Michael Wimmer on BMW job, failure as a pro and why Motherwell feels like home (2025)

The Steelmen's new German gaffer reveals fascinating insight into how he's had to graft for everything he's got in the game so far.

The Wimmer family home in Dingolfing was built by their own hands.

The small town in South Bavaria is renowned for its industry and manufacturing.

Symbolised by the huge BMW assembly site, with the highest production volume of cars anywhere in Europe.

The workforce is 23,000 strong. Dingolfing itself only has a population of 21,000.

So its importance to the area is almost immeasurable.

Not just in terms of employment and finance. But in what it gives the people who live there.

A sense of pride, a grounding, a work ethic, an opportunity. Humility.

Michael Wimmer did a three-year apprenticeship as a teenager.

After going off to chase his dream of becoming a professional footballer - and ultimately failing - there was only one place he was going back to.

He had six years of hard labour at the car plant, while honing his talents as a coach.

His love of the game was undiminished.

But his upbringing in Dingolfing made him realise that in life nothing comes easy.

And the biggest rewards come to those who put a shift in.

So when you think about it - maybe it’s not surprising that the German ended up in Motherwell.

A Scottish town built on pure graft. A community with principles forged at Ravenscraig steel works.

Even now, 33 years after its closure, that spirit and feeling of solidarity lives on in Lanarkshire.

Wimmer senses it. It reminds him of growing up in Dingolfing, which shaped who he is today.

The Fir Park head coach has only been in the job seven weeks. But he already feels at home.

In an exclusive interview with Mailsport, Wimmer said: “Everything is familiar in Dingolfing, so there’s a togetherness.

“I liked growing up there.

“The place is built upon hard work.

“If you speak to anyone about Dingolfing, they all know about the BMW factory.

“If you think there are 21,000 people in the city but 23,000 employees there - it feels like the whole town is working for the company.

“But that’s so important for the city.

“The company generates money and they sponsor football, tennis and ice hockey clubs in the area.

“I think you can compare it a little bit to here. Motherwell was renowned for its steel.

“It’s known for having a great ethic, a place where you have to work for your money.

“Here, you can feel the connection between the club and the fans.

“During the games, I sense how important this club is to them.

“That’s something I really like. I had it at some of my former clubs - but this is special.

“It’s more passionate, more traditional.

“I think of the fir trees on our badge. It’s a symbol of togetherness and I can feel that.

“It’s the same in Dingolfing. I’m proud to come from a place like that.

“When I lived at my parents’ house, we all had jobs.

“We didn’t get any gifts. It was all about work. We even had to build our own house.

“We built it as a family with our own hands in Dingolfing. I’m proud of that, also.

“That type of thing helps you grow up and it keeps you grounded.

“I know where I’m from.”

Wimmer has been immersed in the game since going to watch his dad, Johann, as a youngster where he’d help to hang up the players’ kit at FC Dingolfing.

He was desperate to make the grade as a pro.

But at second-tier outfit, Greuther Furth, in 2002 he realised it wasn’t going to happen.

At 22 years old, he went back to his local club and got into coaching.

But at the same time, he had to earn. So where else was he going to get a job?

He said: “I came back and worked at BMW for six years.

“You work either from 5am to 2pm or 2pm to 10pm.

“I did both of those shifts, as well as playing football for the regional team.

“At the same time, I was trying to be a coach so I know what it means to work and be busy.

“In my job, I was responsible for the electronics in the cars.

“I dealt with batteries, lights, all the electric things in the car.

“My love of football came from my father.

“He was a good player in the German fourth division and had the chance to become a professional.

“He didn’t do it because of the family. He wanted to stay in Dingolfing and not move to Munich.

“When I was five years old, I’d go to the games with my father and put the jerseys on the wall for the players.

“My life was school and football. Maybe too much football and not enough school!”

Wimmer was a talented midfielder obsessed with the game.

So why didn’t he kick on from Greuther Furth to the Bundesliga?

You get the feeling it’s still a regret that rankles with him.

But the good news for Motherwell and their top youngsters - like prodigious skipper Lennon Miller - is that Wimmer now uses that experience to aid their development.

He said: “To say I didn’t make it due to a lack of discipline is maybe a little bit hard on myself.

“But I just didn’t have that last bit of hunger to make the extra step.

“To live like a professional player, to eat and sleep like a professional player.

“I didn’t really enjoy that life.

“That’s the reason I didn’t reach the level where you can earn so much money that you can stop.

“In 2002, it was clear for me in the second division that it wasn’t enough from me.

“So I had to go back to study Electrotechnics and work at BMW.

“In the end, it was a learning experience for me.

“Because I see now that talent is not enough, you need more.

“The guys who worked harder than me deserved it more.

“Now, I can pass that experience on to young players.

“I can tell them, I failed myself because of it. I failed due to a lack of discipline. I couldn’t take that last step.

“You need that special thing. I learned from it and used it in coaching.

“I wasn’t a guy with 200 Bundesliga games behind me.

“If you have that, they’ll say: ‘Here, take this job’. You get it easier.

“So I had to work from Under-15’s coach all the way to U23’s. Then assistant coach, then head coach.

“You have to stay humble and that comes from where I grew up in Dingolfing.

“As a coach, I’ve had to work for everything I’ve got.

“And now, I’ve worked so hard for it that I want to keep it.

“I’ll give my heart for 24 hours here at Motherwell.

“But if it doesn’t work, I’ll be able to say OK, and be a youth coach again.

"At least I’ll be able to look in the mirror and say I did everything I could to be successful.”