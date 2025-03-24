Modern C vs Vintage vs Compound Radius - Guitar Discussions on theFretBoard (2025)

What's Hot
What's the pros and cons? Purist may pick vintage all the Time but that's not necessesarly because it's nicer to play. Also I understand the frets have a massive impact too so for the sake of this question the modern c and compound radius have medium jumbo modern frets and the vintage has vintage frets. I have an opinion just interested in other players reviews.
Elwood
April 2015
7.25 tends to make big bends harder and they can choke out. It's harder to setup a low action on a vintage radius. It also doesn't suit a wide neck because the larger string spacing will cause these problems to be more noticeable. (Dave G still shows that anything is possible on a vintage radius)
9.5 is a modern improvement that is still very easy to chord but provides setup improvements on wider necks and for those playing further down the neck.
Compound is designed to have the benefits for chording at the nut with the benefits of a much flatter board from the 12th fret down.
Ultimately I find the width and depth of the neck have more of an effect than the radius.
Your milage may vary
guitargeek62
April 2015
@Elwood covered the radius stuff pretty well above, but I'd highlight that a 7.25" radius does feel verycomfy for chording (imo!).
I feel the need to clarify something here, "Modern C" refers to a completely different measurement/profile and isn't at all related to the fingerboard radius. It's simply a description of the neck shape, typically I'd expect a Modern C to come in around 21mm deep at the nut, and be a pretty inoffensive/vanilla feeling profile.
stenio83
April 2015
Thanks man my error :-) any love for compound radius?
stenio83
April 2015
@Elwood so compound radius are very versatile?
fretfinder
April 2015
9.5 radius and medium jumbo or 6105 frets all the way for me. I don't like the choking and higher action you have to live with on vintage radius boards, nor the way vintage frets can slip under your fingers on the big bends.
stenio83
April 2015
@fretfinder what about compound radius? Any experience with those :-)
SidNewton
April 2015
I've owned a number of USA made Strats and Teles over the years, most of them American Standards which have a modern 'C' neck shape and a 9.5" radius neck.
I currently own a 2010 Ash Bodied American Deluxe Tele (minus the body contours) which has a more vintage 'U' shaped neck and a compound 9.5-14" radius neck.
I like the thicker neck and now find the modern 'C' too thin in comparison but ultimately prefer a straight radius neck. The compound radius allows for a lower action which makes it a little easier to play high up but I don't really care for too low an action and much prefer the feel of a straight 9.5" neck.
Here are some pictures....just because.
stenio83
April 2015
@SidNewton
That's won gorgeous looking guitar tho think compound radius might suit me I like low action and big bends fancy selling me yor tele ;-)
SidNewton
April 2015
Ha, ha, the Tele's going nowhere. Despite my preference for a straight 9.5" radius I like this guitar too much. It weighs just 7lb plus the fact I removed the Fender noiseless pickups and S1 switching and replaced them with Bare Knuckle pickups anda Callaham control plate with a4 way switch.
Elwood
April 2015
Yes. One of the nicest necks I've ever tried was a charvel with a compound neck 12-16inch. I have two guitars, one electric with a 17" radius and one acoustic with a 16" radius.
Best advice is to try out differ types in a shop. I wouldn't get too hung up about it though as the setup of a guitar is what will give it real playability.
What sort of guitar do you like the look/feel of so far?
Fortheloveofguitar
April 2015
My favourite neck is my Charvel compound radius 12-16
Having played 9.5 C shape for years I much prefer compound now.
richardhomer
April 2015
This is probably one of those subjects where another person's opinion is genuinely worthless. The only right and wrong is what feels 'right' to the individual.
For me, the compound radius necks I have played always feel too flat at the dusty end - and while I like lowish actions, I don't set my guitars up so low that a more radiussed board chokes out.
But that's just me. You need to play as many different types as possible and find what works for you.
fretfinder
April 2015
Frayed knot.
jeztone2
April 2015
My Charvel So Cal had a compound radius fingerboard. It was quite nice. But the neck was too skinny.
Personally I prefer a chunkier neck with Jumbo Frets. I think most of my guitars are 10-12" radius but I used to own a 62 Strat reissue that was lovely.
GavRichList
April 2015
Got to say I much prefer a 7.25 radius and skinny frets. i dont bend at all though.
MattFGBI
April 2015
My main guitars are Charvel so they have compound radius necks and I find them perfect for my needs. I guess they have a kind of flatish C profile neck and I've done some work on the neck to really roll over the edges.
I do have a couple of 9.5's and 12's but no 7.25's! I should probably get a vintage Tele to cover that gap in my collection.
GavRichList
April 2015
The neck on my jaguar is perfect in every way to me. Nice and full, and so comfortable to play. But then, my top 3 guitars to play that I've owned by a distance would be that, a '65 Mustang and a '67 Coronado. I'm obviously all about the 7.25, skinny fretted worn in loveliness.
Evilmags
April 2015
I prefer flat boards and rain wide necks. Probably because my main guitar for 15 years was an Ibanez RG550. The 17 inch radius on my Jaden is lovely for lead playing and basic rhythm. But requires a more delicate and accurate touch for stretchy chords than a more radiusd neck with smaller frets.
