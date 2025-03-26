Minoxidil (Rogaine): What You Need To Know - HairScience (2025)

Minoxidil is a hair loss treatment that works as a vasodilator. It increases blood flow to the scalp, widening the blood vessels and increasing the size of the hair follicles. This allows thicker, healthier hair to grow. Minoxidil is also referred to by the popular brand name, Rogaine. (1)

Minoxidil was the first FDA-approved treatment for androgenic alopecia. The oral version of this drug was initially used to treat high blood pressure in the 1970s. After doctors noticed that one of its side effects was hair growth, it was explored as a hair loss treatment. (2)

Minoxidil is now most commonly used topically. It’s applied directly to the scalp as a solution or a foam. The topical solution is applied to the scalp in doses of 1 milliliter twice a day. In foam form, the standard amount is typically half a capful twice a day for men and once a day for women. (3)

Minoxidil is widely used as a treatment for hair loss. It’s proven to markedly improve hair growth in patients with androgenetic alopecia, the most common cause of balding. One review found that hair density and hair growth improves in minoxidil users, while hair loss decreases. (2)

HairScience Recommendation: Minoxidil is considered very safe, and is an easy first-line treatment for anyone wanting to slow down hair loss. It’s worth stacking with treatments like PRP, Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency (PEMF), or Microneedling to maximize hair density.