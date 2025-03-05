Minecraft 1.21: Best sword enchantments to use (2025)

Even with the introduction of the new mace in Minecraft 1.21, the sword will possibly remain the most used weapon in the game. A sword can be made with almost any material, from wood to netherite. It is the first weapon that players make when they enter a new world. These weapons can also be enchanted with different powerups and each enchantment is unique in its way.

Here is a list of some of the best sword enchantments in Minecraft 1.21

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

7 best sword enchantments in Minecraft 1.21

1) Sharpness

Sharpness is arguably the best enchantment for any melee weapon in Minecraft 1.21, especially swords. This powerup simply increases the overall attack damage of the weapon. Each sword has a fixed amount of attack damage based on its type of material (iron, diamond, netherite, etc.). This powerup adds to that number, making swords more lethal.

It has five levels, each increasing the attack damage. However, the rate of increase is different between the Java and Bedrock Editions.

2) Mending

Mending is one of the most craved enchantments in the entire game and is especially beneficial to use on swords. This rare treasure enchantment allows the gear to repair itself with the help of XP points picked up by the player. This is a great way to make the weapon invincible as it will keep repairing itself.

Players won't even need the unbreaking enchantment if they have Mending on a sword. They can keep using the weapon to kill mobs, and the XP points dropped will heal it instantly.

The Mending enchantment does not have any levels in either of the two Minecraft 1.21 Editions.

3) Sweeping Edge

Java Edition has slightly different combat mechanics from Bedrock Edition. The former contains sweeping attacks, a special maneuver to deal damage to multiple entities after the first attack. The player's in-game character sweeps their sword if the second attack is timed correctly, hitting a mob in their crosshair while also harming adjacent mobs.

This type of attack can be enhanced with a Sweeping Edge enchantment, allowing players to deal more damage with their enchanted sword.

Sweeping Edge has three levels, each with a sweeping attack percentage of 50%, 67% and 75%, respectively.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is one of the most common enchantments in Minecraft 1.21 that can be applied to all gear, not only swords. This power-up essentially increases the overall durability of the weapon by decreasing the chances of it taking a durability hit every time it is being used. Players can use this power-up if they want to hold on to a weapon for a long time.

Unbreaking has three levels in the game, each decreasing the chance of a gear not using its durability by 50%, 66%, and 75%, respectively.

5) Looting

Looting is a great sword enchantment in Minecraft 1.21 for players who are trying to get any item from a mob. Mobs usually drop various types of items upon death, and this enchantment can help increase the number of rare items dropped.

For example, since Creepers drop gunpowder, the looting enchantment can increase the amount of gunpowder dropped from the exploding mob when they die by the enchanted sword.

This enchantment also has three levels of power, each increasing the chance of rare drops by 50%, 66%, and 75%, respectively.

6) Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect enchantment, as the name suggests, is a weapon powerup that is somewhat related to burning. In simple terms, whenever a player hits an entity with a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect, that entity will be set on fire for a few seconds. The burning effect will deal extra damage, on top of the sword's regular damage.

This enchantment has two levels, the first inflicting two and a half hearts of damage, and the second inflicting three and a half hearts of damage.

7) Knockback

Whenever players attack entities with a sword in Minecraft 1.21, they will get knocked back to some degree. The knockback animation is just for effect and does not inflict any damage unless the entity gets knocked back and falls from a height.

Knockback is also an enchantment that simply increases the knockback effect of a sword. This can help players push away enemies more effectively and even inflict damage with the knockback effect.

This enchantment has two levels, each increasing the number of blocks an entity is knocked back by 2.586.

