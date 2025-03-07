Microcurrent Facial Devices Are $$$ — Are They Really Worth It? (2025)

Beauty | medically reviewed Author: Alexandra Engler Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. February 27, 2024 Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director By Alexandra Engler Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. Medical review by Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. Dermatologist Ruth Jobarteh-Williams is a board-certified dermatologist.

Image by Galina Zhigalova / mbg creative February 27, 2024 Microcurrent facials are a noninvasive yet highly effective treatments for lifting aging skin. And while the highly sought after technology was once reserved for your dermatologist's office, it's now available in handheld devices for the same skin longevity benefits from home. With purported benefits like lifting, toning, and fine line reduction, any skin care devotee's interest would understandably be piqued. But be warned: These pro-worthy tools can come with a price tag to match. Our guide breaks down everything you need to know before buying a microcurrent device, along with our top picks rigorously tested and reviewed by our beauty editors, plus expert-tips from dermatologists. The best microcurrent facial devices: Best overall: NuFace Trinity Complete Set ($525)

NuFace Trinity Complete Set ($525) ZIIP Beauty GX Series Microcurrent Facial Device ($349)

Foreo Bear ($329)

FaceGym Pure Lift Face ($520)

7E Wellness Myolift™ Mini Microcurrent Device ($329)

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand ($169)

Therabody Theraface PRO ($399) What is a microcurrent facial device?

As the name suggests, these tools emit low (micro) levels of electrical currents. You may be thinking, what could that possibly do for my skin? Well, these currents are very similar to the ones your brain sends to your muscles.

"Our brains use currents to communicate through our neurological pathways, where it's constantly sending signals. What we're doing with this technology is mimicking those currents and delivering them to our facial muscles," says biomedical engineer and holistic skin care expert Pooja Johari, M.S., founder of 7E Wellness.

"The thing is, the facial muscles can't tell whether the signal is coming from the brain or this device."

You can also think of microcurrent like a workout for your face. "It stimulates the facial muscles underneath the skin, which will help to improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles," says celebrity esthetician Shani Darden.

Many signs of aging aren't just due to collagen decline; they can also be attributed to the fact that our facial muscles weaken as we get older. When the muscles sag underneath the skin, so does the skin on top of it. So by building them back up through microcurrents, your entire face will appear more toned and lifted.

Summary A microcurrent facial device is a tool used for non-invasive facial treatments. It utilizes low-level electrical currents to stimulate the muscles and tissues of the face.

How our team tests microcurrent devicces

The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the microcurrent devices on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.

Ease of use: Given that results from microcurrent devices take time and consistent use, a product that is easy to use is incredibly important. We kept that in mind when making our selections.

Given that results from microcurrent devices take time and consistent use, a product that is easy to use is incredibly important. We kept that in mind when making our selections. Lifting power: We evaluated the lifting power of each device on the momentary results separately from the long-term efficacy. Some people want a device that lifts the skin at the time of use, so we kept that a priority.

We evaluated the lifting power of each device on the momentary results separately from the long-term efficacy. Some people want a device that lifts the skin at the time of use, so we kept that a priority. Extra features : Some of our product selections provide extra features beyond just the microcurrent function. This way, you can get a bang for your buck and keep your routine minimalistic if desired.

: Some of our product selections provide extra features beyond just the microcurrent function. This way, you can get a bang for your buck and keep your routine minimalistic if desired. Comfort: Microcurrent devices should never cause you pain. The devices on this list are safe and most often adjustable in strength.

Microcurrent devices should never cause you pain. The devices on this list are safe and most often adjustable in strength. Long-term efficacy: We tested these products one at a time to ensure we could properly evaluate their long-term effectiveness.

Ease of Use: 4 | Lifting: 5 | Features: 5 | Comfort: 5 | Long-Term Results: 4

NuFace makes some of the most famous microcurrent facial tools on the market, and the Trinity is one of its best. The kit includes everything you need to get started: a hydrating conductive gel, a target attachment for the lip and eye area, as well as an LED and infrared therapy attachment to deliver amber and red lights.

Learning to use microcurrent tools can be difficult no matter what device you have, but this one is on the easier end of the spectrum. “I appreciate that there’s an app you can pair with your device that features step-by-step tutorials. It literally tells you what to do for each second of the routine,” notes mbg’s beauty and wellness editor Jamie Schneider.

We love that the NuFACE Trinity+ is strong, and it even comes with a “boost” button that amps up to 25% more microcurrent for targeted sculpting. Not only did Schneider seen an immediate difference, but 85% of users in a clinical trial also experienced improved facial contour.

Best of all, the NuFace doesn't cause any discomfort when used correctly. If you feel a zapping sensation, you probably need to apply more conductive gel. (You may also be inching too close to the hairline, which can cause discomfort.)

“Full disclosure: I’m in my mid-20s and am not dealing with skin-sagging concerns yet,” Schneider says. For that reason, it’s difficult to determine the long-term efficacy in terms of tightening. Still, the initial sculpting power is noticeable, and prevention is everything—after all, experts suggeststarting microcurrent in your 20s.

Pros Red LED light can help target discoloration.

The hydrating conductive gel includes snow mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and more.

Cons The conductive gel also includes parabens, which most clean beauty users avoid (you can always use a different conductive gel with your NuFace if you decide to go with this option.)

Tester takeaway “After completing one side of my 5-minute facial, I can seriously notice a difference," senior beauty and wellness editor Jamie Schneider.

Image by ZIIP Beauty GX Series Microcurrent Facial Device View on ZIIP Beauty ZIIP Beauty GX Series Microcurrent Facial Device Best nanocurrent: FDA cleared Yes Conductive gel included Yes Installment payments allowed Yes Additional tech Nanocurrent See all specs

Ease of Use: 4 | Lifting: 4 | Features: 3 | Comfort: 5 | Long-Term Results: 5

Ziip utilizes nanocurrents and microcurrents, the previous unique form helping to achieve longer-lasting results. The technology helps encourage both sculpting and easing fine lines and wrinkles. This one is super gentle, which is great for those who shy away from strong pulses.

This one syncs with an app as well. Just select any desired facial and follow the steps. It also uses haptic feedback to instruct when you move the device to a different area of the face.



This one doesn’t provide as noticeable of an instant lift as some of the other options, but it’s still noticeable.

This doesn’t have any extras, but I do love that it utilizes both micro and nano currents. This dual wave technology means that it’s more effective at the cellular level. While microcurrents can improve ATP production, the main benefits are muscle toning. Whereas with nanocurrent, you’re more effectively targeting the cellular changes. Nanocurrents are also usually better suited for those with sensitive skin.

“It effortlessly cradles in your palms. It’s gently curved, and the two spheres are on the inside,” she notes. It’s almost like a cell phone. Plus, it doesn’t feel too strong on the skin or twitch the muscles. Instead, you’re met with a warm sensation.

Considering I’ve been a Ziip fan for several years now, I can personally attest that it works long-term. But these results do not come without consistency and a dedication to the game—if you want to see the best results, use it the true 3-5 days a week.

Pros This option from ZIIP comes with their Gold Conductive gel, an all-star formula that uses actual gold, five growth factors, peptides, niacinamides, aloe vera, and more.

Cons At $129, the conductive gel is a pricey serum to continually repurchase

Tester takeaway "I can personally attest that it works long-term. But these results do not come without consistency and a dedication to the game. If you want to see the best results, use it the true 3 to 5 days per a week." —beauty director Alexandra Engler

Image by Foreo Bear See Also This Device Finally Gave My Round Face Cheekbones View on Foreo See more options Foreo Bear Best user-friendly FDA cleared Yes Number of microcurrent levels 10 Recommended use 2 minutes/ daily

Ease of Use: 5 | Lifting: 5 | Features: 3 | Comfort: 5 | Long-Term Results: 4

What makes this tool special is the antishock system, so it's designed to automatically adjust to your skin's comfort level and offers 10 microcurrent intensities. If you have sensitive skin, you can dial down the power—but you can also amp it up if you're looking for more visible results immediately after.

With an app to guide you and one main button, this device is incredibly easy to use. It’s waterproof and compact, making it travel-friendly as well.

“The first time I used this device I was floored by the results—the lifting power is so strong, yet it never ever feels uncomfortable thanks to the unique AntiShock technology,” says mindbodygreen’s assistant beauty and health editor Hannah Frye.

Frye notes that, while there aren’t other features on this device it does come with a stronger vibration which she finds therapeutic. The waterproofing and long-lasting charge add to the product’s versatility.

“I can crank this device up to the maximum setting without any discomfort, and I can’t say that about the other microcurrent devices I’ve tried,” Frye notes.

“My smile lines have begun to fade, and I don’t use it as often as I did in the beginning,” Frye says. “But still, I use it at least three times a week, so I suggest staying committed if you really want to see results,” she adds.

Pros USB rechargeable with up to 90 uses per single charge

On the more affordable end of the spectrum

Cons The full-sized conductive gel isn't included (although a trail satchel is), so you'll need to buy it separately or use your own

Tester takeaway “The first time I used this device I was floored by the results—the lifting power is so strong, yet it never ever feels uncomfortable thanks to the unique AntiShock technology,” says mindbodygreen’s assistant beauty and health editor Hannah Frye.

Image by FaceGym Pure Lift Face View on Facegym Pure Lift Face by FaceGym Best performance: FDA cleared Yes Conductive gel included Yes Installment payments allowed Yes Additional tech No See all specs

Ease of Use: 4 | Lifting: 5 | Features: 3 | Comfort: 4 | Long-Term Results: 5

This advanced tool uses a patented triple-wave technology to target several layers of facial tissue. The lowest wave offers a calming effect on the skin. The second wave is a mid-frequency to target the dermis layer of the skin. And the third wave is high frequency to reach into the facial muscles. Plus it comes from FaceGym, the brand that helped popularize facial workouts and target the facial muscles via microcurrent devices to the masses.

The user guide that comes with the Pure Lift Face is easy to understand and the product itself isn’t too complex—the number on the screen shows numbers 1-10, referring to the power strength settings. “I like the feel of this one, the longer handle gives you more control,” Frye says.

“This one has a noteworthy strength of 7,300 microamperes whereas other leading devices have around 300-500. That, combined with the triple-wave technology explains the shocking instant results,” Frye says. She adds that this device showed the most improvement in lifting the brows, something many other microcurrent devices couldn’t achieve

This one doesn’t come with extra features. However, it is quite noteworthy when it comes to strength and unique microcurrent technology, so it’s not a total loss.

“I noticed some muscle twitching with this one, but that’s only if I cranked it up to the maximum setting,” Frye says. If you are sensitive to microcurrent, she suggests sticking with the lower settings.

“This device has outperformed other devices when it comes to brow lifting,” Frye says. When used three times a week as directed, the results are noticeable and lasting, likely due to the triple wave technology. The collagen-supporting serum also contributes to lasting impact.

Pros Comes with a collagen-supporting serum to amp up the firming affects over time

Made with diamond-shaped probes for a smoother user experience

Cons Pricey

Image by 7E Wellness Myolift™ Mini Microcurrent Device View on Amazon Mini Microcurrent Device by 7E Wellness Myolift™ Best professional-grade FDA cleared Yes Conductive gel included Yes Installment payments allowed Yes Additional tech No See all specs

Ease of Use: 2 | Lifting: 5 | Features: 4 | Comfort: 5 | Long-Term Results: 5

For the skin care pros and amateurs alike, no one makes better options than 7E Wellness. The brand offers a digital support portal, access to community groups for business support and inspiration (for aestheticians), and in-depth, one-on-one education sessions with trained pros. This one isn’t the most user-friendly, but it’s certainly effective and customizable.

The set-up isn’t the easiest, as there’s lots of additional cords. It’s definitely not the most beginner-friendly device out there, so keep that in mind if extra cords and clutter gives you pause.

They divide the protocol into two categories, and from there levels. The “erase” protocol helps elongate muscles and eases wrinkles, while the “educate” tones and sculpts. Each of those has a level 1 and 2, which adjusts the pre-calibrated strengths. On top of that, you can manually adjust the strength of the treatments and duration—as you can tell, it’s quite involved.

This one has great lifting and sculpting results, especially around the cheekbones.

This one comes with reusable adhesive masks for the forehead, around the eyes, and the nasolabial folds. You attach them to the base device with cords, press them on the skin, and it sends the microcurrent to the desired area without having to move around a wand. I’ve never seen add-ons like this before

Hands down the most comfortable microcurrent I’ve ever tried. It almost feels like nothing is happening. Plus, you can easily adjust the intensity so it’s great for anyone sensitive to microcurrent.

We haven’t had the chance to test this one quite long enough to evaluate long-term efficacy, but the professional-grade brand is quite trustworthy in our opinion. It is involved, so it may be more difficult to stick with routine-wise, which may contribute to lackluster results if not used as instructed (as with any device). In other words: This is not made for the one-and-done type of user.

Pros Professional-grade tool

88% of users say they'd recommend them to a friend

Pros Not as user-friendly as the others

Comparing the best microcurrent facial devices

Product Price Installment Pay FDA Cleared Gel Included Features Use Solawave $149 Yes No No LED light therapy/ Facial massage/ Therapeutic warmth 3x per week NuFace Trinity Set $525 Yes Yes Yes LED light therapy/ Infrared technology 5x per week ZIIP Beauty GX Series Microcurrent Device $495 Yes Yes Yes Nanocurrent 3x per week Foreo Bear $329 Yes Yes No N/A Daily FaceGym Pure Life Face $520 Yes Yes Yes N/A 3x per week 7E Wellness Myolift™ Mini Microcurrent Device $239 Yes Yes Yes N/A 3x per week

What are the benefits of a microcurrent facial device?

While it's important to know the "how" behind any tool you use, most folks are interested in the "why"—essentially, what changes can you expect to see from using your microcurrent device? While we hinted at several in the section above, here's the full list of presumed skin-enhancing benefits:

Muscle toning: The microcurrents engage the facial muscles, helping them to become stronger and more lifted, as Darden noted above. Essentially, these are like a workout for your face. ATP production: ATP is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that's vital for cellular energy (it's like an "energy currency"). It naturally declines with age, but microcurrents can stimulate the muscles to enhance production, as Johari tells us. Collagen and elastin production: Increased ATP production supports collagen and elastin in the skin, says Johari. Increased product efficacy: Microcurrents can help enhance product absorption. Wrinkle reduction: Likely due to a combination of the factors above, research shows that microcurrents can contribute to wrinkle reduction. One clinical study with 30 women under the age of 45 found that with 30 consecutive sessions (each session being 20 minutes), participants reported improved skin appearance and reduced wrinkle depth.

While many skin care professionals support using microcurrent devices, we should note that at this time there isn't a huge body of research behind their use. It's a growing, and promising, area of study, but certainly more research is needed to make definitive claims.

Are at-home microcurrent devices safe?

While microcurrent facial devices are generally considered safe for most, these are professional-grade products and should be treated with care.

First and foremost: "It's important to check with your doctor before using microcurrent if you have epilepsy, heart conditions, or you're pregnant," Darden previously told us.

Tips for using an at-home microcurrent facial device:

Here's what to keep in mind when folding them into your routine.

Be mindful of skin type . These are best suited for those with concerns most often associated with aging, such as sagging, fine lines, and dullness. Those with otherwise healthy skin can benefit from them long term, too. However, Johari says that those with moderate to severe acne and rosacea should avoid use (an occasional breakout or flare-up is fine; just be sure to avoid the areas when using your tool).

. These are best suited for those with concerns most often associated with aging, such as sagging, fine lines, and dullness. Those with otherwise healthy skin can benefit from them long term, too. However, Johari says that those with moderate to severe acne and rosacea should avoid use (an occasional breakout or flare-up is fine; just be sure to avoid the areas when using your tool). Use clean, high-quality, water-based formulas with it. Johari told mbg, "You want conductive gels that are clean and don't contain any ingredients that may have long-term negative implications. Additionally, microcurrent tools help ingredients penetrate further into the skin, so you want to make sure that the ingredients are non-irritating.” A few ingredients we like: niacinamide , aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and peptides .

Johari told mbg, "You want conductive gels that are clean and don't contain any ingredients that may have long-term negative implications. Additionally, microcurrent tools help ingredients penetrate further into the skin, so you want to make sure that the ingredients are non-irritating.” A few ingredients we like: , aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and . Avoid retinols & exfoliants on the nights when using them. It's best practice to avoid potent exfoliants and actives prior to a facial, and at-home facial tools are no different. On the nights you use your device, keep your topical routine simple and gentle.

It's best practice to avoid potent exfoliants and actives prior to a facial, and at-home facial tools are no different. On the nights you use your device, keep your topical routine simple and gentle. Don't use after Botox or fillers. Skin care professionals advise waiting at least two weeks after getting Botox or fillers before using microcurrent devices again.

As with most at-home skin care treatments, it's best to consult with a professional about your unique skin care needs before using.

How microcurrent facial devices help longevity

It's natural for the skin to age, but microcurrent devices are a helpful way to help improve its longevity and encourage healthy aging.

Again, weaker facial muscles can contribute to signs of aging—and these devices can strengthen the muscles in your face. Building this muscle strength can help with the overall health and longevity of your skin.

More skin care devices we love:

Our beauty team has tested a lot of skin care products and devices, with microcurrent being one of our favorite technologies. A few other tools we swear by are:

Red light therapy devices: Red light therapy is often used to treat scars, improve the appearance of breakouts, and increase collagen production. Our team has tested many of these red light therapy tools and seen visible results.

Gua sha tools: Rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), gua sha tools have become increasingly popular in recent years. The sculpting technique is meant to promote lymphatic drainage, increase blood circulation, and provide a natural “face-lift,” all with a few gentle, upward strokes.

Face massagers: These come in all forms, each with its own benefits and design. At the crux of it, though, is the research-backed ability toincrease blood flow to the face1, which experts say can minimize fine lines, help even your skin tone, and promote collagen production.

FAQs How long till you see results from microcurrent facial devices? Experts, like Johari and Darden, note that you can see improvements almost immediately, such as a more contoured and toned complexion. But for long-term benefits you’ll need to use it consistently for about one month following the manufacturer's instructions (which could be anywhere from 3 to 5 times per week). "Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," Darden says. How often should you use a microcurrent facial device? As with any tool, you should use your microcurrent device as directed by brand instructions. But generally speaking, microcurrent facial devices are safe to use three to five times a week for about 10-minute spans. Do not use your microcurrent on nights when you're exfoliating or using retinol. What should you use microcurrent facial devices with? You should use your microcurrent with a generous dose of conductive gel. Conductive gels are water-based formulas that allow the currents to penetrate the skin. Many brands include gels with the purchase, but if not, you can use most aqueous serums. Look for hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Avoid serums with AHAs, BHAs, and retinol. What are the differences between at-home and professional microcurrent facials? Typically professional microcurrent facials use more powerful devices. In addition, facialists are expertly trained and more purposeful in their movements, which will likely result in better results.However, at-home tools are incredible investments for maintaining tone and lift between appointments.

The takeaway

If your budget allows, microcurrent facial tools are a worthy investment for their skin-boosting benefits. Just be sure to use as directed by the brand and with a clean serum that uses high-quality ingredients (since it drives the formula deeper into the skin).