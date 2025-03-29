Mixing Hair Color Shades | Best Combinations to Mix Hair Colors Together (2025)

Have you ever thought of mixing two hair colors? It sounds exciting, isn’t it? If you thinking about the same right now then you have reached the right page! Swapping between colors and experimenting with new shaded has been the trend recently.

People do not wish to stick to the old-school shades anymore. We have something that will make you excited about your hair-do thought.

We assume that you know the basics of how to apply hair color. If you are completely new to trying a hair color or hair dye, it would be wise to do some homework online.

Before we begin, here are some basics to quickly go through

Wear an old t-shirt before you begin mixing the shades.

Always wear your pair of hand gloves as the hair color leaves stains behind on the skin.

Once you have applied the combined mixture to your hair, drape your hair properly so that you don’t spill the liquid anywhere leaving stains behind.

Go for a temporary shade at first before you are confident and satisfied to make it perfect.

Always choose a trusted brand to try new experiments.

Why do people mix hair colors?

People mix two hair colors with the help of a developer to get new hair colors or shades. You enjoy the freedom of trying new colors on your hair and trying new looks on your personality.

In simple terms, it is like customizing your hair colors and recreating your looks.

Before you begin experimenting with your shades, there are certain pointers to remember. You need to know the difference between primary shades and secondary shades.

Once you understand the balance, volume, color chart, and other basics, you are free to explore the world of colors in the hair.

Can you mix two shades of hair color?

The answer is a big YES! You can certainly mix two shades and try a new color that will be generated with the combination.

It is important to note that only the hair colors or dyes that are of the same type should be mixed to attain a new color.

For example, you can mix a semi-permanent hair dye then it can only be mixed with another semi-permanent hair dye and not with a permanent or demi-permanent hair dye.

It is because different brands follow their chart for shades and thus, it would be confusing to understand the proper balance while mixing. Unless you are a professional hairstylist, avoid doing so.

To share a secret with you, if you win to get the desired shade, you are going to save tons of money in your wallet. You never know if your new shade would become a trendsetter for others.

Before you begin, there are a few things that you need to consider:

What’s your favorite shade number? Unless you know the number of shades well, it would be confusing from where to begin. Learn to begin with a small part like highlights . You don’t wish to see a failure on your hair and so the best part would be to begin part by part.

Browse through reviews of people who share your current hair color and check their color mixtures. You never know if you would find exactly what you were looking for.

If you are planning to choose a darker shade, always avoid orange. It will make the new combination look brassy with any combination you make. Unless you have decided to make it orange, avoid it.

To get perfect results, your primary (dominant) color must always be in the proportion of ¾ and the secondary color must be ¼. You may change the combination in an equal ratio too i.e ½ for primary and secondary if you wish for an even color shade.

Always avoid mixing cool and warm shades. They will not mingle well with each other. You may mix either of these with a natural color to have a cool or warm effect depending on the combination. In simple terms, your primary color must usually consist of a natural shade.

Use a tint mixing brush to mix the colors properly. Whisk them until you get a smooth consistency. Avoid adding developer until both shades are mixed properly. Once you are done with the mixture, you may add the developer and mix it until you get a creamier and thicker batter.

Can You Mix Hair Colors from Two Different Brands?

Mixing hair colors from two different brands is not advisable as it can cause severe and irreversible hair damage and the color payoff may leave you unsatisfied.

Different brands have different shade levels of hair dye. While some brands have 10 shade levels of hair dye, some have 12 shade levels. Mixing these hair colors together is surely going to negatively affect your hair health.

Another important point to remember is that different brands use different chemicals and have different ingredient lists to make the same shades of color.

The amalgamation of these hair dyes from different brands causes chemical reactions which result in the weakening and breaking of the hair strands.

In case you have stocked up on hair dyes from different brands and need to mix them together, speak to a professional colorist who will guide you if these hair dyes can be mixed together.

How Do You Mix Two Hair Dyes Together?

Make sure to follow these steps while mixing two different hair dyes together.

1.Follow the Proper ratio to mix two hair colors

Select the ratio of the hair dyes depending on the desired outcome. If you are looking at a new color as a result of the mix of two colors, then, a 1:1 ratio is preferable.

If you desire to have one of the mixed colors as the dominant shade in the output, then, accordingly you need to choose the ratio.

2.Add the developer after mixing the two different hair colors

Start with combining the two different hair dyes together and mix them properly. Once done, add the developer. You can also buy a separate developer if it is not provided with the hair dye package.

In order to find the correct measurement of the developer to be used, consider the amount of color mixed. As you are mixing two different shades of different hair colors, you are doubling the dye.

Hence, you need to use double or triple amount of developer with the newly made mixture to create a great solution.

Buying a boxed dye will save you from confusion as they already consist of a suitable amount of a developer. Use the entire unit of the developer if you are using the entire unit of hair dye. If you use less than an entire unit of hair dye, then balance the developer usage accordingly.

3.Measure and note down the formula if mixing variable ratios of hair colors

In case you are not using the full unit of the two hair dyes, it’s best to use a small scale of weight to properly examine and measure the quantity of shades used to prepare a new hair color.

If you wish to use different ratios of the different hair colors, it’s better to note down the formula so you can easily prepare a similar new shade if you need more hair color for touch-ups.

What hair color can you mix together?

We always mix primary and secondary hair shades. It would be advisable to continue with the same rule. However, you may choose the primary and secondary shades of your choice.

Your primary color must always be your base color. Remember the rule above, cool go with cool, and warm goes with warm. Avoid mixing cool and warm shades as explained above.

Now, let’s come to the most awaited color combinations! We have some of the most loved color combinations that you may also try. These are widely accepted and loved by most who tried.

1. Hair Color Mix Combination 1: Light Brown and Ash Blonde

Primary Color: 5 Light Brown

5 Light Brown Secondary Color: 7.1 Ash Blonde

7.1 Ash Blonde Mixing: The above needs to be in the ratio of ½ and ½)

The above needs to be in the ratio of ½ and ½) Result:An awesome light brown and dark blonde shade with some Ashy effects.

2. Hair Color Mix Combination 2: Golden Blonde and Intense Copper Blonde

Primary Color: 7.3 Golden Blonde

7.3 Golden Blonde Secondary Color: 8.44 Intense Copper Blonde

8.44 Intense Copper Blonde Mixing: The above needs to be in the ratio of ¾ and ¼

The above needs to be in the ratio of ¾ and ¼ Result:A golden blonde touch with Auburn shades to give you a brighter look.

3. Hair Color Mix Combination 3: Light Blonde and Light Ash Blonde

Primary Color: 9 light blonde (preferably very light)

9 light blonde (preferably very light) Secondary Color: 9.1 Light Ash Blonde

9.1 Light Ash Blonde Mixing: The above needs to be in the ratio of ¾ and ¼

The above needs to be in the ratio of ¾ and ¼ Result:This combination will keep your hair brass free and give you a fresh blonde look.

4. Hair Color Mix Combination 4: Chocolate Brown and Light Brown

Primary Color: 5.53 Chocolate Brown

5.53 Chocolate Brown Secondary Color: 5 Light Brown

5 Light Brown Mixing: The above needs to be in the ratio of ½ and ½

The above needs to be in the ratio of ½ and ½ Result:Chocolate lovers will fall for this! Expect a chocolate brown shade that gives you balanced warmth.

Below are few other color mix combinations that you can try:

Combination of Red and Yellow gives you Orange color

Combination of Blue and Yellow gives you Green color

Combination of Red and Blue gives you Purple color

There is one more secret combination that not every hairstylist will share with you. These combinations of primary and secondary hair shades are known as Tertiary colors. One such secret combination is;

Yellow and Green which gives you Lime green color

The ratio and proportion of the above combinations can be decided on the darkness or lightness you expect in the final result. You may need to add primary and secondary combinations based on the tone you want in the final color.

Precautions To Be Taken While Mixing Two Hair Colors

1. Make sure the two different colors have the same developing time

The mixture of two different hair colors works best when both hair colors require the same developing time. Before choosing two different boxes of hair colors, have a look at their instructions list to get a clear idea of their developing time compatibility.

2.Mix only those hair colors which complement each other in shade

Choosing the right shade of hair colors to mix together is very crucial in determining if your dyeing process will be a success or not. This makes choosing hair colors which complement each other in shade very important.

Most of the brands have 10 levels of hair shades while some of them have 12 levels.

Two different hair colors belonging to opposite levels of shades are way too dominant to blend together. For this reason, it’s impossible to mix such varying shades.

Instead, take and mix hair colors that are in the next 2-3 shade levels. Take hair colors that are not more than two or three shades lighter or darker to create your own personalized new hair dye.

For instance, the perfect formula is created when you choose a hair color slightly darker and a color slightly lighter than your natural hair color.

What Happens If You Mix Purple and Blue Hair Dye?

Mixing purple and blue hair dye gives you a different but new shade of purple. This shade is different in intensity and the new shade depends on the quantity of dyes used.

The color purple is obtained by mixing the colors blue and red. Adding more blue to the purple shade will make it darker in intensity giving you a mysterious yet refreshing look.

In case you want to lighten the purple color, add more red to it. This will give you a more pinkish shade.

Create your own interesting shade by mixing these hair dyes from the same brand:

What Happens If You Mix Red and Blonde Hair Dye?

Adding red and blonde hair dye together will give you a lighter shade of red which is not easily available in the market. However, you can still look for your desired hair color through the shelves and mix these two different colors only as your last resort.

In order to get a beautiful shade of light red, mix the red hair dye with a blonde hair dye belonging from the 9 to 10 levels.

You should also choose a 30-volume developer instead of the conventional 20-volume developer provided by most of the brands if you want to achieve a lighter hair shade.

Use these hair dyes from the same brand to get your special shade:

What Happens If You Mix Green and Blue Hair Dye?

Mixing green and blue hair dye together will give you a color close to teal blue, turquoise, or cyan (bright blue). The results really depend on the quantity of separate colors you are using.

Using equal amounts of green and blue hair dye will give you bright blue or cyan hair color. Using more blue dye in the hair color mixture will give you dark teal hair. In case you are using more green then it will be a lighter shade of teal blue.

You can easily achieve this expressive look by mixing these two hair dyes together:

What Happens If You Mix Pink and Purple Hair Dye?

The best method to mix pink and purple hair dye is to mix these dyes in equal amounts. Mixing pink and purple hair dyes in uniform amounts results in giving you a beautiful light plum color.

You can change the results by adding more pink hair dye. This creates a new Fuschia shade. Whereas, increasing the amount of purple hair dye in a purple and pink mixture gives you a magenta shade.

Use these hair dyes from the same brand to get your new hair color:

What Happens If You Mix Pink and Blue Hair Dye?

A beautiful light or pastel purple color is achieved when pink and blue hair dyes are mixed together. Choosing a light pink shade with a minimal tint of red in it is going to give you a lighter shade of purple.

Similarly, choosing a lighter shade of blue(cyan) is going to give you a different brighter purple shade.

Achieve your new color by mixing these pink and purple dyes together:

What Happens If You Mix Black and Red Hair Dye?

Mixing black and red hair dye together is not a good idea. The combination of these two hair dyes is only going to give you medium-dark brown hair. This is a level 4 shade that is easily available in boxed packets in the market.

It’s better to choose a level 4 medium dark brown hair dye instead of mixing black and red hair dyes together to achieve shade. It will save you time and resources.

Also, if you end up adding more black to the mixture, then the black totally overwhelms the red and you end up getting the same black color.

However, if you want to wear a different hair color than others and want to create something unique of your own, you can use one part of black hair dye and three parts of red hair dye to achieve your exclusive look.

Use below hair dyes from the same brand to create your own special shade:

What Happens If You Mix Black and Blue Hair Dye?

The blue-black hair is famous with ladies and is in the trends currently. The color looks stunning and suits almost everyone. However, mixing blue and black hair dyes is going to give you a mesmerizing navy look.

Follow the 1:1 ratio to mix the black and blue hair dyes. Never use more black and less blue as black is a very strong color that can easily diminish the effects of blue.

These hair dyes from the same brand will help you to create your brand new color:

What Happens If You Mix Black and Purple Hair Dye?

Black is a strong color. Even using a small amount of black hair dye ends up with black dominating any other colors used alongside. Mixing black and purple hair dye is still going to give you black hair with the purple being visible only in the sunlight.

This new shade of black achieved by mixing together black and purple will be lighter than the originally dark black. However, you can only see a slight hue of purple on your hair.

To get the best results, use 3 parts of purple hair dye and one part of black hair dye. These hair dyes will help you to achieve your own hair color:

What Happens If You Mix Black and Brown Hair Dye?

You will end up getting a flat dull result if you choose to apply the mixture of these two hair dyes.

Being a dominant color, the black hair dye is going to dominate the brown hair dye totally and you will end up getting dark brown or just a different shade of black which is lighter depending on the amount of black hair dye you are using.

Once you apply the combination of black and brown hair dye, it’s not possible to go lighter by applying a lighter dye like brown.

You will have to bleach your hair to get a lighter shade which is unhealthy for your hair cuticles. Hence, it’s better to invest in a dark brown hair color instead of mixing black and brown hair dyes together.

If you still want to be different and try a color unlike anyone else, try these hair dyes from the same brand:

What Happens If You Mix Brown and Red Hair Dye?

The color brown is created with the unique mixture of three different colors – red, blue and yellow. As the color brown already has some red in it, adding more red to the color can result in creating a more intense version of brown.

This version of brown is deep and golden. This color is widely used by ladies and is known as “Deep golden brown” and has a dye number: 5.33.

Hence, you can easily create your very own deep golden brown by mixing brown and red hair dye.

Try these hair dyes from the same brand to create your exceptional deep golden brown:

What Happens If You Mix Brown and Purple Hair Dye?

Mixing brown and purple hair dyes together gives you a toned-down brown color with hues of purple in it. It will make your hair brown which will shine with a sparkling purple hue.

If the purple hair dye is used more in proportion than the brown hair dye, then you will get a pretty shade of sober purple.

Let the magic begin with mixing these hair dyes:

Final Comments:

All of us are different and we love when we can express our individuality through our hair. Dyeing hair in different and stylish colors is definitely a trend now. Jump on the bandwagon and choose your favorite colors to mix and shine!

Just remember to follow the guidelines and use only the same type of hair colors from the same brand. Now, you are all set to experiment and have fun with hair colors!