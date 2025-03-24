Modern C vs Vintage vs Compound Radius - Guitar Discussions on theFretBoard (2025)

7.25 tends to make big bends harder and they can choke out. It's harder to setup a low action on a vintage radius. It also doesn't suit a wide neck because the larger string spacing will cause these problems to be more noticeable. (Dave G still shows that anything is possible on a vintage radius)

9.5 is a modern improvement that is still very easy to chord but provides setup improvements on wider necks and for those playing further down the neck.

Compound is designed to have the benefits for chording at the nut with the benefits of a much flatter board from the 12th fret down.

Ultimately I find the width and depth of the neck have more of an effect than the radius.

Your milage may vary