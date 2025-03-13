Microdermabrasion Training Course | The Beauty Academy (2025)

5.00 out of 5based on 3 customer ratings
An understanding of basic facial skincare and prior completion of a suitable course is a pre-requirement.We would suggest ourcourse be completed before attending this course.
Our Microdermabrasion Course will teach you the popular alternative to chemical peels or laser rejuvenation, to allow you to competently offer this service to your clients and helping them achieve resurfaced, rejuvenated skin. You will be taught the most popular diamond-tip microdermabrasion technique, as well as how to accurately perform a tactile test and full client consultation throughout the course of this hands-on, practical training day.
If you are completing this course with plans to progress to more advanced skincare/aesthetics training, we would highly recommend establishing the pre-requirements of any such training with the further providerbeforecommiting to this course to ensure it will meet your requirements and future plans. This course is a great course to introduce you to these lucrative electrical facial treatments to work freelance as an Advanced Skincare Specialist, though you may wish to look at theVTCT qualificationoptions if wanting to later progress to more advanced aesthetics training routes.
What this course covers
- Health, safety & hygiene
- Consultation techniques
- Contraindications
- Theory related to microdermabrasion treatments for clients
- Tactile test procedure
- Performing diamond-tip microdermabrasion treatments*
- Aftercare advice
*This course does not cover the crystal based microdermabrasion methods, only the more popular diamond-tip applicator technique and so will only be insurable using diamond-tip machines.
Course structure
This course is structured over one day and runs from 10am – 4pm. We ask students to arrive at 9.45am to ensure a prompt start. You will learn the theory of the treatment firstly, and spend the majority of the day practising your practical skills, with a short break for lunch.
Course benefits
Skin-related treatments are currently in very high-demand and they are an extremely profitable treatment to offer clients, with many returning for regular treatments every 4-6 weeks to maintain beautiful-looking skin. Microdermabrasion is a non-surgical method of skin rejuvenation by means of mechanical skin exfoliation and offers a modern, virtually painless alternative to chemical and laser peels. It is a versatile procedure that can be combined with other treatments to help achieve the desired results. Following the treatment, clients will immediately notice their skin is smoother and younger looking. This course teaches the treatment process using the popular diamond-tipped applicator method.
Course entry requirements
Before booking onto this course, you are required to have trained and be competent in Facial Massage and Skincare Course
Our diploma courses are suitable for complete beginners and do not require any prior learning to be able to train with us; many of our students are not yet beauty trained and are looking to start up a business in the industry. We welcome students of all abilities, whether you are looking to learn a new skill from scratch or currently working as a therapist and looking to refresh your knowledge of particular treatments.
You are required to give and receive treatments as part of this course, so will be required to remove your make-up during the course. Students should also remove eyelash extensions before attending for the course. You must not have received any cosmetic procedures such as skin fillers within the 12 weeks prior to attending the course.
All products and tools are provided for the training day at the centre when you attend. No kit is required to complete the training day, nor included in the course fee. On the training day, you only need to bring a hand and bath towel for your personal use, completed enrolment form and cold food for your lunch (e.g. sandwich/salad). Tea & coffee are provided.
What are the tutors like?
We are so proud at The Beauty Academy to work with such a professional, passionate and friendly team of tutors, all of which hold a Level 2 and Level 3 qualification in their specialised sector. Our tutors are also all qualified with either Level 4 PTTLS or equivalent teaching awards in education, with years of experience in beauty-related professional industries. Furthermore, our tutors who are involved in the assessment process all hold an Assessors Award.
We pride ourselves on the welcoming nature of our tutors and their ability to engage, educate and enrich students from all ages and backgrounds. All of our tutors are dedicated to maintaining their knowledge and keeping up to date with the latest treatments and techniques in the ever-changing industry.
Who are the tutors?
If you would like to read more about our fantastic tutors individually, please have a look at ourMeet the Tutorspage.
What qualification will you receive?
When you have successfully completed your training course(s), you will receive a diploma certificate issued by The Beauty Academy. This not only demonstrates your commitment to the training, but also allows you to obtain Public Liability Insurance so you can start offering treatments to paying clients from home and/or mobile.
Additional work required to complete this qualification
Once you have completed your practical training day with us, there is no additional work to be completed. Your diploma certificate will be sent to you within 1-2 working days and you can then begin working from home and/or mobile, once insurance has been obtained to provide treatments using a diamond-tip machine. To gain insurance, you must already have completed training in Facial Massage & Skincare treatments.
What will your career opportunities be?
All of our diploma courses enable you to work from both home and mobile offering the specialised treatment(s) that you have completed. You can start earning by offering treatments to paying clients as soon as you have obtained your insurance.
Why choose The Beauty Academy?
We offer high-quality accredited training with experienced tutors, professional equipment and a great atmosphere to train in. Our training centres are well-equipped, within easy reach of public transport and regularly inspected by our accrediting awarding body (VTCT) to ensure we are giving you the best service for your money.We pride ourselves on working with only qualified and experienced tutors who are friendly, welcoming and happy to go the extra mile to deliver the very best student experience possible.
All courses are run as small groups which allows plenty of opportunity to ask questions or seek further support if required. Our training centres are permanent and exclusive to us and they are always set-up ready to begin your training. All centres have the very latest equipment and products required to adhere to industry standards. We also have an on-going Support Team available to answer any query you may have regarding your training with us, contactable on either email or telephone.
Follow-on Advanced Training
Once you have completed your diploma course, you have the opportunity to further your skills by completing additional training. Our Electrical Facials Course is the next step in enhancing the facial services that you are able to offer your clients, once competent in this treatment. You can also complete our other beauty training courses, which will enhance and compliment the services that you already offer to your clients as a beautician.
You may consider completing a qualification in beauty or facials to further your career opportunities within this industry and to begin working within a salon / gain employment. To learn more about the qualifications that we offer, please click here.
3 days electrical facial and microdermabrasion Kings Cross
Prue Carter-Robinson – :
I have just completed the 3 days electrical facials and microdermabrasion in Kings Cross. Our trainer Sheral, was fantastic. She was incredibly knowledgable, personable and professional. Her teaching style was amazing and the way she delivered information, instructions and feedback has given me confidence to be able to deliver the treatments to my clients. As I am doing the VTCT certification, I now have to complete the exams and assessments, but I feel Sheral has prepared me well for these.
Rated 5 out of 5
Aline Giramata – :
A brilliant course, a brilliant Tutor (Sheral)
she answered every single question i had, and there
was a lot believe in me!
I came away from the couse feeling 100%
confident to start working on clients immediately.
Being with the Tutor it inspired me to do more courses which I am planning on doing now , i can’t wait.
Thank you so much 10/10
Electrical facial and Facials level 2&3
Aisha – :
I Enjoyed 4 days of training with beauty academy. Both trainers were brilliant and made sure that we gain all the knowledge through practical sessions.
