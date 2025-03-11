Medical online store | e-MedicalBroker.com (2025)

Table of Contents
Choosing the right upper arm and shoulder brace Shoulder brace support and its uses How does shoulder brace work? How to choose the upper arm brace?
( number of products: 31 )

Choosing the right upper arm and shoulder brace

Whether you’re experiencing upper arm or shoulder joint problems, a well-chosen shoulder brace support can significantly expedite the recovery process. Read on to learn more about the various models and their uses.

Shoulder brace support and its uses

An arm support brace is usually worn by people who experience shoulder joint problems. This type of upper arm support helps treat shoulder dislocations, bruising, as well as keeping a dislocated humerus in place.

Other types of braces can be used to provide relief after surgery - which is especially useful for people who have undergone arthroscopy. A shoulder brace support with abductional properties is also recommended in the case of frozen joint syndrome or damaged rotator cones.

People who suffer from paresis or neurological damage may also use an upper arm support sleeve, as this type of stabilizing device is especially recommended for people who are still recovering after a stroke, have had brachial plexus injuries and joint instability.

An upper arm brace can be worn by both adults and children, so, when choosing a brace, make sure it is the right size and model.

How does shoulder brace work?

Depending on its intended use and model, a shoulder brace may have various functions. A basic arm support brace is designed to keep the shoulder joint in its place and for the arm to function properly as well. Upper arm braces are meant to relieve the shoulder joint, while at the same time treating any instability or subluxations. When it comes to arm support braces being used after surgery, they immobilize the the arm and shoulder in a safe position that helps to accelerate the recovery process.

Additionally, shoulder stabilizers are designed to reduce pain. By keeping the shoulder joint in the right position, these braces reduce pressure buildup surrounding nerves that, if left unchecked, my cause chronic pain.

How to choose the upper arm brace?

A professional shoulder brace or shoulder joint stabilizer should always be chosen by an orthopedic doctor or physiotherapist after a consultation. Once you know which model is best-suited for treating your condition, you can choose one that fits your expectations in terms of functionality, color or other parameters.

Each shoulder joint stabilizer available from our catalogue is made of durable materials, which help to accelerate the recovery process. Some products, such as the shoulder brace for sports, are more flexible, whereas others are more stiffened or have advanced abduction features and keep the arm and shoulder joint from moving too much.

Upper arm joint braces are always comfortable to wear, do not cause pain, skin irritations and abrasions. Plus, it actively reduces sweat build up, ensuring you a comfortable recovery process.

Depending the condition you are looking to treat, we carry a number of upper arm braces that will expedite the recovery process, such as the Bort OmoBasic® upper limb sling, which is a flexible, open arm support that is primarily used for people who have experienced traumatic injuries affecting the shoulder and humerus. And when it comes to less-common situations, the Bledsoe ARC 2.0 is there for the job - often used for treating clients who are recovering after surgery, or from serious arm and shoulder injuries.

Arm brace for stability of shoulder joint Neuro-Lux II Sporlastic

125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Arm brace for stability of shoulder joint Neuro-Lux II Sporlastic
125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Elbow brace with ROM Elbo 2.0 with neutral hand support system Orthoservice

138,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Functional elastic shoulder support Orliman

73,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Neoprene shoulder support Thermo-med Orliman

53,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Omo Immobil 50A10 Otto Bock Shoulder abduction brace Post-Op

163,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Omo Immobil Rotation 50A11Otto Bock Post-Op Shoulder Support

213,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Omo Neurexa Plus 5065N Otto Bock Shoulder Brace

125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Omo-Hit Sporlastic Shoulder Support Brace

88,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Orliman C-46 shoulder brace - abduction orthosis (30°/45°)

175,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Orliman C-47 orthosis for positioning at 90° of external rotation

163,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Orliman C-47 Shoulder orthosis for positioning at 90° of external rotation

150,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Orliman TP-6400 arm support - humerus brace in thermoplastic

153,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Orthoservice Elbo elbow support with R.O.M

200,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Otto Bock Acro Comfort 5055 Shoulder Support - Arm Brace

73,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Rom elbow brace Sporlastic Rom Ellenbogen

375,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Shoulder abduction brace 45° i 70° Softab Orthoservice

95,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Shoulder brace with external rotation Extrashould 30° Orthoservice Orthoservice

125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

Shoulder brace with external rotation medi Extrashould 15°

125,00EUR incl. VAT/1piece

References

