to pick one script mod that does it all, it’s definitely the MC Command Center. Created by developer Deaderpool, who has spent so many hours perfecting this mod, the mc command center allows you to change in-game content without having to write cheat code.

That’s right, all you have to do is just select the UI option and do the things you always wanted.

MC Command Center | Sims 4 MC Command Center Download (1)

Sims 4 MC Command Center Download

Download the latest version of the sims 4 mc command center from the provided link below

Sims 4 MC Command Center Mod Download link

Copy the content of the folder into the directory My Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods.

Note: Bookmark the page on your browser to download the latest version of the Mod.

How to Install MC Command Center?

The installation process for the MCCC is the same as any other script mod. For this, you have to copy the mc_cmd_center.ts4script file into the game mod folder. This is is a mandatory file and is required to run the basic version of the mod. Each function of the mod contains a separate mod file.

If you don’t want a specific mod file, For example, woohoo mod, just don’t copy it into your mod folder. For the default mod installation procedure, follow the procedure provided below.

  • Download the mod file from the provided link
  • Extract the mod folder on your PC
  • Copy all the content of the mod folder into the following directory
  • The default location is: My Documents/Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/Mods
  • Now open the Sims 4 games and go to Options/Game Options/Other
  • Here enable the following options, “Script Mods Allowed” and “Enable Custom Content and Mods
  • Restart the game and the mod is installed on your PC

Note: You can also create a folder in The Sims 4 Mods folder and paste the script files there. This is very helpful to recognize if a new mod update comes, so you can quickly replace the old files.

Top 12 Uses of MC Command Center

We all know that the recent Sims 4 Update patch came with a lot of changes in terms of Cheat codes. And this is where MC Command Center takes the lead. Since this is a script mode, it doesn’t get affected by the game updates. Also, Deaderpool is kind enough to support the mod, so it’s always updated with the new game patch.

It also provides some features that are recently removed from the game like pregnancies, buffs, and traits. Want to find out more? Here are the top 12 reasons why you should download mccc mod.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Usage

  • Time Flies… If you want it to

There was an official cheat code available in the game that forwards or backward your time according to hours minutes and seconds. The 2018 update took a lot of changes with it, as a motive to make the game more fun and challenging. Although, you can still use cheat codes to play around with time, but who wants to remember those lengthy cheat codes?

Sims 4 MC Command Center Time Flies Mod

By using the MC Command Center mod, you can adjust the in-game clock as you like. Your showers won’t have to be 2 hours long now. You can also adjust the number of days sims spend in each lifecycle and alter their lifespan to make them immortal. There are just so many things you can do.

  • Automated Housekeeping

There are things that get unchecked when it comes to housekeeping. Of course, you can hire a maid to do all this stuff but you have to wait a whole day for this. The MC command center feature, MC Cleaner Module automatically runs through the various unchecked processes of the game. It ensures that you focus on the gameplay, rather than other tidy pity items.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Automated Housekeeping

  • Keeping Up Appearances

Do you want your sim to look stunning all day? What if there’s a way they can eat all that carbs and still don’t have to hit the gym? The MC CAS module is specially designed for this purpose. Using this, you can fine-tune your sims appearance like arms or belly to be within a certain limit without using workout materials.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Keeping Up Appearances

Additionally, when your sims age up, you can change their walking style, and control how many children will look like their parents.

  • Cheaters Sometimes Prosper

If you’re a player of sims 4 for a while now then we can all agree that “testingcheats enabled” is one of the most widely used cheat codes. MC Command Center comes with a tool that allows you to use cheat code in the game without typing this. There are a lot of cheat codes added in this mod that is not available on the base game such as force abduction promotion, pregnancy, set skills, buffs, and change emotion/mood state.

  • Control Everyone in the World

The MC Control module allows you to control everyone in the world including NPC sims. You can start a great conversation with your neighborhood, make interactions between two sims, and be a civilized person.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Control Everyone in the World

  • Command Alien Abduction

Alien abduction is a very tricky process. The mysterious ways are far beyond our grasp. Until now, the newly introduced MC Occult Module allows you to do occult-specific interactions. Now you can abduct a sim and change the chances of getting pregnant. You can perform male pregnancy or target innocent NPCs to become hybrids.

  • Solve People Problems

By using the MC Population Module, you can change the state of the population in your current lot. The game default is 20, but you can alter it between 5 and 200. In case, if your game is laggy in public places then you can lower some population to experience active gameplay.

  • Bring Back Story Progression

If you’ve played the sims 3 then you’re well aware of the story progression feature. It allows your sim to progress their story if you haven’t controlled them in a while. The MC pregnancy Module creates the same situation in sims 4. It allows non-active sims to get married and have children on their own.

  • Transform Interactions

The MC tuner Module changes the way you use interactions in the game. If you want to spread the relationship, you can allow sims to have multiple BFFs. You can also slow down interactions. For Example, flirty interactions in the morning, so your sim can eat breakfast in peace.

  • MC Command Center Woohoo

As the name suggests, you can make the woohoo a little bit more fun. Do your romantic activities wherever and whenever you want. You can also add nudity without using the wicked whims mod.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Woohoo 6.6.3

  • Control the World

Enabling story mode allows you to select a percentage of your sim population. You can select how many babies, Children, Teens, Adults, Young Adults, and Elders you want. You can also set a percentage of homeless sims.

  • MC command center pregnancy

When it comes to pregnancy, the Command center provides a variety of options. You can choose whether or not you want same-sex or opposite-gender pregnancy. You can also change the pregnancy phase and send your hosted sim, directly into labor. This option is strongly related to story mod, so enable it first.

Sims 4 MC Command Center Pregnancy
The Sims 4 MC Command Center Not Working

If the MC Command Center mod is not working on your pc then follow the possible solutions mentioned below.

  • Download the latest Mod File
  • Make sure you’ve installed the Mod file in the right directory
  • Make sure the script mod option is enabled in-game
  • Make sure the content of the mod folder is not one folder deep
  • Update to the latest version of the game
  • Remove unnecessary mode files from the mod folder
  • Restart the game once you download the latest version of mod

MC Command Center Compatibility

We’ve tested the following mod with Get together, City Life, Parenthood, Cats & Dogs, Dine Out, Vampire, Jungle Adventure, and StrangerVille.

MC Command Center FAQs

What is MC command center?

MC command center is a script mod that allows you to use in-game features without having to type cheat codes. The mod can be paired with additional mods by the developer to get some exciting new features.

How to use MC Command Center Sims 4?

Click on the sim and select MC Command Center. A Sim Menu will pop up where you can select multiple options for your sim. Select an option for its usage.

How to install MC Command Center Sims 4?

First of all download the latest mod file into your PC. Now extract the file using an extraction tool available online. Paste the content of the folder into the Mod directory of the game. The default location is: My Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods.

How do you get MC Command Center in the Sims 4?

First of all, you’ve do download the mod in your PC and then install it into your mod folder. Now go to the game and enable script mod and restart.

How to download the mc command center?

At the top of the page, a blue download button is available. Click on this and it will redirect you to google drive. Now click on the download button and it will start downloading. You can see your progress in browsers > settings > Downloads.

Is MC command center a virus?

We have tested the latest version of the mod on our computers and they pose no threat. Also, the mod is just a script file, not executable.

Is MC command center safe?

The MC command center is safe to download on PC as it is a script mod that doesn’t contain any executable files.

