Met Gala: Live (Part 2) (2025)

[Ilana Glazer] And walking through.

We got the line lining up. Mm!

[Ilana Glazer] It's heating up.

[Keke Palmer] It definitely is heating up on this side.

We're getting backed up.

Billie is still making her way up the stairs, honey.

They're having no drag that train up and down,

up and down the roundabound.

[people chattering]

Kinda changing the subject slightly.

It's getting hotter and hotter tonight.

I'm going to try to figure out,

are we in California or New York?

[Keke chuckling]

It is hot tonight

and I'm not just talking about the artists.

[people chattering]

Yes! I live for Lil Nas X.

[people chattering]

[Keke chuckling]

It's the poses.

[people chattering]

[people calling Billie]

[upbeat music]

We have the gorgeous Billie Eilish making her way up

in this gorgeous gown, honey.

I mean, slayed it down.

I literally cannot.

I love how you keep giving us different ranges

of sex appeal.

From the beginning when you was always giving us

that Gucci sports athleisure,

and now we're getting this just glamor goddess.

How did you come up with this design tonight

and with who?

Well, Oscar de la Renta.

Uh-huh.

And it just was time.

[Billie chuckling]

You know what I mean? Yes.

It was time for this

and I feel like I've grown so much

in the last few years

and my confidence has gotten so,

and I've always wanted to do this.

It's not like I had,

you know, I was just scared

and like, didn't feel comfortable in my skin

and I feel like I finally did

and it was time.

Yeah, and I think we all go through those phases

and that's why I think it's beautiful

that you're not afraid or,

you know, allowing people to stick you in one box.

We all have a bunch of different ranges.

Let's let's talk to the fans

'cause I know they're going to be relating to this.

Oh, what was Billie's outfit inspired by?

Was there a particular character, person, movie?

So, did you ever have the Holiday Barbie?

The Holiday Barbie?

I mean, we couldn't afford Barbie.

Like the hack off, one or two.

Oh yeah, right?

[Billie laughing]

It was my like favorite thing in the world.

I would ask for them for Christmas, like every single year.

The dresses.

[smacking lips]

Oh my God!

So, that honestly, like genuinely,

that was my inspiration.

Oh my gosh. I love that. I love that!

I mean, hey, we all want to tap into that princess vibe.

Now you gave Vogue a like,

backstage sneak peek of you working with Oscar de la Renta

to make your dress.

We got to check this out, you guys.

You look so good, girl.

[Billie Eilish] Thank you.

[Keke Palmer] Yeah, your body is amazing.

[gentle music]

My name is Laura Kim.

My name is Fernando Garcia

and we're Co-creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta.

Billie is a big surprise.

We have not worked with her before.

We got very excited when we got the call.

So it was a no-brainer for us.

We love her.

She was pitching image from old Hollywood

with Marilyn Monroe,

Grace Kelly and-

I was very nervous.

I didn't know how she

was gonna be talked into wearing something

that she's never done before.

I mean, there's always insecurities

that you have before you go out the door

for any given occasion.

The Met is something where you have,

basically every eye in the world looking at,

so the pressure is on

and I really understand how meeting someone

that you've never worked with before

could feel very nerve-wracking,

especially for such an event.

We wanted to make sure that it would tie in with

that concept and also fit in with the interiors,

which we got a little sneak peek of.

Billie just said that she wanted

to be the belle of the ball.

So we had to make sure that we captured that idea,

but he kept it in a very beautiful, clean,

modern way as well.

Now, Billie, I know you got

to get this train back in there

so we can figure out how to sit you down.

I'm so glad I got a chance to talk with you

and guys, if you can't get enough of this look,

go to vogue.com to see more about Billie's journey

of making her dress with the Oscar de la Renta team.

Thank you so much, Billie. I adore you.

I adore you too, girl!

Keep making those hits.

I will!

Yes.

You look so good!

Oh my gosh. Stop it!

[people chattering]

Wonderful job, wonderful job, you guys.

Okay. I am here with Grimes

and I,

my mind is blown to outer space,

as usual, with your looks, Grimes.

What is going on here?

What inspired this look?

It was inspired by the movie Dune,

which is not out yet,

but I'm just a fan.

And American author,

so it fits the theme

in the sense that American people were involved

in the making of it.

[Ilana Glazer] Oh, love it.

And yeah.

[Ilana Glazer] Can you show this accessory?

I don't want the people to miss this.

Ooh!

It's a good old book?

And also,

I don't think there's a more bad-ass accessory than a sword.

Yes, and it's created from Colt AR-1543,

15A3.

I dunno what that is.

And it's this company that will melt down

your automatic weapons and make a sword.

Oh my God.

I love that vision- Yeah.

For America. So-

[faintly speaking]

Grimes you're from Canada, right?

Correct. You're a Canadian immigrant.

Tonight's about American fashion.

What made you leave Canadian fashion behind

and enter fashion in this country?

Well, I'll always be a part of Canadian fashion

'cause actually Canadian fashion is sick.

Especially the unofficial kind.

But I love America.

I know you're not supposed to say that,

but I think everyone who cares about art comes here

and all the best art in the world is here.

So I,

please let me have my green card,

President Biden.

Okay. Let's get Grimes a green card.

Thank you so much.

Keke, what you got going on up there?

I was like, we have to hurry up

because this is an individual who always brings looks

with a side of theatrics,

Lil Nas X. I mean, you just was at the VMA's last night

and you tore it up.

Now you're here.

How did you decide to get this look for the Met Gala?

How did I decide to get this look?

Well, it's about three different looks

and then, you know,

it was swirls here first,

right? Okay.

And then we copped down to the armor,

right? Okay.

And then we got to sexy, you know,

we got really sexy, slutty.

You know.

I live for you!

And I mean, Nas, I have to tell you, man,

what you're do with your music

and how you are able to express your vision

in a space where people such as yourself

have not always been celebrated.

I mean, how do you do that, dude?

I mean, how do you,

how do you have the freedom to just do that?

How do I have the freedom to do that?

I feel like COVID, like,

let me get a lot of time to think

and learn to block people's thoughts about

what I have to do out,

no matter who they are, how close I am to them.

And just like, realize we only get one chance to do this.

And I want it to be,

ooh!

[Keke laughing]

[Keke Palmer] He got a glimpse of that camera getting

into his low look.

What are the fans talking about?

Because I know they want to talk about this look

and who was this?

This is a Versace?

[Lil Nas X] This? This?

Who designed this?

Uh-huh.

That's what I thought. Versace.

Okay. Versace, Versace.

So what are the fans talking about, you guys?

And we do look like a cute couple.

Get into it.

Oh my gosh. Billie.

Lil Nas is dazzling in gold. You gorgeous, baby.

[Billie Eilish] I love you! I love you more.

[Billie Eilish] Look how hot you look.

Stop it. I know.

[Billie Eilish] Go off!

What a queen.

The fans are loving it.

Lil Nas as always,

giving the gays everything at the Met Gala.

Oh, have you guys got the live tweets?

Yeah, you know we got it going on.

Thank you. Who's that? Who's that?

That is, oh dang, it moved.

Thank you, Alex. Lil Nas is- Wait!

Lil Nas X is the best dressed male,

no competition. Stop it, guys.

Stop it!

Two more comments.

Lil Nas X Met Gala look.

Oh, now, what?

Trying to come up here and try to say nothing to us.

They're sweating.

Why did they? Oh, they're sweating? Okay. I got scared.

They're sweating. They're sweating.

I thought that was angry. No, its good-

I was about to. It's good.

We was about to.

Lil Nas X. Lil Nas X is God.

Okay. That's enough now.

I mean- Y'all inflating my ego.

We love you. I'mma see you inside.

Any last words to the fans?

Any last words to the fans?

Thank you to my fans

and thank you to Keke, you're a legend.

I love you so much.

Continue to keep doing every good thing you ever do

and I'm supporting and rooting for you always.

[smacking lips]

Oh, I love you, baby.

I'll see you inside. I'll see you inside.

Oh, fabulous.

Fabulous.

Oh my gosh, so,

now you have really upstaged me

because now I feel like I should have my mask on.

How are you doing tonight, lovely?

You look fabulous.

Please tell me about this look

and who designed it.

Givenchy. Ooh.

So, I'm really excited to be wearing Cartier.

And you know, I almost didn't recognize your Finneas

because you had the mask on.

Yes! But we-

Everybody keeps telling me I'm allowed to take it off

and I'm like it's part of the look,

like I like the way it looks.

Well, I mean- I'm so sweaty up here.

The theme is In America,

so it really, so you know- Fair enough.

Finneas and I, when, we go back low key,

'cause we did Actually Vote together.

You wrote it, wrote on it with Benji, Benj and-

You made it sound so much better.

Oh my gosh. Thank you.

You look beautiful tonight.

You do too. How are you?

I'm so good. It's fun.

This is my first Met Gala-

Oh, me too. You know.

So I'm working it, too.

You know, I love the work.

So this is lovely. I'm feeling it.

People keep asking me what to expect

and I'm like, I don't know.

I have no idea, I've never been here before.

Do you have an answer?

I need one.

Honestly, I do not.

I mean, have you had a fashion history prior to this?

No, I care about,

like I look at the photos on Twitter every year

but I'm not qualified.

Like I'm not good at fashion.

What are you most excited about?

I mean, aside from seeing like Rihanna,

I'm excited to just know what it looks like inside of there.

Yeah, me too.

Yeah. It's like seeing heaven early.

[Keke laughing]

I live for it.

Thank you so much, Finneas.

You look absolutely amazing.

Thank you very much. Good to talk to you.

I'll see you inside, bae. Enjoy the rest of your day.

You too!

I almost didn't recognize y'all,

he had the mask on.

Isn't it crazy how you really, you know,

like those masks sometimes can very much so be incognito.

[people chattering]

How's my girl doing?

How you doing, Ilana?

[Ilana Glazer] Good. I'm seeing all the sights.

Just saw a Dapper Dan look that was incredible.

You wanna chat? Ooh, Dapper Dan.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah, come.

You look so beautiful.

You really should get this down.

Thank you. Thank you. So, Eiza, I'm sorry.

What's your last name?

[Eiza Gonzalez] Gonzalez.

[Ilana Glazer] Eiza Gonzalez.

Thank you for joining me.

Who did you create this with tonight?

[Eiza Gonzalez] To I what?

Who did you create this vision-

Oh, Versace. With tonight?

Ooh, Versace. Donatella.

She did amazing, I mean.

I have some Bulgari jewelry here.

It's amazing, I mean,

I feel like it really channels old Hollywood American glamor

and we were going for a little bit of a Rita Hayworth look.

Yeah, you are super classic in this.

Simple yet fire.

What does the theme In America mean to you?

Well, for me it's amazing

because I'm an immigrant and I'm Mexican

and so I feel like the new American is this hybrid

of international, different races, different cultures

and this beautiful blend.

That's why, for me, it was important to embrace

this Hollywood glamor

'cause I feel like we had very few Mexican women

who had that whole, that old glamor in the sixties

and seventies,

so this was the fifties

and it was just, yeah,

fun to play with a different look.

You look devastatingly beautiful.

I'm loving the one glove, too.

I know, and it's connected to the dress.

Ooh! I love!

I know, she just really, really did a great job.

And who are the jewels from?

Bulgari? Ooh!

So yeah, we got this little dragon piece

that is beautiful if you see it.

It's a little head of the dragon.

[Ilana Glazer] It's really soft and elegant,

but also like fierce,

this look. Yeah. They have an edge.

I think that that's me.

A little bit of like chic,

but I need a bite in there.

Eiza, have you done the Met Gala before?

This is my second Met Gala.

Nice. Yes.

What do you think the second time?

You're no longer a rookie.

What's the second time?

What are you hoping for it to give you?

Well it's amazing 'cause now I have friends.

[women laughing]

So I know people

and I've been so lucky to like have a great time, last time.

I came with Prabal Gurung

and we came with a group of girls in a bus

and this time I got to be by myself,

but I know Harris Reed very well.

He's a wonderful person

and like, it's nice that you get to see who,

by the way, this dress is amazing.

[Ilana Glazer] Wild. Iman. Wildly beautiful.

Out of this world beautiful. So yes, it's nice.

It's nice that we finally get to hang with friends

and I love to see everyone's creation,

have a good time.

That's the intention of the Met Ball.

Celebrate and the beautiful expo.

Getting the chance to see it before anyone is the best part.

Yeah.

And with friends. Awesome.

And I love your dress. Oh. Thank you so much.

Great to meet you, Eiza.

You look gorgeous.

Thanks so much. Thank you.

See you inside.

Bye.

[Ilana Glazer] Okay, Keke.

What's going on at the top of the stairs?

[Keke Palmer] Girl, everything is going on.

We're getting more and more looks.

I'm trying to like take it in slowly.

There are,

they're gagging me for my life, honey.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah. I am quite sickened back here.

I saw that Iman look that everyone's been talking about.

Oh, we see it on camera.

Incredible!

She is indeed- Ugh!

[Ilana Glazer] The center of the sun,

as her dress says. And this is Jennifer Hudson

This is Jennifer Hudson at the bottom with this red on?

Yeah- Oh my Gosh.

[Ilana Glazer] I saw her in red. Gorgeous.

[Keke Palmer] It almost like she's channeling Aretha,

here tonight. That's right.

That's right.

So beautiful. So elegant. Another Chicago queen,

diva down.

[people chattering]

[Ilana Glazer] Lil Nas X was so cute.

You two were popping off.

[Keke Palmer] Oh my gosh, Nas, oh. I love him.

I just love the fearlessness.

That to me is just like what it's about.

That's what keeps the excitement in this culture

that we have here,

is just having fun. That's right.

[Keke Palmer] Oh my girl, Storm Reid,

looks like she's channeling Rihanna,

circa 2012,

13. Yeah, I saw her.

She has a whole new look.

She looks so beautiful. Oh yes.

I know the inspo of that.

That's gotta be our girl Riri from way back.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah.

[Keke Palmer] Very much the Umbrella era.

And a little bit into Rated R.

[Ilana Glazer] Yes. Yes.

I was gonna say Unapologetic

but you're right, Rated R.

[Keke Palmer] You know, it's was like the one,

right before, one right or, excuse me,

one right after Umbrella,

Good Girl Gone Bad.

I love that we're Rihanna historians at this point.

[Ilana Glazer] Oh my gosh.

Yeah, yeah. Totally.

It's so funny.

She really is the face of the Met Gala.

[Keke Palmer] Yes, it's true. It's true.

[Ilana Glazer] Hey, looking beautiful.

[Keke Palmer] And that's again,

that diversity we're talking about.

When you have different people bringing different crowds,

it expands the Met Gala

and what it means

and allowing other people the opportunity,

so I just love the whole In America theme, you know.

It's very representative of,

I think the importance.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah, man. I'm looking on this line.

You got Iman, Megan Thee Stallion, Debbie Harry.

I mean, there could not be a jucier line here

and representing America.

That's an America I actually want to live in.

[Keke Palmer] Okay.

[Ilana Glazer] Loving it. People are bringing it tonight.

[Keke Palmer] They really are.

Look at Jennifer.

[Ilana Glazer] Oh!

[people chattering]

Wow. She looks perfect.

[people chattering]

My girl!

We have, oh my gosh,

the Jennifer Hudson stepping up these stairs.

Congratulations on a Aretha.

Thank you so much.

You look fabulous my Chicago sister!

Thank you. Thank you.

Yes. Yes!

So we have you here tonight in this beautiful,

beautiful dress.

Please tell me, who designed it?

And what was the inspiration behind this?

AZ Factory, you know.

It's a tribute

and it's the beautiful energy of it.

It's a celebration and it's my 40th birthday, also-

[Keke Palmer] 40, what?

[Jennifer Hudson] Yes, honey.

[Ilana Glazer] This is crazy.

[Jennifer Hudson] So to be here, in this gown.

Oh my gosh. You look so amazing.

And I mean, I'm sure you're coming off the high

of releasing Aretha.

What was that experience like for you?

Because the fashion and that was incredible.

I know you love going back in time.

Yes.

You know what you, you know, as an actress,

like the wardrobe tells the story.

Clint Ramos did the costuming. Mm-hmm.

It took me back to the sixties.

By the time I got done,

I couldn't help but to feel like the Queen of Soul.

Okay! And I said,

I feel as though I've been stuck in the sixties

for the past three, four months, you know.

Well, you are one of our Queens of Soul.

Thank you. So we had to give you

that credit for sure. Thank you so much.

What are you most excited about tonight?

Just being here.

Just celebrating fashion

and everyone coming together again.

Mm-hmm. It's just,

I think it's such a rejuvenating time,

a beautiful time for us all.

And it's so light out here.

Yeah. You know?

It's hot up here for me, but yeah.

I retain a lot of heat though, so.

I'm okay. Okay.

Well you look fabulous. Thank you.

I can't wait to get in there and cuddle up with you.

Yes. Yes.

Good to see you. Good to see you too.

Hopefully my train can make it by.

Okay. Hit me on your way out.

Go and give me a little hit on your way out.

I'm on my way out.

[Keke laughing]

Fabulous. Fabulous.

How you doing?

Oh, she got a extra part of her dress

that he's carrying with her, okay.

She got two parts of her dress.

Part one, a part two.

I love that.

I love it.

How you doing, darling?

How you doing?

[people chattering]

[faintly speaking] to this man?

That is not who I thought it was.

[upbeat music]

[people cheering]

Okay, I'm here with Kim Petras

and Hillary from Collina Strada.

Guys, this look is so sick.

Tell me about it.

Yeah, so we're just representing horse girls

and all horse humans out here today.

I was just talking about a woman I know

who became a horse girl.

Were you a horse girl growing up?

Yeah, I grew riding horses.

So this is my one of my first ponies, Justin

and this is Kangaroo

and that's my show pony and I'm just a work horse.

[Ilana laughing]

Amazing. Can we see like some tail work here, Kim?

Wow. That is- I got it.

That is incredible.

How long did it take to make this look?

And what did it look like to get into it?

About like four hours, right?

Four hours to get into,

about two weeks to make.

It took about four days to sculpt the horse

and then hand painted it.

Shout out to my team, Regina and Justin.

That is so gorgeous.

I'm loving that shimmy.

[Kim Petras] Yay!

And are you saying four hours sans hair and makeup?

No, with hair and makeup. Okay, okay.

Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

And Kim, you performed the VMAs last night.

How you feeling?

I feel good.

But I blew up my voice yelling for everyone.

I was like, go and [indistinct].

Okay, well tonight you're just gonna look gorgeous

and amazing and- Thank you so much.

Thanks for stopping by.

Incredible.

Awesome. Congratulations.

Thank you! Thank you so much.

[Ilana Glazer] Thank you.

[people chattering]

[Ilana Glazer] Ben! Hi, Ben.

Yo, we're seated together.

You wanna chat?

Okay. I am here with Ben Platt,

star of Dear Evan Hansen.

not just the Broadway show, but now the movie.

Congratulations, Ben.

Hey, thanks.

It's good to see you, Ilana.

It's so good to see you, Ben.

I'm loving these rhinestones under.

Can we just make sure everybody sees them?

So who did you design this creation with?

Cristian Cowan, fabulous queer designer who we love.

I saw him working with my favorite drag queens

and I was like, come on.

Awesome.

And here we are, in a little studio 54,

kind of gay cowboy dream.

Loving it.

Is gay cowboy what you think of when you think of America?

Absolutely! Absolutely.

I think of all of the gays that couldn't live

with their free colors for so long

and we get to

and sometimes we take that for granted.

So I'm just enjoying being able to do that.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah. We are loving how gay America

is these days.

It almost means gay, to be American.

[Ben Platt] Absolutely. America equals gay.

You heard it here first.

[Ilana Glazer] And you just had an album come out,

Revelry.

How's that feeling? How's it going?

It's going good.

It's really fun to have it out

and it's kind of like a joyful record

so I feel like everybody could use a little shake up

at this current scary moment. Yeah.

So hopefully it's giving that to people.

That's for sure. Is this your first Met Gala?

I came once before in 2017

when the show was on Broadway

and I walked around and didn't know anybody

and got scared and left, so-

How you feeling tonight? Second time?

This time I have,

like two or three friends I'm really hoping

to kind of sidle up to

and I'm a little less scared,

except 'til the end.

Okay, and we are at the same table,

so we can also sidle up.

Oh my God,

that's the best news I've ever heard.

I actually asked to be seated next to you.

Like we're at a bar mitzvah.

So, hope to see you there tonight.

That's the nicest thing I've ever heard,

and I now feel so much,

I just, that was a wave of relief.

Good, good.

Have a great night.

I'll see you inside. Thank you.

You look gorgeous. Bye.

[people chattering]

We have the gorgeous Kaia Gerber here.

Honey, you are fabulous.

Thank you. Please walk me through

the designer of this look

and how you came to decide to wear it tonight.

Well, this is an Oscar de la Renta look

and it is actually an exact reference

that Bianca Jagger wore to the Met in '81.

Oh my gosh. So would you say that

that was kind of somebody that you were inspired by

when thinking- Absolutely.

Of the In America theme? Yeah?

Absolutely. And she, hers was designed by Halston

and so beautiful, so.

So what are you most excited about tonight?

I mean, I know your model,

you've been through many of these before.

So what's your excitement this time around?

Well, this is my first Met.

Ever!

Oh, wow! Ever!

Oh my gosh. I know!

So, I'm so I'm just excited.

I've like seen so much

and I've never actually experienced it.

So I'm excited to be here.

Oh my gosh. Well you look lovely.

Get in there, have a good time.

I'm right behind you.

But I wanna quickly go to a fan comment.

Ooh.

Let's see what the fans are talking about.

Ooh!

Oh! Kaia looks stunning O-M-F-G.

You know what that means? O-M-F-G.

You look gorgeous.

Oh, it's the hair too.

Let's get into that.

Oh, we got another one.

Kaia Gerber slays in there.

[speaks faintly]

See, I'm always looking for a question

and they always just give us these great statements.

I love it. I kind of needed this

before going in though, so I appreciate it.

Right? Is just the little push you need.

I really did need that.

We'll enjoy yourself. Thank you.

You look fabulous. It's good talking to you.

Thank you. So nice to meet you. Bye.

Yes! Nice to meet you too. Bye.

Oh, she looks fabulous.

Oh my gosh, I'm so excited you guys,

because I'm about to be here with Iman.

Oh my gosh!

It's giving me church realness, honey.

Yes.

How are you darling?

Yes!

And you designed this fabulous dress.

I did, I did. Oh my gosh.

You look, oh my gosh.

Harris Reed, you guys.

You look,

I mean both of you two look absolutely fabulous.

So do you.

Oh my gosh. Thank you, Iman!

Now tell me how you guys came about with creating this look

for this Met Gala.

Well, he approached me- Yes, yes.

And then he sent me this drawing,

which I fell over it.

I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful.

You know, ray of light, after all the darkness we felt.

So I thought this was a perfect outfit for it, so.

And here I am.

Oh my gosh. Now Harris, what made you say,

hey, I wanna go to Iman?

You know, for this year's Met Gala,

you know, what was that thought process for you?

For me, I tried to think of the most iconic woman

in the world- Okay.

And it really came as Iman.

I mean, she's been doing this longer than so many people.

She represents looks

and I thought there's no better way to represent

what I stand for, fluidity

and really living your best, most authentic life really loud

than someone who knows how to really pull off anything.

Yes. And Harris is exactly right.

I mean, when we think fashion, we think you.

You have seen fashion change over the years.

What would you say is the most exciting thing

that you've seen transpire over these few years?

Young designers. Mm-hmm.

Young designers, young blood.

Inclusivity,

bringing in a lot of Black designers into the fold

and giving them and putting a light on them

because they were always there.

It was just not celebrated.

So that's what's so great about this tonight.

There is a feeling that Anna Wintour did,

it is the big important and established designers

are hosting the young designers.

Yes, and Iman, I have to tell you also personally,

as an aspiring business woman,

what you did with your collection,

with your makeup, Iman,

it was absolutely incredible

and the representation

that it gave young women like myself.

For years, it's the only color that I could have.

So I really want to, you know,

you've paved the way for Fenty,

for Rihanna to be able to do what she's doing.

So I really just want to make sure I told you that.

And as another treat for our viewers at home,

we've got a clip showing your collaboration.

Get into that, you guys.

Thank you so much.

Oh, you're so fabulous.

This is really a honor to meet you.

[gentle music]

First things first,

we are currently at the Standard Hotel,

spanning across three hotel suites

to make one of the, hopefully, most fabulous

and over the top dresses I've ever made.

I kind of immediately wanted to do something

that was very informed by the ballroom scene,

queer culture,

being a fluid fashion designer,

something that was really, not just avant-garde,

but in your face, over the top, you know,

my message kind of at the front and center.

When I was starting my design process in the beginning,

it was all informed about Andrew Bolton's, you know,

theme for the Met is America,

and celebrating the way that American designers kind of,

handled the pandemic, handled, you know,

how they got their messaging out there

and really just kind of like American history.

Once we knew that it was Iman,

we had very little time to kind of personalize

or do much.

So in that time, we had to illustrate her into the design,

re-look at the design and, you know,

look at her body, the way that she holds herself,

what she's worn in the past.

So we did a lot of minor alterations.

We really kept what we had, but, you know,

making it specific as a young designer who has like,

you know, a broad range of clients.

For someone as, I think, established,

in terms of the career that she's had as Iman.

So she really, I think, wanted to look decadent.

So that had a huge play into what fabric we went with

and the fabric that we were going to go with

had to be something you've like never seen before.

Jaw dropping.

Oh! That was amazing.

To see more about Iman and Harris Reed's collaboration,

be sure to check out vogue.com.

Right now, I'm gonna take you guys over to Ilana

to see what she's doing and who she's hanging out with.

So damn short.

I can't hear. Okay, cool.

Hi. So I'm here with Addison Rae.

Addison, you look so beautiful tonight.

Fire.

Tell me about your look.

I'm wearing vintage 2003, Tom Ford for Gucci.

Whoo! Yeah.

And what about Tom Ford and vintage is in the theme

of America, to you? Yeah.

So, just an American designer, highlighting that

and then highlighting the fact

that Tom Ford really loved to like empower women

and make them stand out

and I just wanted to pay homage to that.

[Ilana Glazer] That's great. And did you work

with Tom Ford?

How did it come together?

I worked with Law Roach.

We came together,

found out exactly kind of

what message we wanted to put across

and then this dress was just perfect for that.

[Ilana Glazer] It looks like it didn't even need

to be tailored. It is gorgeous.

[Addison Rae] Thank you.

And is this your first Met Gala?

Yeah, my first Met Gala, I'm so-

How you feeling? I'm shaking.

I'm shaking in my boots.

I don't have boots on, but still.

You're gonna be great.

Thank you so much, Addison. Thank you.

Have fun tonight. Thank you.

Thank you so much.

Yeah, great- Not as bad

as I thought it was.

[Ilana Glazer] Yeah. Yeah, yeah.

[upbeat music]

We have the lovely Debbie Harry and Zac Posen.

A long time fan of yours,

a long time. Oh, thank you.

Yes. It's so lovely to finally meet you

and see you. You too.

Please- What's your name?

Keke. Keke- Keke, pleasure.

Nice to meet you, Zac.

Yes. Nice to meet you.

Now please, walk me through this design

and how it came from the theme of In America

for your both.

Yeah. I'll start with you, Debbie.

No. Oh. You want to start

with Zac? Okay. For me, I mean-

Start with the designer.

I'm inspired by Debbie.

I wore these jeans driving across America.

I started playing with them when I got home,

started chopping them up.

Seeing what you can find making something, you know,

making something that you wore into something new

and recycling it

and then I started playing with stripes

and thinking about the structure of the country,

the unraveling of the country,

and the rebuilding of the country.

Oh, I love how you put that. I love how you put that.

Now, how did this pairing come about for you, Debbie?

A friend of ours- Yeah.

Suggested that, you know,

I model or work with Zac

and he, I mean,

he's the designer, I'm the model.

Oh, I love it. You know, Zac,

I became a fan of yours when I would Aaliyah wearing a lot

of your things back Yeah.

in the day.

I mean, your fashion from then has always been amazing

and it's continued to grow.

What do you think has been the biggest inspiration

of the transition since then to now?

Well, I've had a lot of transitions in my life

and career.

You know, I have a different kind of perspective

about what fashion means,

what high fashion means.

What's really important

is to inspire people to express themselves

and create,

and break rules,

and get your hands dirty

and make some good art.

Oh, I love that.

Well, you guys have a beautiful, beautiful time.

It was wonderful speaking to you both.

Thank you.

Enjoy your night, okay.

Okay. Yes.

And I don't want our- Bye.

Our trains to collide.

To collide.

[Zac Posen] Collide.

[Keke Palmer] Don't worry, don't worry.

[upbeat music]

Oh my gosh.

It's so hard to not always call you guys

by your character names,

because I'm such a huge fan of Game of Thrones

but it's so lovely to see you both here tonight.

How did you design and come up with this look?

I mean, you guys came as a pair.

Did you get yours first or did she get hers first?

We kind of, we went for the collaboration

of, we were wanting to go for Art Deco

but with a modern concept.

Mm-hmm. Yeah.

And then we kind of decided

to end with old Hollywood glamor.

Mm-hmm Yeah.

We were thinking that that was a lovely nod to Americana.

Oh yes. I love that. I love that.

And who designed these looks?

So this is custom St Laurent.

Mm-hmm. And-

I am Oscars de la Renta.

Yes! Yes!

Now neither of you are American, obviously

but the theme tonight is In America,

so what does that mean to you, as Europeans?

Yeah, so that's kind of where we came

with this sort of old Hollywood theme.

As Brits, I think there's this real love

of everything 1950s, America, Hollywood.

I don't know, it's- The decadence.

The decadence. The decadence

and the luxury of it all. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Yeah. You both seem like very down to earth people.

Like I said, I'm a big fan.

So I pay attention to you guys.

What is the vibe when you come to these big,

you know, events?

What's the energy when you step into it?

We were nervous.

Buzzing!

I was nervous. Buzzing!

It's amazing.

I know I feel the same way.

Yeah, the energy from the crowd outside.

It's sensational. Yeah.

No, we feel very fortunate- Yeah

To be here tonight.

Oh my gosh. I couldn't agree more.

It's so good to be out with people again.

So lucky I got talk to you guys.

Please enjoy the rest of your night, all right.

And thank you for speaking to us.

Oh my gosh. Yes.

Thank you for talking, yes.

Have a lovely evening. You too.

Oh, so lovely.

She was giving me a little bit of a I Love Lucy vibe too.

Gorgeous.

♪ Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh ♪

♪ I know it ain't ♪

♪ I know it ain't Thee Stallion. ♪

I know that's who I think it is.

You know it's your girl.

It's me, hi baby.

Now, girl, did you come alone

or did we get my boy Pardi, too?

He not here, it's just me.

We saying what's up, though.

What's up, boo? Hi, baby.

Now, you always stay gagging a sis,

and I got to let you know,

what you said the other day about social media.

I was living for it.

'Cause you always put a stop to it

and protect your peace, sis.

That's what I got to do

'cause one thing about me,

I'm gonna protect my peace.

Okay. Now who designed this look

and how did you come about

with it? This is Coach.

Ooh!

All the way head to the toe

and I just felt like, you know, the hot girl culture,

you need to come give Hollywood glamor.

You know what I'm saying?

I'm giving very much Megan Monroe.

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh.

Now is this your first Met Gala? Second?

This is my first Met Gala ever.

Mine too.

Come on girl. And we look real good.

Girl, we came and slayed. Girl, we killing it!

Keke's really my best friend in my head she just don't,

she don't know.

But you've been traveling

and doing too much touring,

but we gotta like link up sometimes

because what is going on?

We just need it slow.

We give 'em the slow grind.

Let's check in with the fans.

What are the fans saying?

I know y'all know Megan is giving.

Oh, Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play.

And didn't. And didn't.

And don't.

I just really want y'all to know,

its one million degrees out here.

No, that's what I told them too.

They don't wanna hear it though.

Yeah, they hear me.

So I'm about to go inside because-

Okay, go ahead.

Go inside, girl. It's the heat!

Okay. They got the food in there too.

Okay, bye babe.

Bye babe. I'll see you. Love your mama.

[Keke exclaims]

Oh my gosh, man.

Look at you. You look good. I love your hair.

Thank you so much. You look good to you.

First of all, can you been down a little bit

so they can see a little bit of that.

You see the stars.

You know what he's talking about?

Now, Russell, I really got to give it to you

because you're one of the guys

that have taken the athlete role

and really also integrated it-

Yeah. Into fashion.

What was that like for you?

And why did you decide to kind of be somebody

to spearhead that?

I want to be the guy that, be an icon

when I'm done. Okay!

You know, I wanna be a guy that not afraid

to put nothing on,

I look good about doing it

and then that's why I'm here.

And you also do a lot of inspirational stuff

I know the documentary that you did, you know,

shot on Tulsa.

That's incredible.

I love the work that you do, man.

So please talk to me about this look tonight.

Who designed it and what made you wear it?

This is Ralph Lauren

and I wanted to do something real,

navy blue is my favorite color.

So I wanted to kind of blue everything down

from the watch to the jewelry,

to the hair.

Stars are shining, stars aligning,

and we're here tonight.

Oh my gosh. And what does being,

you know, the theme In America,

what does it mean to you when it comes to fashion?

I think, just being true to who you are.

I think one thing about American fashion is

it's kinda elevating guys

and our young generation are doing a good job

by just being themselves

and that's the most important part.

Yes. I love that, man.

Well, you look fabulous.

Appreciate it [faintly speaking].

I can't wait to see you inside.

Appreciate it. Thank you for all you do.

Appreciate it. Alrighty, bae. Bye-bye.

I love Russell.

Love, love, love.

It's a beautiful night, beautiful night.

[people chattering]

[upbeat music]

I know your wife well, she's always cooking.

We did a little something with Michael back in the day.

How are you doing tonight?

And how did you guys come up with this look?

Who designed it?

I see you are very well coordinated.

We're doing so good tonight.

We're wearing Versace Atelier.

It's custom, you know.

[people laughing]

Jason Bolden dressed us, so we're just, yeah.

Yeah. So, I mean, what does this night mean to you guys?

I mean, we're back out, you know,

you've spoken a lot about what's going on in the world

and just, I mean, how do you feel to get back out

and about amongst all these people again.

It's a good energy

and hopefully we can stay on this track

in terms of getting back to normal

but just around amazing people is good energy.

Obviously a good cause here

and anytime I get to spend time with my wife

and get dressed up and dolled up,

a little date night built into it.

I was just about to say,

'cause I know you guys got the kids-

Yes. And I see y'all are always

at the crib.

We still checking on 'em [faintly speaking].

So how does it feel when y'all get a chance to go out

and at these, you feel very down to earth,

so I mean, these are very Hollywood events.

How do y'all feel when y'all step out in these kind

of environments?

It's a lot of fun.

It's different for us,

but we try and make the most of it.

Yes. Yeah.

Now, os this your first Met Gala?

It is, yes. It is.

So what are you expecting?

I'm just asking questions,

eyes wide open this whole time.

Like this whole entrance is amazing.

There's a lot of,

I'm just trying to not fall up the stairs

but also, you know, made my wife, you know,

happy and just in terms of how we, you know,

present ourselves.

Just having fun.

That's basically it.

So I don't know what to expect

but we're ourselves.

[Keke Palmer] Well, you guys always compliment each other

very well.

It's lovely to see you.

Very great representation for us out here.

So enjoy your night

and I'll see y'all inside.

Thank you so much. Yes.

You look beautiful as well.

Thank you so much. Both of you.

Thank you. Absolutely.

Yes!

Beautiful couple. It's always so good,

it's always, to see that, you know what I mean?

It's inspiring.

[people chattering]

I am here with the young star, Amandla Stenberg.

You are so talented, Amandla. Thank you.

You've been in this game for a while, huh?

I guess, yeah.

It's been like, I dunno, 20 years.

Dude! And you're like, what? 20 something?

I mean- Yeah.

You really been doing it. Yeah.

So tell me about this look tonight.

This is really fabulous.

Okay. I'm wearing Tom Brown.

We were going for some revealing hip stuff.

[Ilana Glazer] Yup. Love it.

We wanted to focus on kind of like,

some gender play,

some ballroom reference. Mm.

I'm also from South LA,

so when I thought of American fashion,

I was like,

that's probably just Black people

and queer people who created that.

That's right.

So that felt like the most important thing.

And then it found its way to Target

and Marshall's somehow,

right. Yeah.

But yeah- Exactly.

You know where it originated from.

And tell me about the hair and makeup.

It's incredible.

Sure.

My is by Vernon François

and I just told him,

do you think you could make a do-rag out of cornrows?

And he was like, I'm on it. Awesome.

And this is what we came up with.

And then my makeup is by Kali Kennedy.

Cool. And yeah,

we decided to go for like a dramatic ass lash and-

Yeah, awesome. Yeah.

What is the theme In America feel like to you,

right now in this place that we're in,

in America?

Yeah. Great question.

I was kind of surprised by the theme, honestly,

'cause I feel like it is like a really polarizing time

to make that theme,

which is why it felt most important to me

to like center the voices of the communities

that I'm a part of

that I think like are so often stolen of their credit

in terms of contributing to this country culturally.

Mm-hmm.

So I don't know. That's all I'm really here-

[Ilana Glazer] A perfectly said.

That's what I'm here for.

Perfectly said.

And you are doing it right. Thank you.

You are really firing it up.

Thanks for talking to me.

See you in there. Have fun.

Yeah, nice to see you.

Bye.

I'm like the best mic.

[people chattering]

Am I what? Yeah, you wanna talk?

Yeah. Okay, come chat.

[people chattering]

Could not be a better accessory.

[Precious Lee] You need it.

Okay so, what are you wearing tonight?

What designer you are working with?

Area.

Area. Area.

How did this book come together?

And also, tell me about the fan.

Okay, so my outfit is a hundred pounds, literally.

A hundred pounds?

Well it's like 80 something pounds.

Ah! My fan.

Yeah, it's like 80 something pounds, so.

Wow.

You know, I wanted to have something

that I can use to pull out,

but it had to be cute, so.

Yeah, and down to the teeth, girl.

Let's just see a little,

let's see those teeth.

Yes.

Oh my God. Pink sapphire, diamonds.

Gorgeous.

Yeah.

So, Area. So what was the process

of getting into this tonight?

Oh my gosh. It takes four people to get me in.

[Ilana exclaiming]

It's so heavy.

The beading, the crystals.

It was just so many hours

to bring this vision to life.

I was so obsessed with the idea of a zoot suit.

Dope!

Yeah, just about like really thinking about how, you know,

the first time African American people were able

to start to create their wardrobe

and to, you know, re-interpret style.

And I wanted to do something with a shoulder

that was really strong to like give homage to the zoot suit.

And then I have braided crystal.

I'm from Atlanta. Make sure we see that.

Look at that.

Braided crystal, that is gorgeous.

Representing and educating

while looking fly.

You look incredible.

Is this your first Met Gala?

[Precious Lee] This is my first Met Gala.

I'm on the cover of September issue of Vogue.

[Ilana Glazer] Ooh!

[Precious Lee] And it's my birthday.

Oh my God. Happy birthday.

And thank you so much

for joining us. Thank you.

You are just killing it.

You got nothing to worry about tonight.

Just enjoy yourself.

You look amazing. Who are you wearing?

I'm wearing wearing Jason Rembert, Aliétte.

Oh my God, I love him!

Yeah, he is wonderful. Jason.

You know, I love Jason.

Amazing.

Aliétte. Thank you.

Okay. Have fun. Bye. See ya.

Bye.

And we have the

♪ Tracee Ellis Ross ♪

♪ Fashion icon, diva ♪

And obviously girl, you can see,

I am very much so pulling from your mother tonight.

Well listen, darling.

There are certain Black American icons.

[women exclaiming]

I feel like I'm giving a little bit of Mahogany.

I wanted to do some like- Ooh!

You know what I mean?

A little Grace Jones, a little Mahogany.

I'm wearing Balenciaga Couture.

Oh my gosh.

Tiffany's bangles. I mean, what?

Like this is a bangle, Keke.

Oh my gosh. But the jewelry!

Wait a minute, this is a million dollars.

I don't wanna touch ya.

I don't think you call this a bangle.

This is what I call very expensive.

Yah, this is expensive.

And it's like, oh my gosh.

Now, the theme is In America.

Yeah. What does that mean to you?

It means all of the,

all of the things. Yeah.

And I feel like the biggest example of that

is a Black girl wearing what she wants.

A Black woman showing up in some gorgeous expression

of her inner self. Yes.

Some couture, some electric blue.

Yes.

Like you- Oh!

Sort of paying homage, or-

Absolutely.

Leaning us forward into what's ahead.

Yes.

I feel like being a grown woman in this world

and with everything that's happening,

having a moment of joy to express the fullness

of what our lives are about is,

you know?

Now before I throw it to Ilana, I just, you know,

I want y'all to know Tracy told me,

oh, I gotta get my bag because I don't want to lose it.

Yeah. Please show them this bag,

real quick. Standby, let me get my-

Standby, y'all. She thought she was gonna lose this bag.

Let me get my luggage. Hold on.

Wait 'til y'all see this bag, y'all.

Now that's a clutch, honey.

Balenciaga knows that a woman has some things.

Do you know what I mean?

I live for it. You got to rock it.

What?

Back to you, Ilana.

[Tracee Ellis Ross laughing]

You're fabulous.

I am here with Maluma and Donatella Versace.

Oh my goodness.

It is an honor to meet you.

Thank you so much for chatting with us tonight.

For me, it's an honor to be with Maluma tonight.

No, it's my honor, what do you mean?

Its my honor.

She's the greatest.

[Ilana Glazer] So tell me about the look.

What inspired this look?

And I'm loving the pair, I'm loving the pair look.

How'd you guys come up with it together?

Thinking about Maluma and a homage to America,

I don't know.

Maluma looks good in everything,

so it wasn't that difficult.

So I thought the Western look would be great for him

and his voice is rich and deep

and he'll give you sensation when he sings, you know.

She also knows that I really love horses-

And that I love being on a farm and everything,

so this cowboy look is coming from that love

from the animals.

And I wanted a very rich material,

so real leather.

Red for Maluma, [indistinct].

We're matching.

Did you do Maluma's first and then your dress?

Or did you design yours first

and then his next?

[Donatella Versace] First Maluma design.

My dress was last one.

Love it. Love it.

And what does the theme In America mean to you?

Especially now, this year?

This year? I mean, was nothing

for anybody in the world, right?

Yeah. Last year.

Difficult.

It was, it was tough.

I'm very grateful to America

because America gave me a big opportunity too,

in my career.

Right now, I'm in my tour.

I'm in the middle of my tour,

Papi Juancho tour in the States.

So after the pandemic and everything,

I started doing my tour here in America

and I feel that warmth from the crowd,

so it feels great to be here.

Awesome. Maluma, is this your first Met Gala?

It's my second time here.

[faintly speaking]

I came in 2019 before the pandemic actually.

And yeah, but this time I'm enjoying it like crazy.

Donatella, this just-

Thanks to Donatella, I mean.

I mean, Donatella, this must be,

the Met Gala must be kind of like just a,

an evening out for you.

You've been-

No, it's not. It's always a different experience.

But also you inspire us,

inspiring has given us a theme to think about-

Yeah. For designer.

And the also people we invite, like Maluma,

how Maluma is gonna, you know, project the American dream.

Yeah.

[indistinct]

That's right.

He can project anything because-

Thank you.

She's so sweet. Real artist.

I feel so grateful with her, thank you.

It's an honor Donatella, thank you.

Well, we're having fun.

Yeah, you are in good hands, huh?

Donatella Versace.

Incredible. Right? The greatest.

The greatest. The American dream, Maluma.

Thank you so much.

And Versace, give it up. Thank you.

Thank you.

Have fun tonight.

[upbeat music]

We have Jameel here tonight,

wearing a Jameel original.

A Khiry original. A Khiry original.

So, please, tell me about how you came with this design.

What was the meaning?

And how does it tie into In America, the theme?

Well for me, you know,

my brand is an Afrofuturist luxury brand.

We like to tap into the history

of Back people and what we've contributed.

Mm-hmm.

And to look toward the future about

what life can be like for everyone,

not just for Black folks.

And I think that this is a macrame top.

It's inspired by floggers- Mm.

Tied together with some onyx and obsidian beads

and the inspiration in the collection

was about escapism, and fantasy,

and how it can either hinder our progress

or it can contribute and be the first thing

that we use to understand where we need to go

and why we need to go there.

Oh, I love that. I love that.

And it's so true. It's always the perspective

in which you choose to see things

and how you choose to pull your power from.

Is this your first Met Gala?

It is my first Met Gala.

Okay, so was there anything in particular

that you were most excited about coming in tonight?

Honestly, the carpet. The energy

is just like incredible- Yeah!

Getting all those shots, honey.

Getting those shots.

Just got to, just kind of give it to them

when they need it, you know.

Okay. Just a little flick,

a little [clicking tongue].

You know- Oh, I love it. I love it.

That's what it has to be. Well, thank you so much.

You look fabulous. Thank you, thank you.

This is very unique, your look, so I love it.

Such a fan, Keke.

Thank you. Bye-bye.

Have a great night.

So...

[upbeat music]

We have a Rachel Zeglar,

the star of West Side Story up in the building.

Oh my God.

Hi, girlfriend! Hi, girl!

You look amazing! So wait a minute,

you have to walk me through this amazing dress.

Who designed it?

And why was this the dress you wanted to wear

for this years Met Gala?

Well, this is Christian Dior.

Ooh, ooh, ooh. I, you can't, I mean,

and it's a tarot card

and it's a Venus ruled, Taurus tarot card.

I'm a Taurus. So obviously.

I love some astrology. So I like getting that in there.

Oh, baby. That's very American.

What's your sign?

I'm a Virgo. So we're a match.

Of course you are.

Oh wait a minute.

We got behind you, Pete Davidson.

Wait, let's, come on.

This is my boy, man.

This is my man. Hi, how are you?

This is Rachel. Hello.

Rachel, Pete. What's up, Pete, man?

Hey. How are you guys?

[Keke laughing]

So tell me who designed this look, Pete?

And why did you wanna wear it tonight?

This is Tom Brown

and I wanted to wear it because they invited me

and, you know, it was really nice.

And, guys, I need you really to understand

that this is like a dress.

It's kind of like, you know,

it's giving me a little bit of a Catholic vibe.

We're giving yummy but then we got the little suit with it,

the jacket.

[Pete Davidson] I'm a little slutty nun tonight.

[Keke Palmer] Stop it!

I'm glad you said it and not me.

[Rachel laughing]

What are you most excited about tonight, Rachel?

I'm just excited for the atmosphere,

for some togetherness after the time we've had.

It's really important that we're all together tonight

and I think it's beautiful. Oh. I love it.

And you, like me, you know,

we're both kinda quirky.

So what are you looking forward to in this party?

Like, you know, what are you kind of like wondering

what the vibe is gonna be inside?

I'm just excited to people watch.

There's some interesting people here

and that's why I'm wearing sunglasses,

so they can't see me staring.

[Rachel laughing]

I live for it. I live for it.

Well, thank you guys so much for hanging out with me.

I can't wait to see you inside

so we can really get into it.

All right. Okay.

See you in a bit. Thank you. See you guys.

Where am I going?

[Keke Palmer] You both like, you're like, where do I go?

[gentle music]

[upbeat music]

Okay. I am with the one and only,

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Thank you so much for your service to this country, AOC.

Thank you so much.

And Aurora James who designed this look tonight.

Hi. How you doing?

We're doing so good.

I mean, I have this beautiful date ever, so.

Incredible. And you're the creator of Brother Vellies.

Exactly.

And also the creator of the 15 Percent Pledge.

Tell me about this a little bit tonight.

Well, the 15 Percent Pledge is a call to action

for major corporations to commit 15 percent

of their shelf space to Black owned businesses.

Mm-hmm, yeah.

Incredible. And this is a billions dollar impact

on the fashion industry in just a year.

Right?

Yeah. Like 14 months.

Yeah. Yeah, absolutely.

And I love Aurora's story.

It came, you know, in the wake of the George Floyd protests

and folks per usual, start calling her up.

What do we do? What do we do?

And I mean, you can tell the rest of the story, Aurora, but.

I mean, within 10 days Sephora became the first company

to commit to the pledge

and you know, everyone signs a contract.

There's over $10 billion right now

that's gonna be going into Black owned businesses across

this country because of the 15 Percent Pledge.

Incredible.

Thank you so much. I have chills, Aurora.

Keep going, I'm just, I couldn't help but interject.

Well also, Vogue took the pledge.

[Ilana Glazer] Right.

You know, Vogue was one of the first people

to take the pledge as well.

So, you know, it's really about everyone doing their part

because we need economic justice to happen in this country.

Incredible. That's right.

And tell me the story behind this look,

behind your look paired together.

What white means?

I mean, have you seen the back?

No, may I? We have a message.

Oh my God.

Tax

the

rich.

What a model, AOC.

What up? I didn't know you model as well.

Well... Damn!

So yeah- I mean-

Tell me how this came together.

She models a message,

you know. That's right.

That's what it is, right? Thank you.

And it's like, if you're going to come somewhere

like the Met Gala and you're the Congresswoman,

we would expect nothing less.

Absolutely. I mean, this has been,

when Aurora and I were first kind of partnered,

we really started having a conversation about what it means

to be working class women of color at the Met

and we said,

you know, we can't just play along,

but we need to break the fourth wall

and challenge some of the institutions

and you know,

while the Met is known for its spectacle,

we should have a conversation about it.

You guys are pulling it off perfectly.

Thank you so much. Thank you.

Such a pleasure to talk to you.

Likewise, thank you. Thank you, Ilana.

See you in there.

And thank you for your organizing

and activism in the city.

Thank you so much.

Great work. See you in there.

Oh my gosh.

You guys right now, I'm with Ella.

Worldly known as Lorde who is,

right now, on the cover of Vogue.

So happy to have you here tonight

and I'm getting a little skin here.

I feel like this is the first time

I seen you like this, Lorde.

What gave you this vibe tonight?

Well, I'm wearing one of the great

new American designers, Bode

and we wanted to work with repurposed, antique pieces,

as well as, you know, the penny,

just kind of the ultimate American symbol.

But also I just wanted to get a bit of a, the bod out,

you know?

I love it and the head piece is fabulous as well.

Let's see in some fan comments

'cause we've got some fans coming through

that wanna say something?

Let's see what they're talking about.

Oh, well obviously, Lorde looks amazing.

I could have told you that.

[Lorde laughing]

What else do we have?

Lorde is at the Met.

I'm shaking and crying right now.

My entire week is made.

Oh my gosh.

I love her so much.

Yes!

Now this year's theme is In America.

What does that mean from you?

Especially you, you know, you're not from America.

So how do you kind of interpret that as fashion?

Well. It's been really interesting

for me being an outsider in America.

I feel like my perspective is totally different,

but it's so beautiful.

This is my third Met

and I feel like this one has real energy.

This feels more like the America

that we all know. Mm-hmm.

To see these beautiful people, you know,

new people coming through. Yeah.

It's the best. I love that.

I think everyone looks stunning.

Well, we're so happy to have you.

Congratulations again on the cover.

Thank you. You look fabulous

and I'll see you inside.

[faintly speaking]

Yes. Thank you so much.

Bye. Bye bye.

[people chattering]

[upbeat music]

Okay.

We have, we've been not doing our job, Ilana.

We got to check in with the fan polls.

Yeah, I'm curious what the fans are thinking.

What they're, what they're saying.

Who would you rather style for a Met Gala?

Bernie Sanders or Larry David.

64 percent wanna style Bernie Sanders?

I mean, they're very similar. I'm not surprised at that.

I'm not surprised at that.

Ooh, I'm seeing- I feel like one could wear

the others outfit pretty easily.

Girl, did you see that Frank came in here

with like a little machinery, puppety gag.

Wild! I thought it was a baby

and I was like, that's irresponsible.

Then it was a robot and I was like,

that's frightening.

I need to know the meaning of this.

I have to add to ask him.

He always has some type of meaning

that's like, just like- Yeah.

Make your head like explode.

Yeah. I'm sure it's some algorithm

that solves the planet or something,

but it's a little frightening

and very cool.

I hate you so much.

[Ilana laughing]

Yes. Oh, yes.

Yes. Jeremy O. Harris is in the building looking fabulous.

Yeah, Jeremy looks fabulous.

A Slave Play, honey. Oh!

Whoo! Get outta here.

[Keke Palmer] Incredible show!

Incredible show. My jaw on the floor

at Slave Play.

[Keke Palmer] Girl, I was like literally watching that

and I didn't know if I want to laugh or cry.

I'm like, okay- I know.

[Keke Palmer] Now, wait a minute.

[Ilana Glazer] I know. Did you see Zola?

You know I did. Oh, Jeremy O. Harris.

[Keke Palmer] My girl, Taylour Paige

is in there. Oh Taylor. So good!

[Keke Palmer] Yeah, she starred as Zola.

[Ilana Glazer] Jeremy O. Harris

and Jenicza Bravo wrote that one.

That is just fire.

Also, I don't know if I'm laughing or crying.

[Keke Palmer] Okay. I got my boy, Frank.

[Ilana Glazer] Okay, do it up, do it up.

[Keke Palmer] Frank, Frank, Frank.

Yes. You are really just,

I need you to understand,

you speak to people's minds in a way

that they don't even know

and I need to understand how you do that.

Like, what is the meaning of this whole ensemble

and this and this little guy here that we got?

Well, movie magic, America, I don't know.

I love you by the way.

What?

I do. I do. It's true.

Oh my gosh, your song from above is very-

And you're a decent person.

It's like,

he's star struck, I'm star struck.

Oh my gosh! stop it Frank!

I need you to know that we very rarely get blessed

with your presence.

So the fans are going crazy.

I have to throw to them

'cause I know they want to ask some questions to you.

Okay. Okay, Frank Ocean,

with the statement yet again.

We always know you're coming with the statement.

Yeah, we gotta get-

Okay. Frank Ocean looks incredible.

We are. That was coming.

What else we got? What else we got?

Yes. Frank looks good.

I mean, Frank, the theme is America.

What does that mean to you when it comes to fashion?

Because I mean, you, you're incredible

and very well known for your fashion.

I think it's kind of all going through one stream now, so.

I do see the fashion

and the getting ourselves together as like

a thing that's influenced by the world,

but in America, yeah, it's the same.

I feel like we do kind of make some,

I don't know, set some trends, you know, in general.

You know, especially in music

and I don't know.

That was an open-ended question.

Yeah, I know. But that's you.

That's Frank, man.

What sign are you? I gotta know.

I gotta know. You gotta know my sign?

I have to know your sign.

I'm a Scorpio.

Oh, oh, oh! No. What's your sign?

I'm a Virgo. This is-

Oh yeah, we,

is that right? Do we match?

I think so.

Okay, so we're best friends now.

We can be.

Okay, I'm down for this.

One more comments to the fan.

I'mma let you go inside. All right.

Is that Frank ocean holding a fake baby?

Now how y'all gonna ask that?

Y'all know that's exactly

what's going on. Yes.

That's Frank Ocean holding a fake green baby?

Uh-huh.

Thank you so much. Thank you. See you.

You're amazing. I love you.

So good seeing you, bae. Love you too.

Who don't love Frank Ocean, y'all?

He always say something

that makes your mind just go like yeah, yeah, yeah.

I still don't know, but yeah.

The man, the man.

We got my boy Lee Daniels in the building.

Oh, love Lee.

He's always shown so much love,

always.

Hello, Lee. Keke!

I heard you asking for me.

I heard they was looking for me.

Here I go.

Lee!

And look how beautiful you are.

Oh my gosh. First of all,

this beard, honey. You look like

you giving Diana Ross.

You know I was giving that.

No, you really are. They said,

the theme was In America.

I said, Diana, the boss.

What's good? Stunning.

Lee,

let's get into this look. What do you think of this?

Honey, it's everything. It's classy. It's youthful.

We got it relaxed

with the sneaks. You like the grill?

Oh, the grill is fabulous.

Take a look at that grill, y'all. Make sure y'all get

in on that. Where do I look?

Right here? Right here.

What do you think? Give 'em that look, yes.

I don't know, I've never done it before.

Congratulations on your new show.

Thank you, honey. I mean,

you're always killing it.

Please tell me what your idea was for this look,

who designed it?

Prada. Because, you know, Prada did

The United States Versus Billie Holiday.

Look, I can't even talk in these damn grills.

I'm trying, y'all. I'm trying.

The rain in Splain is baking on the plane.

Prada did-

They worked with you

for Billie. Yeah.

And so they dressed me and they asked me to come tonight.

So I'm excited to be here. Oh my gosh.

And I didn't know you were gonna be here!

I know!

We always just gag when we together, honey.

They don't wanna know our conversations behind camera.

Well, not only that,

she's one of the most brilliant actresses.

Truly, the one of the most brilliant actresses

and I can't wait 'til,

we figuring it out.

We figuring it out. Oh my gosh. I love you, Lee.

A lot of people don't know he produced Pimp, so-

Oh my God, yeah. Yeah, yeah.

Oh my God. Yeah.

And she wasn't nothing like this in Pimp.

Oh no, that's right.

And then your lovely man. Here's Fisher.

Hey, boo. It's good to see you per always.

[lips smacking]

Well, you guys look lovely. You look fantastic.

I love the look.

Oh my gosh. Thanks, boo. Love it, love it, love it.

You always look good.

Well, you guys look fabulous.

Really quick, before I let you go.

Yeah. What does In America mean

when it comes to fashion to you?

You know, I think, for me,

I take it to Black fashion- Mm-hmm.

And I think that we set the tone.

I think that we set the tone.

I think that, I think it's clear to Vogue,

to Anna Wintour that we are here and ain't going,

I feel like I'm at the Soul Train Awards.

[Keke laughing]

Stop it! Hey!

I can't with Lee, I can't.

Have fun, you guys. Thanks.

I'll see you inside. Bye.

Oh, so good to see you, Fisher.

Ooh, Mary J.

Mary J is in the building.

Hey, Corey. What's up, baby?