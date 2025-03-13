Microdermabrasion Training Course | The Beauty Academy (2025)

Before booking onto this course, you are required to have trained and be competent in Facial Massage and Skincare Course

Our diploma courses are suitable for complete beginners and do not require any prior learning to be able to train with us; many of our students are not yet beauty trained and are looking to start up a business in the industry. We welcome students of all abilities, whether you are looking to learn a new skill from scratch or currently working as a therapist and looking to refresh your knowledge of particular treatments.

You are required to give and receive treatments as part of this course, so will be required to remove your make-up during the course. Students should also remove eyelash extensions before attending for the course. You must not have received any cosmetic procedures such as skin fillers within the 12 weeks prior to attending the course.

All products and tools are provided for the training day at the centre when you attend. No kit is required to complete the training day, nor included in the course fee. On the training day, you only need to bring a hand and bath towel for your personal use, completed enrolment form and cold food for your lunch (e.g. sandwich/salad). Tea & coffee are provided.