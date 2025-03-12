Microneedling At Home? Derms Recommend These Derma Rollers (2025)

Many dermatologists would recommend you get microneedling done as an in-office treatment, but if you do plan to try it at home, you need to keep the process as cleanly as possible. "It’s important to take necessary safety and sanitary measures to prevent infection or damage to the skin," Dr. Palm says. Dr. Ruth recommends first disinfecting your roller in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol for about 10 minutes (Dr. Palm recommends 91 percent for four to five minutes). You should also make sure your face is properly cleansed (Dr. Ruth recommends using Isla Beauty’s Day Melt Cleanser).

It's optional, but Dr. Shaurya suggests you also apply a serum before rolling. In terms of technique, Dr. Palm advises working in sections. "In each section, you’ll want to gently roll the device across your skin horizontally and vertically, then diagonally, with about five to ten passes per direction," she says. You also want to make sure you're gentle. "Do NOT apply pressure or push the device down on your skin to avoid potential scarring or damage to your skin," Dr. Palm adds.

After you're done derma-rolling, Dr. Shaurya says you can apply another layer of serum or moisturizer. "But avoid using products with active ingredients, like retinol or acids, immediately after rolling, as they can cause irritation." Instead, Dr. Palm recommends following up the derma-rolling treatment with a calming and/or hydrating serum to counteract some of the redness caused by the needles.

Once you're done, clean the derma roller with warm, soapy water, and again disinfect it using isopropyl alcohol, Dr. Shaurya suggests. Once it's dry, you can store it in a protective case.

Keep in mind that some redness is normal and to be expected after derma-rolling," Dr. Palm adds. "However, if your skin still looks irritated and inflamed 24 hours after derm-arolling, it's possible you've overdone it."

