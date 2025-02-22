Meet Our Team | Animal Extras Talent Agency (2025)

MELBOURNE

Fiona is our Managing Director/Owner. In 2006 she decided to leave her role as a Conference & Marketing Executive to pursue her dream of working with animals.She is passionate about animal welfare and has over ten years experience as an Animal Wrangler on film sets. Her spoilt furry and feathered kids are Millie, Benji and Jessie. (Jessie is the boss!)

Sueis our Talent Administrator (below). She looks after new enquiries, registrations and liaises with pet owners. She loves seeing all theanimals' training videos as she receives them for our clients to view. Sue lives with Skipper the aging Jack Russell (aka Skip, Skipper Doo, DooDoo, Mrs Doo!) and also rescued Charlie the Shmalti (Shih Tzu X Maltese).



Merran is one of our Animal Wranglers in Melbourne (below.) She has had many years of experience in dog training and working with animals on film sets and has a Cert II in Dog Psychology & Training. She is extremely professional and knowledgeable in the industry. Her German Shepherd,Kaiser, had many starring roles on the big screen, and she now has beautiful Hemi, a black German Shepherd, whose training is coming along very well!

Oliviais one of our Animal Wranglers in Melbourne(below). Shehas been training dogs for 2 years and works for Underdog Training and Behaviour. She owns a 4 year old Dogue de Bordeaux (River) and a 4 month old Golden Retriever (Ocean) who is in training as a therapy dog.

Kathyis one of our Animal Wranglers in Melbourne (below). A lover of animals, she started walking and minding dogs with Animal Extras 5 years ago. She is totally devoted and caring towards the animals and loves spending time with them. She currently has two gorgeous cats (Shelley and Kit), four budgies (Patch, Pretty Boy, Hector and Myrtle) and a large tank of tropical fish.

Amberis one of our Animal Wranglers in Melbourne and Sydney(below). She is a veterinarian with a strong interest in animal behaviour and has been training dogs in group and one-on-one situations for over 5 years. Amber's own dogs compete in high level obedience, as well as scent work, agility and tricks. She enjoys the challenge and reward of working with dogs and has experience on set with her own! Amber owns Brandi and Sadie, two Border Collies.

SYDNEY

Anna is one of our Animal Wranglers in Sydney (below.) She has experience with all creatures great and small, having previously worked as a veterinary nurse. She now runs her own pet minding and dog walking business, which includes working with farm animals and horses. Anna has chickens (Tesla, Honda and Cookie,) Beau the bunny, and two cats (Baxter and Benson.)

Amy is one of our Animal Wranglers in Sydney (below.) She is a qualified Dog Trick Instructor, with a Diploma in Animal Psychology. Ranked number 1 worldwide for August 2020, she is also the 2020 Dog Trick Trainer of the Year! Amy conducts clinics and seminars to crowds and is an instructor to over 1,000 students in her online dog training group. Her furry friends are Bernie, Lucy and Sylvester.

BRISBANE

Rachel is our Animal Wrangler in Brisbane (below.) She has 7 years experience in dog training her Silky Terrier X Australian Terrier, Harry. She has also worked with guide dogs and puppies in training for 5 years. She has her own pet photography business in North Brisbane.

Terri is another of our Animal Wranglers in Brisbane (below.) She is an animal trainer with many years experience with dogs, cats and horses. Terri is incredibly passionate about what she does, and works with dogs and puppies, and their owners, on a daily basis. Her current fur family members are Dotti the Border Collie, Myst the Shar Pei x, Kaddi and Snoop the Ragdoll cats and 5 horses - Moey, Teddi, Roybee, Magnet and Alli.

Shannon is another of our Animal Wranglers in Brisbane (below.) She has worked as a dog trainer for over a decade and has extensive experience on sets. Other animals she's wrangled include horses, pigs, cats, snakes, ducks, chickens, rats, lizards and rabbits. She is an experienced behaviourist and her two rescue dogs are Simba (Labrador) and Parker (a mixed breed who is a star in his own right.)

Kym is another of our Animal Wranglers in Brisbane (below.) She hasbeen training dogs for 40 years and has always had anaffinity for animals, including learning obedience training while showing Great Danes for her parents. She grew up riding horses andtraining dogs daily. She is nowinvolved in dog sports (agility, disc & scent, search & retrieving) enabling her to build relationships with dogs and better understand them to work with their natural instincts to achieve goals. Her Golden Labrador (Otto) and two Ragdolls (Esmeralda & Kram)spend time learning tricks, training and working in her Caloundra photography studio.



ADELAIDE

Mel is our Animal Wrangler in Adelaide (below.) She is a qualified Dog Behavioural Trainer having studied a Bachelor of Animal Science at Adelaide University and a certificate III in Dog Behaviour and Training at the National Dog Trainers Federation. She works at Advance Behavioural Training and has trained dogs for a multitude of tasks including live performances and other advanced skills. Mel owns Koda the Kelpie and Kenai the Husky.

PERTH

Laura is our Animal Wrangler in Perth (below.) She is a professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA, KPA CTP, IMDT and Cert IV in Dog Behaviour Training.) She has trained dogs for TV, stage and film, with a career highlight of training 3 Greyhounds for WA Ballet's production of Giselle. Laura lives with 4 Border Terriers (Wicket, Malani, Lando & Rogue) and 2 horses (Harry & Buddy.)

