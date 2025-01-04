Medieval Kidney Belt (2025)

Do you want a wide belt to finish off your ensemble? If so, make sure that you check out the Medieval Kidney Belt and its versatile design. Made from 9-10-ounce leather, this wide belt comes in two colors and five sizes. It has two narrower belts that buckle in front and run through its belt loops. The wide main belt has a convex curve along its top and bottom edges in front. On one side of the curved section, rivets attach the front to the wide strap that wraps around your back. On the other side of the curved front, the belt does not rivet closed. This makes it easier for you to put on the belt and take it off. Wear this belt with your favorite medieval or fantasy costume. It makes a great finishing touch.

As this item is made from natural materials, its appearance may vary slightly from what is shown.

Key Features:

Comes in two colors

Available in five sizes

Has two narrower straps with buckles

Rounded shape in front

Versatile design

Materials:

Made from 9-10-ounce leather

Care Instructions: