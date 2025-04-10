Meghan Trainor Reveals Which Weight-Loss Drug Has Helped Her Become the 'Healthiest, Strongest Version of Myself for My Kids' (2025)

Meghan Trainor confirmed she's used weight-loss drugs in an Instagram post

The singer-songwriter mentioned Mounjaro in a longer caption about feeling disheartened by questions about her body when she is being honored for her music

Trainor acknowledged that she doesn't look the same as she did 10 years ago

Meghan Trainor is getting real about her body transformation.

The "Made You Look" singer, 31, addressed criticism and concern about her weight loss in an Instagram post on Monday, March 31. In the post, she included a "shoutout" to Mounjaro, which she used after her second pregnancy.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes. In 2023, the FDA approved it for weight loss.

Sharing images of her posing at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards, Trainor opened up about her journey in the caption.

Though she said she felt "honored" to be recognized as a Hitmaker at the Saturday, March 29 event, she confessed that "it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here."

She acknowledged that she doesn't look the same as she did 10 years ago, adding, "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."

The "Mother" singer told her 18 million followers that she has worked with a dietician, made lifestyle changes, and has a trainer. She also shared that she began taking Mounjaro after welcoming her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

"Yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great," Trainor wrote. She and Sabara, 32, welcomed son Barry Bruce in July 2023. They also share son Riley, who was born in February 2021.

"Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters," Trainor continued, signing her caption, "With love 💙."

Sabara supported Trainor moments later. He shared her post to his Instagram Stories, where he wrote, "My hero," on top with a red heart emoji.

Trainor also detailed her transformation at the musical event over the weekend, stating that she is “trying all the things."

"I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]," Trainor toldEntertainment Tonighton the red carpet. "I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

She added that she is trying to "biohack" her body to slow down the aging process.

“So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it,” she toldET. “I just learned about theNADs[food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, Trainor urged women everywhere to "be kinder to yourself."

"Breathe, take a deep breath," the mom of two added. "Go easy on yourself, be kinder to yourself or try... if you're not there yet, start, start doing that because you have to rewire your brain."

Trainor, who shared that she has been "rewiring [her] brain" in therapy, said it's a daily process.

"It's like cleaning your house," she added. "It's gonna get messy again and then you have to clean it again. And like working on the gym, you gotta go back or else you'll lose it all."

