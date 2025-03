Meccano S scalextric - FranceSlotforum (2025)

renault a écrit : Bonjour

(excusez moi pour le mauvaise Français- Je suis Anglais)

J'ai acheté récemment un circuit Meccano S et Je voudrais comprendre le fonction de la Condensateur à coté le moteur?

C'est une système très inintéressant - années avant les systems numérique, et les pistes sont très plat et large.

Est-ce-que quelqu'un qui le connait bien ?

Hi Renault,

It's great having a Britt among us. You're not the only one in fact. One or two other king's subjects that are living in France are also members of this Forum.

I do suppose that you only signed in to ask about the Meccano S system. That is quite understandable.

But if you're planing to particpate more often or ask for some more help, it would be most appreciated that you'dd present your self.

For exemple, tell us, where are you settled in UK ? How long have you been slot racing ? What kind of cars you enjoy the most? Are you part of a local club? Maybe are you planning a vist to this side of the chanel ? All these little things that enable us to get to know you better.

By the way, my dad was English, I've been brought up in London. So to me, it's even a greater pleasure welcoming you here andI hope to here more from you mate.

Alain, aslo called Alan.