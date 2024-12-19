Meet The English cast: who's who in the new Western series (2024)

Read on to find out which stars make up The English cast.

The English is a Western drama that follows two travelers who — unbeknownst to them—have a shared past. In the new BBC and Prime Video series from BAFTA-winning British filmmaker, Hugo Blick, English aristocrat Cornelia Locke teams up with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp on a journey across 1890s America.

Together, they confront increasingly difficult and horrifying challenges which push them to their very limits, all whilst they head for their ultimate destination: the town of Hoxem, Wyoming on a journey that's described as "a uniquely compelling parable on race, love and power."

The English features an ensemble cast, though many of its characters were kept under wraps ahead of the show's debut. Now that it's arrived, we've learned about more of the colorful characters that Cornelia and Eli come across on their travels.

Read on to find out more about the major stars that make up The English cast.

Who's who in The English cast: Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke

Emily Blunt leads The English cast as Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who is setting out on a quest for revenge.

Where else have you seen Emily Blunt? Blunt is known for a variety of projects including her title role in Mary Poppins Returns, her star turn as Evelyn Abbott in her husband John Krasinski's A Quite Place movies, plus roles in Edge of Tomorrow, Jungle Cruise, The Devil Wears Prada, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Wild Rosemary Thyme. She's also due to appear in Oppenheimer in 2023.

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp

Eli Whipp is a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout who teams up with Cornelia on their epic cross-country journey.

Where else have you seen Chaske Spencer? Spencer is likely best-known for his part in the Twilight saga, where he played Sam Uley. He's also appeared in Banshee, Shouting Secrets, Blindspot, Wild Indian, Sneaky Pete, Jessica Jones and Woman Walks Ahead.

Stephen Rea as Sheriff Robert Marshall

Stephen Rea plays a local sheriff in the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming who starts looking into a series of murders.

Where else have you seen Stephen Rea? Rea has appeared in a number of movies including V for Vendetta, The Crying Game and Interview with a Vampire plus TV series such as The Stranger, Counterpart, War & Peace and Utopia.

Valerie Pachner as Martha Myers

Valerie Pachner features as Martha Myers, a young widow from Hoxem, Wyoming who is tangled up in the sheriff's investigation.

Where else have you seen Valerie Pachner? Pachner recently played Henrietta Fischer in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. She's also appeared in The King's Man, Another Coin for the Merry-Go-Round, A Hidden Life, The Ground Beneath My Feet and Bauhaus - A New Era.

Rafe Spall as David Melmont

David Melmont is a villainous figure who is accompanying another aristocrat across the Old West and is not afraid to get violent to get what he wants.

Where else have you seen Rafe Spall? Spall has appeared in a variety of movies and shows that viewers are likely very familiar with. His credits include The Big Short, The Salisbury Poisonings, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Hot Fuzz, The Ritual, Green Street and The Shadow Line. Fans might also know him as one of the leads in the Apple TV Plus comedy, Trying.

Tom Hughes as Thomas Trafford

Thomas Trafford used to be in a relationship with Cornelia before he left for America. What made him make the move across the pond?

Where else have you seen Tom Hughes? Hughes is likely best known for his roles in A Discovery of Witches and Victoria, though he's also appeared in Casualty 1909, Trinity, The Game, Silk, Dancing on the Edge, The Laureate and Infinite.

Ciarán Hinds as Richard M. Watts

Richard is a hotel owner that Cornelia and Eli both fall foul of on their journey across America.

Where else have you seen Ciaran Hinds? Hinds is a well known star in his own right, having appeared in everything from Game of Thrones, Shetland and Belfast to The Dry, The Terror and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

Toby Jones as Sebold Cusk

Sebold Cusk is a coach driver who brings Cornelia to Richard's hotel.

Where else have you seen Toby Jones? Jones is yet another recognizable British actor who's part of The English cast. He's appeared in major franchises including multiple MCU films as Dr. Arnim Zola and in the Harry Potter saga as the voice of Dobby, though you may also recognize him from Detectorists, The Secret Agent, The Hunger Games, Dad's Army or The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, to name but a few.

Who else features in The English cast?

Whilst The English is primarily Cornelia and Eli's story, there are still plenty of stars set to appear in the show as part of their quest. They include: Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Steve Wall (The Witcher, Raised by Wolves), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride, Doc Martin), Cokey Falkow (The Outpost), Ben Temple ([Rec]), Kimberly Guerrerro (Reservation Dogs) and more.

The English is available to stream in the UK on BBC iPlayer and elsewhere on Prime Video. The series will also air on TV in the UK on Thursdays at 9 pm on BBC Two.