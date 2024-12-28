Microneedling Can Reduce Scars and Wrinkles—We Tested and Found the Best Derm Rollers to DIY the Treatment (2024)

Few treatments in the skincare world are lauded for delivering as many benefits as microneedling. As a quick reminder, microneedling is a procedure in which teeny-tiny needles are rolled across the skin to create superficial injury. This triggers the body’s natural wound-healing response, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin. The result? Fewer fine lines and wrinkles, firmer skin, and more even tone and texture. Microneedling is even used to treat stretch marks and acne scars and also has the added benefit of increasing the penetration and efficacy of skincare products you use afterward.
Rolling needles all over the skin, no matter how small, is intimidating, but at-home derma rollers don’t penetrate the skin as deeply as those used by professionals in an office setting, meaning less discomfort and safer for the amateur microneedle-er. The recovery time with at-home derma rollers is shorter, too. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian advises using an at-home derma roller once or twice a week to see how your skin responds. “You should apply very gentle, even pressure, trying not to break the skin or puncture the surface,” she explains. “About four passes over the entire face is sufficient.” You won't see as dramatic results as you would with professional microneedling, but using an at-home derma roller is typically less expensive.
We tested 22 of the most popular derma rollers at home over eight weeks. Testers evaluated each one on ease of use, effectiveness, quality, and overall results. Using their insights combined with recommendations from two dermatologists we eventually landed on these 11 options that truly improved the look of our skin.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Multipurpose:
Angel Kiss 4 in 1 Titanium Microneedling Roller Kit at Walmart$20
Best for Acne:
Best for Fine Lines:
Best for Texture:
Best For Dark Spots:
Best for Contours:
Environ Micro-Needling Cosmetic Roll CIT at Environskincare.com
Best Dual-Ended:
SALEJenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller at Amazon
Best for Scars:
What We Like
Combines derma rolling and LED light therapy
Reduces fine lines and improved texture
Comes with a cleaning bottle
What to Consider
Caused minor irritation
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: LED light therapy, 540 needles
This one's a favorite of the Byrdie team. It was created by the inventor and patent holder of microneedling technology (file under, Why didn’t we think of that?). Rolling the 540 needles over your skin improves the absorption of topical products a whopping 200 times, but the benefits don’t stop there. It also delivers red LED light therapy, great for fighting inflammation and helping with collagen production, plus a unique Vibrotactile Stimulation to up these effects even more. You can even purchase separate heads for the body, eyes, and lips so that you can use this top-notch tool from head to toe.
Dr. Rachel Nazarian loves that this tool combines derma rolling with LED red light to double up on your collagen stimulation, and we wholeheartedly agree. After using the tool two to three times a week we were impressed with the results, which included a reduction in our forehead lines and brighter, more even skin overall. The tool did cause a little irritation and redness, especially after we applied our favorite vitamin C serum, but it didn’t last long.
Tester age 25-34 with normal-to-dry skin: I think it's a nice higher-end skin tool for anyone looking to improve fine lines or texture. I'm looking forward to getting the other heads for the eye area, lips, and body to try out, too.
Best Multipurpose
Angel Kiss 4 in 1 Titanium Microneedling Roller Kit
What We Like
Helps reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines
Makes skin noticeably glowy
The different head sizes were useful
What to Consider
The cleaning compartment didn’t work
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Three options for different areas of the face and body
The Angel Kiss Titanium Microneedling Roller Kit comes with three separate rollers; one for the face, with 720 needles; one for the body, with 1200 needles; and one designed for the delicate eye area; with 300 needles. With its swappable heads and handy case, it’s one of the most versatile we tried.
It took us a week to get used to the sensation of using this derma roller, but once we did, we could appreciate the way it helps reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines. At first, our skin turned a little red, but it quickly adjusted and by the second week. We felt noticeably glowier—especially because it helped products settle into our skin. We liked that the variety of roller head sizes made it easy to tackle the different areas of the face. Our only complaint is that the kit’s cleaning compartment was too small to fit the roller heads inside.
Tester age 25-34 with dry, acne-prone skin: I've been trying anti-aging treatments and this seems like the only thing that has helped stop the clock.
What We Like
Cool design
Helps reduce acne
Contributes to a more glowy complexion
What to Consider
Nothing
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Comes in three colors, 0.25mm microneedles.
The ORA Roller’s 0.25mm titanium microneedles penetrate the skin to the perfect depth, boosting collagen and elastin and helping to reduce the appearance of acne scars and fine lines. Aesthetically speaking, this is a tool you’ll want to display on your vanity; it comes in three colors including the pretty gold version that we used.
Immediately after using it, we experienced some redness—which is to be expected—but that quickly faded, leaving us with a more glowy complexion. The biggest benefit was seeing a reduction in acne; after a week of use, we had almost no breakouts. If we had to pick an area for improvement, it’s that we wish the roller came with a complementary serum to maximize results.
Tester age 25-34 with acne-prone skin: Typically, if I don't keep up with my facial regimen my skin breaks out. I have not really had any breakouts since using the derma roller.
Best for Fine Lines
StackedSkincare Microneedling Tool
What We Like
Handle design is easy to use
Improved skin texture
Gentle yet effective
What to Consider
Could be more effective on hyperpigmentation
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Replaceable roller heads
This tool from StackedSkincare comes with an ergonomic handle that allows you to easily control the pressure you’re using, avoiding any damage to the epidermis as it glides over the skin. It also comes with two replacement heads which can be swapped out as needed.
We loved how surprisingly gentle this derma roller was on our skin. It left a little redness, which is to be expected, but no irritation. Our skincare products were absorbed more easily after using it. The derma roller was adept at improving uneven skin texture, leaving it glowy and radiant, and we noticed the fine lines around our eyes were also less noticeable. Unfortunately, our hyperpigmentation remained about the same.
Tester age 35-44 with dry skin: Overall, I love that this product was mild on the skin with little to no irritation. Over time it really helped with the texture of my skin as well as the fine lines around my eyes.
Meet the Experts
Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a board-certified dermatologist and allergy expert: This is my favorite derma roller. It has very small 0.2-millimeter needles that are stainless steel, so it's safe and effective. I have feedback from patients that this has helped keep their skin bright and even-toned.
What We Like
Durable and easy to use
Reduces wrinkles
Helps skincare products absorb
What to Consider
Doesn’t come with a replacement head
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: 0.25mm stainless steel micro-needles, can be used on the scalp
This budget-friendly derma roller from Kitsch proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great results. The non-slip handle and head studded with 540 0.25 medical-grade micro-needles allow you to quickly treat your entire face, exfoliating the skin and reducing the appearance of imperfections. As a bonus, it can even be used on the scalp to stimulate hair growth.
We found the Kitsch derma roller really easy to use—so much so that we officially added it to our everyday evening skincare routine. Although we didn’t notice any dramatic improvements there was a slight reduction in wrinkles. We wish it came with a replacement head or instructions indicating when it should be replaced.
Tester age 55-64 with dry, mature skin: I often applied an exfoliating serum after using the tool. I occasionally felt a slight tingling from that product as it was able to penetrate a little deeper because of the roller.
Best For Dark Spots
Prosper Beauty Microneedle Derma Roller Kit
What We Like
Reduces hyperpigmentation
Improves acne and skin texture
Comes with replacement heads
What to Consider
Replacement heads were hard to pop on and off
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Four replacement heads, with 600 titanium micro needles per head
To get the most out of your derma roller its needles should be sharp and sterilized. Besides cleaning with alcohol after each use, Dr. Rachel Nazarian also recommends changing out the needle heads about every two or three months—or more often if you notice them dulling. When that time comes, you’ll appreciate that the Dermaroll by Prosper Beauty boasts four replacement heads—each studded with 600 ultra-string titanium needles.
At first, we found this roller to be sharp and irritating on our skin, but after a few uses, we adjusted to the sensation. After three weeks of using the tool approximately two-to-three times a week, there were noticeable results: hyperpigmentation faded, pores looked smaller, and acne cleared up.
Tester age 18-24 with combination skin: I think that the tool was effective; my face seemed brighter by the end of the testing period.
Best for Contours
Environ Micro-Needling Cosmetic Roll CIT
What We Like
Helps products absorb better
Reduces “11 lines”
Targets the areas around eyes, nose, and mouth
What to Consider
Doesn’t come with a cleaning solution
Feels uncomfortable on the skin
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Small barrel and 260 ultra-fine 0.2mm microneedles
Derma rolling the contours of your face can come with a learning curve—especially the delicate areas around the eyes, nose, and mouth (which, annoyingly, also happen to be areas that are particularly susceptible to fine lines). This delicate-looking roller from Environ was carefully designed to target those specific areas using its smaller barrel and 260 ultra-fine 0.2mm microneedles, enabling you to get the benefits where you need them most. The shiny gold-plated tool also looks fancy, which is always a plus in our book.
Using this roller was not what we’d call a relaxing, self-care experience. But we persevered, using it twice a week until we saw some subtle improvements about one month in. The main benefit was that skincare products applied afterward absorbed much better—albeit with a little stinging—which made our complexion more glowy. We also noticed a slight improvement in the appearance of our “11 lines.” Unfortunately, the Environ cleaning solution came at an additional cost, and not a small one at that, so we used good old alcohol to get the job done.
Best Dual-Ended
Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller
What We Like
Clever double-ended design
Comes with replacement roller head
Leaves skin softer and brighter
What to Consider
Nothing
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Double-ended: microneedles and Rose Quartz acupressure bulb
Pricking your skin with hundreds of little needles isn’t the most soothing experience, but this tool from Jenny Patinkin aspires to change that. It comes with a derma roller on one end and an acupressure bulb on the other. Made from rose quartz, the bulb is designed to massage pressure points, reducing tension and puffiness.
We really loved the design of this tool. The roller end didn’t cause any reaction on our sensitive skin, and the massage end was a relaxing way to complete our evening skincare routine. By the end of the testing period, our skin felt and looked even, soft, and bright. It also came with a replacement roller head to switch out once the first one started to dull.
Tester age 24-34 with sensitive skin: I think adding derma rolling to my routine has helped my skin for the better. My face feels slightly tighter as well.
Best for Scars
Sdara Skincare Derma Roller
What We Like
Doesn’t cause discomfort
Helps skincare products absorb better
Beginner-friendly
What to Consider
Doesn’t come with replaceable heads
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: 540 0.25 mm microneedles, comes in a two-pack
This beginner-friendly roller from Sdara is covered in 540 0.35 mm microneedles designed to help renew and brighten the skin. It’s also adept at steadily reducing scars that might otherwise require an in-office laser treatment to fade.
We loved how gentle this tool was compared to some others we tested. Although our skin was slightly red right after use, the experience was pain-free. We started using the roller two or three times a week but dropped to once per week after a cold weather front made our skin drier and more sensitive than usual. Admittedly, we didn’t have many noticeable wrinkles before starting the treatment, but regardless, it left our skin looking smoother and more radiant.
Tester age 25-34 with combination skin: It’s a great tool for a beginner, as it is gentle yet effective. I felt like my face did look more glowy and healthier after using the tool.
What We Like
Boosts skin radiance
Easy to use
Helps product absorb
What to Consider
Doesn’t come with a case
Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: 3,000 hyaluronic acid-infused microneedles, three roller heads
As you already know if you’ve read this far, one welcome perk of using a derma roller is better product absorption. As your favorite skincare formulas are slathered over the little channels created by the microneedles, they penetrate the epidermis more deeply, amplifying benefits. This innovative roller from Skin Gym takes this premise one step further. Its disposable roller heads are covered in 3,000 dissolving microneedles that insert hyaluronic acid right into your skin, plumping and hydrating your complexion.
We used this roller once or twice a week and found we could get four to five uses out of each roller head before it dulled (there are three heads per pack). Our face was red and warm right using the tool, but the irritation subsided quickly. We used various anti-aging serums and night cream following the treatment and felt like our complexion was more radiant and bright than usual. However, the results were short-lived, and within a couple of days our skin returned to its prior condition.
What to Look for When Buying Derma Rollers
A good derma roller will stimulate the skin's healing properties—without causing irritation. We suggest keeping the following factors in mind to determine which derma roller is right for you.
- Needle Material: When choosing a derma roller Skotnicki suggests reaching for a tool made from either stainless steel or titanium. “Titanium is the best, as it is stronger and therefore will be more effective over time,” she says. Surgical steel is another great option.
- Needle Length: It’s crucial to look into the needle length of a derma roller not only to ensure it’s effective enough for your specific skin concerns but also to make sure your skin can tolerate it. Generally speaking, at-home models with a needle length between 0.2 millimeters and 1 millimeter are best for beginners; however, Dr. Skotnicki recommends 0.5-millimeter. “I think for at-home derma rolling, this length makes the procedure safer,” she says. Of course, it’s always advisable to speak with your dermatologist, who can help determine the best length based on your needs.
- Replaceable Heads: This depends on your preference, but for those who strive to make their beauty routine as eco-conscious as possible, opt for a product with at least one replaceable head. That way, you won’t need to discard or recycle the entire handle and roller once the needles become dull. Not to mention, it'll help you save a few bucks along the way.
How We Tested Derma Rollers
Below are the features our editors and contributors evaluated over the course of eight weeks to determine our top picks.
- Ease of Use: With how important it is to use a derma roller correctly (doing so prevents skin damage), it’s essential to find one that’s intuitive to use. As such, we noted which derma rollers included any learning curve and how easy each was to hold in our hand. We also observed how easily we could incorporate each roller into our daily routine.
- Effectiveness: A good derma roller provides a wide range of skin-loving benefits, including stimulating collagen production and improving the look of fine lines. As such, we considered how effective each tool performed on our skin concerns immediately and over time, noting how long it took to see long-lasting results.
- Quality: Although no at-home derma roller will ever trump an in-office device, quality still matters. We took note of the material, paying attention to its weight and the sharpness of the needles. We also added points for features like red light, heat, or alternative attachments.
- Overall Results: To evaluate the lasting effects of each derma roller, we observed how happy we were with our skin’s appearance at the end of the testing period, docking points for any adverse reactions (like redness or bleeding).
FAQ
How do you use a derma roller?
When using a derma roller, first split your face into four quadrants, addressing one section at a time. “Using mild pressure, roll the device back and forth horizontally, vertically, and diagonally over the areas of the skin you’re treating,” says Dr. Skotnicki. “Usually, I suggest two to four passes in each direction.” In terms of adding products into the mix, she says you can apply a serum before or directly after using your derma roller. Always roll on a clean, dry face, and finish with ahydratingor nourishing skincare product.
How do you clean a derma roller?
Dr. Skotnicki recommends washing your roller with warm water and then spraying it with rubbing alcohol before its first use. She also suggests washing and disinfecting your roller after each treatment and again before you reuse it.
How often should you use a derma roller?
“Start by using it once a month, and then work your way up to weekly depending on your skin type or if you have an associated skin problem," Dr. Skotnicki says. Also important: "A derma roller shouldn’t be used on active rosacea, acne, eczema, cold sores, or sunburned or infected skin.”
Do derma rollers stimulate beard growth?
Some derma roller brands say that their tools can help stimulate beard growth—a claim that is based on evidence suggesting that microneedling can promote hair growth on the scalp. There is some anecdotal evidence that supports this claim, but Byrdie's experts agree that the science supporting beard rollers as a means of generating facial hair growth, specifically, is still evolving.
Is at-home derma rolling safe?
It is safe, as long as you do it properly. First and foremost, you should always disinfect the roller with 70% isopropyl alcohol before and after use (soaking it for 10 minutes). Next, never roll close to your eyes (aka around your orbital sockets), and always lift the roller after you make a pass to avoid scarring. When you're done, thoroughly wash the roller with soap and water (this helps break down the proteins that alcohol doesn't remove), before soaking in alcohol.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s admittedly not a DIY kind of girl, but is a huge fan of professional microneedling and relied on her extensive knowledge and experience with that, plus extensive research and input from the Byrdie team when compiling this list.
Esme Benjamin is a writer, editor, and podcaster based in New York. She began writing and editing for the Byrdie team in 2023. As a wellness expert, she has a particular interest in naturally-derived beauty ingredients and the intersection of beauty rituals and self-care.
Additional guidance was provided by Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a board-certified dermatologist and allergy expert based in Toronto, Canada, and Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a Board-certified dermatologist based in NYC.
According to ourDiversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any derma rollers from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us atcontact@byrdie.comand we will evaluate the product ASAP.