Medieval Kidney Belt (2025)

Do you want a wide belt to finish off your ensemble? If so, make sure that you check out the Medieval Kidney Belt and its versatile design. Made from 9-10-ounce leather, this wide belt comes in two colors and five sizes. It has two narrower belts that buckle in front and run through its belt loops. The wide main belt has a convex curve along its top and bottom edges in front. On one side of the curved section, rivets attach the front to the wide strap that wraps around your back. On the other side of the curved front, the belt does not rivet closed. This makes it easier for you to put on the belt and take it off. Wear this belt with your favorite medieval or fantasy costume. It makes a great finishing touch.
As this item is made from natural materials, its appearance may vary slightly from what is shown.
Key Features:
- Comes in two colors
- Available in five sizes
- Has two narrower straps with buckles
- Rounded shape in front
- Versatile design
Materials:
- Made from 9-10-ounce leather
Care Instructions:
- Remove dirt with a hard brush, then gently clean with leather soap and a soft, damp cloth. Remove soap with a separate damp cloth, then use a dry cloth to wipe away remaining water. Let dry naturally. Condition with oil or polish, then wipe with a final cloth to remove excess residue.
|Overall Length
|Belt Width
|Waist Size
|Small
|43.25 inches
|6.25 inches
|28.4 - 34.5 inches
|Medium
|48.25 inches
|6.9 inches
|33-39.25 inches
|Large
|53 inches
|6.9 inches
|38-44.25 inches
|X-Large
|46.5-53 inches
|XX-Large
|63 inches
|6.9 inches
|48-54.25 inches
