Minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment shows success in first patient (2025)

Bill Faulkner had long approached prostate cancer testing with skepticism. For almost a decade, the 73-year-old had avoided the prostate-specific antigen test because of concerns about over-diagnosis; over-treatment; and, most of all, the potentially life-altering side effects of invasive surgical treatments.

But during a routine check-up in November of 2021, his family physician detected an enlarged prostate and ordered a PSA test. The results were alarming: He checked in at 21, significantly above the cutoff of 4 nanograms per milliliter. Further testing revealed that Faulkner had two cancerous lesions, one on either side of his prostate.

Faulkner and his wife, Jacquie Faulkner, enjoyed a fulfilling life together and were concerned about the side effects of surgery, such as incontinence and sexual dysfunction. Radiation therapy, while less invasive, required a lengthy treatment timeline and carried its own risks. The couple felt strongly that they couldn’t compromise on their quality of life.